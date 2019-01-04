Log in
Celsius Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

01/04/2019 | 07:09am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN

95 009 162 949

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

William Alan Oliver

Date of last notice

21 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver (Trustee/Beneficiary)

William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver (Trustee/Beneficiary)

Date of change

4 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • a) 532,834 SharesFullyPaidOrdinary

  • b) 166,667 Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 expiring 30 December 2018

  • c) 6,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020

Class

  • a) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • b) Listed Options exercisable at $0.01 expiring 30 December 2018

Number acquired

a)

166,667

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

b)

166,667

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$1,666.67

No. of securities held after change

  • a) 699,501 Ordinary Shares

  • b) 6,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

166,667 listed options with exercise price of $0.01 exercised on 4/1/19

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
