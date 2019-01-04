Celsius Resources : Expiry of Listed Options - Appendix 3B

ASX RELEASE || 146JFaenburaurayr2y0210917

EXPIRY OF LISTED OPTIONS - APPENDIX 3B

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") confirms that the CLAO listed options expired on 30 December 2018 and the attached Appendix 3B includes the last conversion of options in relation to this class of securities.

Over the past two years, the listed options have provided $1,478,319.91 in additional funds to the Company. From the original amount of 147,929,792 listed options, 97,801 listed options have lapsed unexercised.

The Company's current issued capital is summarised as follows:

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 757,218,081 Unlisted Options* 49,500,000

* These unlisted options have various exercise prices and expiry dates, refer to section 9 of the attached Appendix 3B for further details.

The Company's cash balance remains over $9 million as at 31 December 2018.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN 95 009 162 949

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Ordinary

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 11,314,398 Principal terms of the Fully paid ordinary shares +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $0.01 per share

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Exercise of listed optionsYes 13 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Nil

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 11,314,398

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Under 7.1 - 113,582,712 Under 7.1A - 75,721,808

7 +Issue dates
8 Number and +class all +securities quoted on ASX (including in of the +securitiessection 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

4 January 2019

Number +Class 757,218,081 Ordinary SharesFullyPaid Number +Class 3,000,000 2,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 May 2020 Unlisted options exercisable at $0.075 expiring 19 May 2020

