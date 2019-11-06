Cellular Biomedicine : CBMG Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights

NEW YORK, NY and SHANGHAI, China, November 6, 2019 - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.(NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the third quarter of 2019.

"During the third quarter of 2019, we made great strides in both corporate and clinical progress. We started our U.S. expansion for research and clinical development in a new 22,000 square foot facility in Rockville, Maryland in October 2019. This milestone will allow us to foster strategic partnerships, develop new innovations and support continued development of CBMG's cell therapy-basedimmune-oncology assets that have shown promise in early proof-of-concept trials in China," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer for the Company.

"We also had continued progress on the clinical side, with the initiation of our Phase II clinical trial in China of AlloJoin® therapy for knee osteoarthritis (KOA). Additionally, our autologous stem cell therapy program for KOA, ReJoin®, was accepted by the NMPA in China to begin a Phase II clinical trial. We are excited about our regenerative medicine programs as we are currently the only company that has received two clinical trial acceptances for any stem cell program in China."

Mr. Liu continued, "Presentations of our pre-clinical and clinical data at upcoming medical conferences later this year will demonstrate continued focus on our immune-oncology pipeline and we are proud to provide an update of our commitment to cancer immunotherapy."

Third Quarter 2019 and Other Recent Corporate Developments

New facility to expand research and development and to support clinical development in Rockville, MD

Initiation of AlloJoin® therapy for multiple-site Knee Osteoarthritis Phase II clinical trial

Upcoming Clinical and Preclinical Presentations:

Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer ("SITC") 34 th Annual Meeting Poster Presentation

The Next Generation "Off-The-Shelf" Universal CAR For Adoptive Immunotherapy (Abstract ID: P229) Friday, November 8, 2019 - 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM ET

Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD

Developing a Novel Anti-BCMACAR-T For Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Submission ID: 125372) Saturday, December 7, 2019 - 7:45 AM - 8:00 AM ET

Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, FL

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Net loss allocable to common stock holders for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $15.9 million and $37.3 million respectively, compared to $12.7 million and $30.4 million for the same periods in 2018.