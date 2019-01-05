Log in
CELLTRION, INC. (068270)
South Korea's Celltrion aims to set up China JV within first half of 2019: chairman

01/05/2019
The logo of Celltrion is seen at company's headquarters in Incheon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker Celltrion Inc aims to set up a joint venture in China within the first half of this year, and begin selling products in the country next year, its chairman said on Sunday.

"Since last year, we've been pushing on with a plan to set up a joint venture in China," Chairman Seo Jung Jin told reporters. The firm has been in talks with several Chinese companies, he said, declining to elaborate.

Celltrion sells drugs known as biosimilars, mainly to Europe and the United States.

It is South Korea's third-largest company by market value, after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, according to the Korea Stock Exchange.

On Friday, it said it would build a third domestic plant and is continuing to review potential manufacturing sites overseas.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SK Hynix Inc, Celltrion, Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLTRION, INC. --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 1 029 B
EBIT 2018 437 B
Net income 2018 334 B
Finance 2018 134 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 86,29
P/E ratio 2019 62,07
EV / Sales 2018 27,2x
EV / Sales 2019 21,1x
Capitalization 28 149 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 288 063  KRW
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wu-Sung Ki Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hyung-Ki Kim Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Jin Seo Director
Dong-Il Kim Outside Director
Joseph Lee Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLTRION, INC.25 249
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-0.95%23 019
LONZA GROUP2.59%19 710
INCYTE CORPORATION13.65%15 380
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.08%9 608
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-1.78%8 068
