Celsius Resources : Expiry of Listed Options - Appendix 3B
0
01/04/2019 | 07:09am CET
ASX RELEASE
EXPIRY OF LISTED OPTIONS-APPENDIX 3B
Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") confirms that the CLAO listed options expired on30 December 2018 and the attached Appendix 3B includes the last conversion of options in relation to this class of securities.
Over the past two years, the listed options have provided $1,478,319.91 in additional funds to the Company. From the original amount of 147,929,792 listed options, 97,801 listed options have lapsed unexercised.
The Company's current issued capitalis summarised as follows:
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
757,218,081
Unlisted Options*
49,500,000
* These unlisted options have various exercise prices and expiry dates, refer to section 9 of the attached Appendix 3B for further details.
The Company's cash balance remains over $9 million as at 31 December 2018.
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
Ordinary
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
11,314,398
Principal terms of the
Fully paid ordinary shares
+securities (e.g. if options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly paid+securities, the
amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if
+convertible securities, the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Yes
$0.01 per share
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Exercise of listed optionsYes
13 November 2018
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
11,314,398
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Under 7.1 - 113,582,712
Under 7.1A - 75,721,808
7+Issue dates
8
Number
and+class
all
+securities
quoted on
ASX
(including
in
of
the+securitiessection 2 if applicable)
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
4 January 2019
Number
+Class
757,218,081
Ordinary SharesFullyPaid
Number
+Class
3,000,000
2,000,000
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 May 2020
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.075 expiring 19 May 2020
2,000,000
2,000,000
16,000,000
1,000,000
1,500,000
6,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
2,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
6,000,000
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.10 expiring 19 May 2020
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.125 expiring 19 May 2020
Unlisted exercisable expiring 2020
options at $0.05
18
August
Unlisted exercisable
options at $0.175
expiring 5 January 2021
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.225 expiring 5 January 2021
Unlistedoptionsexercisable at $0.075
expiring 2021
12
January
Unlisted exercisable
options at $0.175
expiring 8 December 2020
Unlistedoptionsexercisable at $0.205 expiring 8 December 2020
Unlistedoptionsexercisable at $0.225 expiring 8 December 2020
Unlisted exercisable expiring 6 2020
options at $0.175 February
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.13 expiring 16 April 2020
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.16 expiring 16 April 2020
