Cellular Biomedicine : Group Announces Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress
02/28/2020 | 08:05pm EST
Cellular Biomedicine Group Announces Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Recent
Operational Progress
NEW YORK, NY and SHANGHAI, China, February 28, 2020 - Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
"We made significant progress in 2019 with four cancer immuno-cell therapy ("I/O") clinical studies and our allogeneic off-the-shelf, as well as autologous, stem cell assets on Knee Osteoarthritis ("KOA") clinical trials. We have also embarked on renovating a 22,000 square foot facility in Rockville to expand our research and development ("R&D") footprint in Maryland. Working with our partners, we have made substantial strides in our operation and further institutionalized our Shanghai manufacturing site," said Tony Liu, CEO of the company. "Because of our skills in tech transfer, process development and lean manufacturing, we are emboldened and plan to utilize our four cleanrooms at the Rockville site to support our U.S. clinical studies upon completion of the facility. This month we have also started to collaborate with Shanghai Ruijin Hospital on a pilot clinical study on inhalation of mesenchymal stem cell exosomes treating severe Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia ("NCP"). We are continuing to advance our I/O and KOA drug candidates both in China and the U.S."
Mr. Liu added, "Cell therapy has been embraced by both start-ups and large pharmas with the clear clinical benefits provided to patients globally. CBMG intends to leverage our internal capabilities, namely robust vein-to-vein integrated biopharma capabilities, as well as external collaboration, to rapidly bring these therapies to patients and help cure cancer.
We are mindful of the ongoing risks posed by the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19. The full extent to which the coronavirus will negatively impact our business operations and results is still highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted; however, we have experienced, and expect to continue to experience, a slowdown in patient recruitment for our clinical studies."
2019 Clinical and Business Highlights
Initiated recruitment and showed early data for our Anti- B-cell maturation antigen ("BCMA") Chimeric antigen receptor T-cells("CAR-T") for relapsed or refractory Multiple Myeloma ("r/r MM")
Began patient enrollment for our CD19/CD20 BiCar for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma ("NHL")
Dosed first patient for our Alpha-FetoproteinT-Cell Receptor ("AFP-TCR-T") technology targeting Hepatocellular Carcinoma ("HCC")
Began dosing patients for our Anti-CD20CAR-T, targeting Anti-CD19 treated, relapsed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma ("DLBCL")
Received China National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") Investigational New Drug application ("IND") acceptance to move to Phase II clinical trial for both off-the-shelf AlloJoin® and ReJoin® human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cell ("haMPC") therapies for KOA
Expanding US footprint with new facility in Rockville, Maryland to support R&D and clinical studies
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2019 were $32.4 million, compared to $52.8 million as of December 31, 2018
R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $37.7 million for 2019 as compared to $24.2 million for 2018
G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $13.5 million for 2019 as compared to $13.2 million for 2018
Net Loss: Net loss was $50 million for 2019 as compared to $38.9 million for 2018
About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.cellbiomedgroup.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to, the risks of failure inherent in the development of products based on new biomedical technologies as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although CBMG believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will be obtained. CBMG does not have any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,443,649
$
52,812,880
Restricted cash
17,000,000
-
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful amounts of nil
and $94,868 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018,
respectively
-
787
Other receivables
750,943
101,909
Prepaid expenses
835,048
1,692,135
Total current assets
34,029,640
54,607,711
Investments
240,000
240,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
21,434,414
15,193,761
Right of use
20,106,163
15,938,203
Goodwill
7,678,789
7,678,789
Intangibles, net
7,376,940
7,970,692
Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
6,458,354
5,952,193
Total assets
$
97,324,300
$
107,581,349
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
14,334,398
$
-
Accounts payable
2,039,686
422,752
Accrued expenses
1,904,829
1,878,926
Taxes payable
26,245
28,950
Other current liabilities
5,367,708
5,710,578
Total current liabilities
23,672,866
8,041,206
Other non-current liabilities
