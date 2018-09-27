Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc    CBMG

CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC (CBMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cellular Biomedicine : Novartis in CAR-T Cell Therapy Pact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Cellular Biomedicine Group on Thursday said it signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis AG to manufacture and supply the cancer drug Kymriah in China.

Swiss drug giant Novartis will invest $40 million in Cellular Biomedicine, a Cupertino, Calif., clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, buying about 1.46 million shares at $27.43 apiece for a roughly 9% stake.

Share of Cellular Biomedicine, which closed Wednesday at $23.55, were halted in premarket trading Thursday.

Cellular Biomedicine said it will license worldwide intellectual-property rights to certain CAR-T related technology to Novartis. CAR-T cell therapy is a treatment in which a patient's T cells are changed in the laboratory so they will attack cancer cells.

Cellular Biomedicine said it will make and supply Novartis' CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. The company said it will receive a single-digit escalating percentage collaboration payment based on product sales and a mark-up from Novartis on the manufacturing cost.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC -0.42% 23.55 Delayed Quote.109.33%
NOVARTIS -0.53% 83.22 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP
02:12pCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : Novartis in CAR-T Cell Therapy Pact
DJ
01:48pCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, U..
AQ
01:31pCELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : Enters Into Strategic Licensing and Collaboration Agreeme..
PR
09/24Cellular Biomedicine Group to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global He..
GL
08/29CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : to Present on Three Panels at B. Riley FBR Annual Healthc..
AQ
08/28CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : to Present on Three Panels at B. Riley FBR Annual Healthc..
AQ
08/08CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08Cellular Biomedicine Group Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Financi..
GL
08/07CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
06/23CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE : Announces Grand Opening of Global Research and Developmen..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Cellular Biomedicine misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
07/22Recognize These Week 29 Winners? Top 10 Stocks Across Multiple Financial Algo.. 
06/22After Hours Gainers / Losers (06/22/2018) 
06/16Forensic Value Algorithm Stock Selections - June 
05/08Cellular Biomedicine reports Q1 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,10 M
EBIT 2018 -30,1 M
Net income 2018 -32,3 M
Finance 2018 45,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3 204x
Capi. / Sales 2019 914x
Capitalization 372 M
Chart CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bi Zuo Liu CEO, Chief Financial Officer Director
Terry A. Belmont Chairman
Li Zhang Vice President-Technology & Manufacturing
Cheng Xiang Dai Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Yi Hong Yao Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLULAR BIOMEDICINE GROUP INC109.33%372
GILEAD SCIENCES5.60%97 213
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.55%46 678
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.14%41 402
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.64%11 095
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC185.23%10 269
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.