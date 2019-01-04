Celsius Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN

95 009 162 949

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director William Alan Oliver Date of last notice 21 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver (Trustee/Beneficiary) William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver (Trustee/Beneficiary) Date of change 4 January 2019 No. of securities held prior to change a) 532,834 SharesFullyPaidOrdinary

b) 166,667 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 expiring 30 December 2018

c) 6,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020 Class a) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

b) Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 expiring 30 December 2018 Number acquired a) 166,667

Number disposed b) 166,667 Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $1,666.67 No. of securities held after change a) 699,501 Ordinary Shares

b) 6,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back 166,667 listed options with exercise price of $0.01 exercised on 4/1/19

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? N/A If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