17,933,743
14,321,751
Total liabilities
41,606,609
22,362,957
Preferred stock, par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
-
-
Common stock, par value $.001, 300,000,000 shares authorized;
20,359,889 and 19,120,781 issued; and 19,304,390 and
18,119,282 outstanding,
as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
20,360
19,121
Treasury stock at cost; 1,055,499 and 1,001,499 shares of
common stock
(14,992,694)
(13,953,666)
as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
Additional paid in capital
272,117,518
250,604,618
Accumulated deficit
(199,966,543)
(149,982,489)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,460,950)
(1,469,192)
Total stockholders' equity
55,717,691
85,218,392
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
97,324,300
$
107,581,349
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(49,984,054)
$
(38,945,492)
$
(25,490,310)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,638,303
5,049,523
2,985,963
Loss on disposal of assets
39,033
4,957
317
Stock based compensation expense
4,063,981
4,826,745
5,345,211
Other than temporary impairment on investments
-
29,424
-
Impairment on intangible assets
-
2,884,896
-
Interest income from six-month deposits with the
banks
-
(175,479)
-
Interest income from pledged bank deposits
(500,219)
-
-
Interest expenses
481,895
-
-
Allowance for doubtful account
-
84,622
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
774
107,263
(160,628)
Other receivables
(150,222)
66,108
(467,985)
Prepaid expenses
831,686
68,435
(812,675)
Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,324,924)
(538,349)
(1,005,029)
Accounts payable
1,170,688
133,740
(814)
Accrued expenses
48,762
816,936
(118,968)
Other current liabilities
(43,401)
390,181
1,339,866
Taxes payable
(2,705)
75
-
Other non-current liabilities
80,420
83,416
(208,340)
Net cash used in operating activities
(39,649,983)
(25,112,999)
(18,593,392)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from disposal of assets
148,393
1,625
-
Withdrawing six-month deposits with the banks
-
10,175,479
-
Putting six-month deposits with the banks
-
(10,000,000)
-
Purchases of intangible assets
(869,110)
(196,836)
(23,734)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(10,674,812)
(6,589,493)
(10,169,134)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,395,529)
(6,609,225)
(10,192,868)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock
17,166,199
70,351,173
14,496,040
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
283,959
2,738,866
308,371
Proceeds from short-term debt
14,546,035
-
-
Interest paid
(470,901)
-
-
Repurchase of treasury stock
(1,039,028)
(9,975,737)
(3,977,929)
Net cash provided by financing activities
30,486,264
63,114,302
10,826,482
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON
CASH
190,017
(147,620)
275,768
INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH
EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(20,369,231)
31,244,458
(17,684,010)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
52,812,880
21,568,422
39,252,432
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED
CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
32,443,649
$
52,812,880
$
21,568,422
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for income taxes
$
3,750
$
4,879
$
2,450
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and
restricted
2019
2018
2017
cash in condensed consolidated statements of cash
flows:
Restricted cash
$
17,000,000
$
-
$
-
Cash and cash equivalents
15,443,649
52,812,880
21,568,422
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
32,443,649
$
52,812,880
$
21,568,422
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2019
2018
2017
Net sales and revenue
$
339,920
$
224,403
$
336,817
Operating expenses:
Cost of sales
62,378
135,761
162,218
General and administrative
13,458,151
13,220,757
12,780,483
Selling and marketing
141,597
308,830
360,766
Research and development
37,669,978
24,150,480
14,609,917
Impairment of non-current assets
-
2,914,320
-
Total operating expenses
51,332,104
40,730,148
27,913,384
Operating loss
(50,992,184)
(40,505,745)
(27,576,567)
Other income:
Interest income
809,785
392,328
133,621
Other income
199,390
1,172,879
1,955,086
Total other income
1,009,175
1,565,207
2,088,707
Loss before taxes
(49,983,009)
(38,940,538)
(25,487,860)
Income taxes provision
(1,045)
(4,954)
(2,450)
Net loss
$
(49,984,054)
$
(38,945,492)
$
(25,490,310)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Cumulative translation adjustment
8,242
(1,079,689)
967,189
Unrealized loss on investments, net of tax
-
-
(240,000)
Total other comprehensive income (loss):
8,242
(1,079,689)
727,189
Comprehensive loss
$
(49,975,812)
$
(40,025,181)
$
(24,763,121)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(2.63)
$
(2.20)
$
(1.78)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
18,983,206
17,741,104
14,345,604
For more information, please contact:
Company Contact:
Derrick C. Li
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG Phone: 917-717-0994
