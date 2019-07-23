Log in
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC

Cellular Biomedicine Group : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

07/23/2019 | 08:41am EDT

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

CBMGcolourEN_Logo

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community on Tuesday, August 6th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30 a.m. China Standard Time featuring remarks by Tony Liu, Executive Director, CEO and CFO of CBMG.

What:

Cellular Biomedicine Group Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call



Date:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019



Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Live Call:

Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6838

International: 1-604-235-2082



Webcast:

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135481



Replay:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 10007371

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on August 20, 2019)

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. It conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. Its GMP facilities in China, consisting of 12 independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. 

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:
Derrick C. Li
Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG
Phone: 917-717-0994
Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: 212-896-1254 / 212-896-1267
Email: cellbiomed@kcsa.com   

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellular-biomedicine-group-to-report-second-quarter-2019-results-on-august-6-2019-300889382.html

SOURCE Cellular Biomedicine Group


© PRNewswire 2019
