Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Celsion Corporation    CLSN

CELSION CORPORATION

(CLSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celsion Corporation Announces Pricing of $10 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Lawrenceville, NJ, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), an oncology drug development company, today announced the entry into an underwriting agreement relating to the sale of 2,666,667 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $3.75 per share, less underwriting discounts and commission. The gross proceeds from the offering will be $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The shares of common stock are being sold to both existing and new institutional investors of the Company. The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

Celsion intends to use the net proceeds for clinical development of our product candidates, working capital and other general corporate purposes. 

This shares are being offered by Celsion pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227236), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 7, 2018 and declared effective on October 12, 2018. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. at 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at equityprospectus@opco.com or by calling (212) 667-8055.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated oncology company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, immunotherapies and RNA- or DNA-based therapies. Celsion's lead program is ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, currently in Phase III development for the treatment of primary liver cancer. The pipeline also includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. For more information on Celsion, visit our website: http://www.celsion.com. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements pertaining to Celsion’s expectations regarding the intention to conduct an offering, and sale of securities, ability to complete the offering and expected use of proceeds described in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statement of historical facts (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Celsion makes, including, but not limited to, uncertainties associated with market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Celsion’s most recent annual report filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020, quarterly report filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, the prospectus supplement related to the public offering and in other filings with the SEC. Celsion does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Celsion Investor Contact

Jeffrey W. Church
609-482-2455
jchurch@celsion.com 

LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CELSION CORPORATION
03:01pCelsion Corporation Announces Pricing of $10 Million Underwritten Offering of..
GL
06/16CELSION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles..
AQ
06/01CELSION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
05/29Celsion Reports Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommendation to Proceed to Ph..
GL
05/15CELSION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/15CELSION CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
05/15Celsion Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides..
GL
05/08Celsion Corporation to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference C..
GL
04/23CELSION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
04/23Celsion Receives $2.5 Million in Non-Dilutive Funding from the Sale of its Ne..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,51 M - -
Net income 2020 -16,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,39x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 302x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CELSION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Celsion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELSION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 5,26 $
Spread / Highest target 71,1%
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Tardugno Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Wayne Church CFO, Secretary & SVP-Investor Relations
Nicholas Borys Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Khursheed Anwer Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Pok Yu Chow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELSION CORPORATION207.60%154
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.19.22%97 176
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.94%76 038
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS71.49%65 392
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.44%29 121
GENMAB A/S41.61%20 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group