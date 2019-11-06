Cellular Biomedicine : CBMG Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights
0
11/06/2019 | 04:35pm EST
Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Third Quarter of 2019 Financial Results and Business Highlights
NEW YORK, NY and SHANGHAI, China, November 6, 2019 - Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.(NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported its financial results and business highlights for the third quarter of 2019.
"During the third quarter of 2019, we made great strides in both corporate and clinical progress. We started our U.S. expansion for research and clinical development in a new 22,000 square foot facility in Rockville, Maryland in October 2019. This milestone will allow us to foster strategic partnerships, develop new innovations and support continued development of CBMG's cell therapy-basedimmune-oncology assets that have shown promise in early proof-of-concept trials in China," said Tony (Bizuo) Liu, Chief Executive Officer for the Company.
"We also had continued progress on the clinical side, with the initiation of our Phase II clinical trial in China of AlloJoin® therapy for knee osteoarthritis (KOA). Additionally, our autologous stem cell therapy program for KOA, ReJoin®, was accepted by the NMPA in China to begin a Phase II clinical trial. We are excited about our regenerative medicine programs as we are currently the only company that has received two clinical trial acceptances for any stem cell program in China."
Mr. Liu continued, "Presentations of our pre-clinical and clinical data at upcoming medical conferences later this year will demonstrate continued focus on our immune-oncology pipeline and we are proud to provide an update of our commitment to cancer immunotherapy."
Third Quarter 2019 and Other Recent Corporate Developments
New facility to expand research and development and to support clinical development in Rockville, MD
Initiation of AlloJoin® therapy for multiple-site Knee Osteoarthritis Phase II clinical trial
ReJoin® therapy received stem cell drug application acceptance for Phase II clinical trial by NMPA
Upcoming Clinical and Preclinical Presentations:
Society of Immunotherapy in Cancer ("SITC") 34th Annual Meeting Poster Presentation
The Next Generation "Off-The-Shelf" Universal CAR For Adoptive Immunotherapy (Abstract ID: P229) Friday, November 8, 2019 - 7:00 AM - 8:00 AM ET
Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD
American Society of Hematology ("ASH") 61st Annual Meeting and Exposition Oral Presentation
Developing a Novel Anti-BCMACAR-T For Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Submission ID: 125372) Saturday, December 7, 2019 - 7:45 AM - 8:00 AM ET
Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, FL
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
Net loss allocable to common stock holders for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $15.9 million and $37.3 million respectively, compared to $12.7 million and $30.4 million for the same periods in 2018.
General and administrative expenses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $3.3 million and $10.0 million, respectively, compared to $3.3 million and $9.6 million for the same periods in 2018.
Research and development expenses for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $13.1 million and $28.2 million respectively, compared $6.5 million and $18.0 million for the same periods in 2018.
Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $28.1 million, compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2018.
Cash balance was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $39.7 million as of June 30, 2019.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, November 6th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Tony Liu, Executive Director, CEO and CFO of CBMG.
(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 20, 2019)
About Cellular Biomedicine Group
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include those regarding our ability to implement our plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, including regulatory approval of our IND applications, our plan to configure part of our Shanghai facility with GE Healthcare's FlexFactory platform, our ability to execute on our obligations under the terms of our licensing and collaboration arrangement with Novartis, our ability to execute on proposed new products, services or development thereof, results of our clinical research and development, regulatory infrastructure governing cell
therapy and cellular biopharmaceuticals, our ability to enter into agreements with any necessary manufacturing, marketing and/or distribution partners for purposes of commercialization, our ability to seek intellectual property rights for our product candidates, competition in the industry in which we operate, overall market conditions, any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing and other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, they cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.
For more information, please contact:
Company Contact:
Derrick C. Li
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG
Phone: 917-717-0994
Email:derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: 212-896-1254 /212-896-1267
Email:cellbiomed@kcsa.com
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$29,035,677
$52,812,880
Restricted cash
17,000,000
-
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of nil
and $94,868 as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
-
787
Other receivables
591,271
101,909
Prepaid expenses
1,589,479
1,692,135
Total current assets
48,216,427
54,607,711
Investments
240,000
240,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
19,856,287
15,193,761
Right of use
14,298,613
15,938,203
Goodwill
7,678,789
7,678,789
Intangibles, net
7,521,523
7,970,692
Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
7,640,535
5,952,193
Total assets
$105,452,174
$107,581,349
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Short-term debt
$14,138,419
$-
Accounts payable
5,686,023
422,752
Accrued expenses
1,477,174
1,878,926
Taxes payable
28,625
28,950
Other current liabilities
4,526,594
5,710,578
Total current liabilities
25,856,835
8,041,206
Other non-current liabilities
12,545,245
14,321,751
Total liabilities
38,402,080
22,362,957
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
-
-
Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized;
20,327,722 and 19,120,781 issued; and
19,272,223 and 18,119,282 outstanding,
as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
20,328
19,121
Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 and 1,001,499 shares of common stock
(14,992,694)
(13,953,666)
as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
Additional paid in capital
271,074,752
250,604,618
Accumulated deficit
(187,279,880)
(149,982,489)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,772,412)
(1,469,192)
Total stockholders' equity
67,050,094
85,218,392
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$105,452,174
$107,581,349
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales and revenue
$-
$70,431
$49,265
$198,705
Operating expenses:
Cost of sales
-
37,483
8,087
114,176
General and administrative
3,326,630
3,315,614
9,955,073
9,626,106
Selling and marketing
38,267
84,782
121,779
252,247
Research and development
13,126,699
6,545,490
28,157,321
17,985,997
Impairment of non-current assets
-
2,884,896
-
2,914,320
Total operating expenses
16,491,596
12,868,265
38,242,260
30,892,846
Operating loss
(16,491,596)
(12,797,834)
(38,192,995)
(30,694,141)
Other income :
Interest income, net
352,935
18,173
631,986
140,457
Other income, net
274,430
38,376
267,043
132,300
Total other income
627,365
56,549
899,029
272,757
Loss before taxes
(15,864,231)
(12,741,285)
(37,293,966)
(30,421,384)
Income taxes credit (provision)
325
(2,479)
(3,425)
(4,879)
Net loss
$(15,863,906)
$(12,743,764)
$(37,297,391)
$(30,426,263)
Other comprehensive loss:
Cumulative translation adjustment
(303,821)
(834,382)
(303,220)
(1,136,743)
Total other comprehensive loss:
(303,821)
(834,382)
(303,220)
(1,136,743)
Comprehensive loss
$(16,167,727)
$(13,578,146)
$(37,600,611)
$(31,563,006)
Net loss per share :
Basic and diluted
$(0.82)
$(0.72)
$(1.98)
$(1.76)
Weighted average common shares
outstanding:
Basic and diluted
19,256,129
17,604,473
18,881,266
17,281,240
