CELSIUS RESOURCES
Celsius Resources : Expiry of Listed Options - Appendix 3B

01/04/2019 | 07:09am CET

ASX RELEASE || 146JFaenburaurayr2y0210917

EXPIRY OF LISTED OPTIONS - APPENDIX 3B

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") confirms that the CLAO listed options expired on 30 December 2018 and the attached Appendix 3B includes the last conversion of options in relation to this class of securities.

Over the past two years, the listed options have provided $1,478,319.91 in additional funds to the Company. From the original amount of 147,929,792 listed options, 97,801 listed options have lapsed unexercised.

The Company's current issued capital is summarised as follows:

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

757,218,081

Unlisted Options*

49,500,000

* These unlisted options have various exercise prices and expiry dates, refer to section 9 of the attached Appendix 3B for further details.

The Company's cash balance remains over $9 million as at 31 December 2018.

Level 2, 22 Mount Street

P: +61 8 6188 8181

Perth WA 6000

F: +61 8 6188 8182

PO Box 7054, Cloisters Square,

info@celsiusresources.com.au

Perth WA 6850

www.celsiusresources.com.au

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN 95 009 162 949

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    11,314,398

    Principal terms of the

    Fully paid ordinary shares

    +securities (e.g. if options,

    exercise price and expiry date; if

    partly paid +securities, the

    amount outstanding and due

    dates for payment; if

    +convertible securities, the

    conversion price and dates for

    conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes

    $0.01 per share

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Exercise of listed optionsYes

    13 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Nil

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Nil

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    11,314,398

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Under 7.1 - 113,582,712

    Under 7.1A - 75,721,808

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

    8

    Number

    and +class

    all

    +securities

    quoted on

    ASX

    (including

    in

    of

    the +securitiessection 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

4 January 2019

Number

+Class

757,218,081

Ordinary SharesFullyPaid

Number

+Class

3,000,000

2,000,000

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 May 2020

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.075 expiring 19 May 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

2,000,000

2,000,000

16,000,000

1,000,000

1,500,000

6,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

2,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

6,000,000

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.10 expiring 19 May 2020

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.125 expiring 19 May 2020

Unlisted exercisable expiring 2020

options at $0.05

18

August

Unlisted exercisable

options at $0.175

expiring 5 January 2021

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.225 expiring 5 January 2021

Unlistedoptionsexercisable at $0.075

expiring 2021

12

January

Unlisted exercisable

options at $0.175

expiring 8 December 2020

Unlistedoptionsexercisable at $0.205 expiring 8 December 2020

Unlistedoptionsexercisable at $0.225 expiring 8 December 2020

Unlisted exercisable expiring 6 2020

options at $0.175 February

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.13 expiring 16 April 2020

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.16 expiring 16 April 2020

Unlisted exercisableoptions at $0.175

expiring 16 April 2021

04/03/2013

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 06:08:07 UTC
