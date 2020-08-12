Log in
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.

(CBMG)
News 
News

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CBMG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/12/2020

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by a consortium led by Cellular Biomedicine’s CEO Bizuo Liu (“the Consortium”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On August 12, 2020, Cellular Biomedicine announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by the Consortium. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cellular Biomedicine’s stockholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of Cellular Biomedicine common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Cellular Biomedicine’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Cellular Biomedicine’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Cellular Biomedicine and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,80 M - -
Net income 2020 -60,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 277 M 277 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 98,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 47,7x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 14,27 $
Spread / Highest target 96,2%
Spread / Average Target 96,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bi Zuo Liu CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Terry A. Belmont Chairman
Yi Hong Yao Chief Scientific Officer
Wen Tao Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Kwok Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.-7.82%277
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.4.80%85 379
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.60%68 206
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS59.49%63 018
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.88%38 435
GENMAB A/S56.53%23 954
