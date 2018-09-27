Cellular Biomedicine : Novartis in CAR-T Cell Therapy Pact

By Colin Kellaher



Cellular Biomedicine Group on Thursday said it signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis AG to manufacture and supply the cancer drug Kymriah in China.

Swiss drug giant Novartis will invest $40 million in Cellular Biomedicine, a Cupertino, Calif., clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, buying about 1.46 million shares at $27.43 apiece for a roughly 9% stake.

Share of Cellular Biomedicine, which closed Wednesday at $23.55, were halted in premarket trading Thursday.

Cellular Biomedicine said it will license worldwide intellectual-property rights to certain CAR-T related technology to Novartis. CAR-T cell therapy is a treatment in which a patient's T cells are changed in the laboratory so they will attack cancer cells.

Cellular Biomedicine said it will make and supply Novartis' CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. The company said it will receive a single-digit escalating percentage collaboration payment based on product sales and a mark-up from Novartis on the manufacturing cost.

