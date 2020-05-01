Log in
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC.

(CBMG)
Cellular Biomedicine Group : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 6, 2020

05/01/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Wednesday, May 6th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring remarks by Tony Liu, CEO, CFO and Executive Director of CBMG.

What:

Cellular Biomedicine Group First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call



Date:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020



Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Live Call:

Toll-Free: +1-833-423-0438

International: +1-918-922-6623

China: +86 800-870-0169 or +86 400-682-8609

Conference ID: 7690079



Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wwg78hh5



Replay:

Toll-Free: (855) 859-2056

International: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 7690079

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:00 p.m. ET on May 20, 2020)

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific, which partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

Company Contact:
Derrick C. Li
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG
Phone: 917-717-0994
Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellular-biomedicine-group-to-report-first-quarter-2020-results-on-may-6-2020-301051111.html

SOURCE Cellular Biomedicine Group


© PRNewswire 2020
