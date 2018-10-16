Log in
News Summary

Celsius Resources : Opuwo Cobalt West Zone Continues to Develop

10/16/2018

AASSXXRREELLEEAASSEE | | 1166OFcetobbruearr2y0210817

OPUWO COBALT WEST ZONE CONTINUES TO DEVELOP

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Highlights from latest resource expansion drilling in the West Zone are:

    • o 13 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.67% Cu and 0.75% Zn, including 2 m @ 0.29% Co, 1.36% Cu and 1.26% Zn

    • o 13 m @ 0.13% Co, 0.50% Cu and 0.83% Zn, including 3 m @ 0.27% Co, 1.14% Cu and 1.62% Zn

    • o 14 m @ 0.11% Co, 0.73% Cu and 0.68% Zn, including 2 m @ 0.25% Co, 1.70% Cu and 1.26% Zn

    • o 7 m @ 0.18% Co, 0.56% Cu and 0.86% Zn, including 3 m @ 0.28% Co, 0.56% Cu and 1.23% Zn

    • o 9 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.31% Cu and 0.65% Zn

  • All results outside existing JORC Mineral Resource.

  • Data to be included in Mineral Resource update in Q4, 2018.

  • Scoping Study remains on schedule for reporting before the end of October, 2018.

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration activities at its 95% owned Opuwo Cobalt Project ("Project") in Namibia.

Further assays from the West Zone, located outside the existing JORC compliant Mineral Resource, continue to report strong results, pointing to the significant potential to expand the existing Mineral Resource at the Project (Figure 1).

An updated Mineral Resource, incorporating these results, is planned to be reported in Q4, 2018, once final assays from the current drilling have been received. Resource modelling and estimation will be undertaken by the Company's external consultants, DMT Kai Batla.

Celsius Managing Director, Brendan Borg commented:

"Results from the west zone at Opuwo highlight the continued discovery of significant additional mineralisation outside the large existing Mineral Resource. Our consultants are awaiting final data to allow updating of the resource model, with the release of an updated Mineral Resource scheduled for later in Q4, 2018, which will support future studies at Opuwo."

Level 2, 22 Mount Street,

P: +61 8 6188 8181

Perth WA 6000

F: +61 8 6188 8182

PO Box 7054, Cloisters Square,

info@celsiusresources.com.au

Perth WA 6850

www.celsiusresources.com.au

Figure 1: Latest Drilling Results - Opuwo Cobalt Project

Significant intersections from the latest batches of assays include: (see Appendix 1/Figure 1 for further details)

  • 13 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.67% Cu and 0.75% Zn, from 59 m including 2 m @ 0.29% Co, 1.36% Cu and 1.26% Zn, from 67 m (DOFR0233)

  • 13 m @ 0.13% Co, 0.50% Cu and 0.83% Zn, from 69 m including 3 m @ 0.27% Co, 1.14% Cu and 1.62% Zn, from 70 m (DOFR0238)

  • 14 m @ 0.11% Co, 0.73% Cu and 0.68% Zn, from 73 m including 2 m @ 0.25% Co, 1.70% Cu and 1.26% Zn, from 78 m (DOFR0235)

  • 7 m @ 0.18% Co, 0.56% Cu and 0.86% Zn, from 33 m, including 3 m @ 0.28% Co, 0.56% Cu and 1.23% Zn, from 36 m (DOFR0229)

  • 9 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.31% Cu and 0.65% Zn, from 29 m (DOFR0236)

  • 6 m @ 0.13% Co, 0.46% Cu and 0.67% Zn, from 31 m, including 2 m @ 0.21% Co, 0.40% Cu and 0.86% Zn, from 34 m (DOFR0234)

  • 4.60 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.40% Cu and 0.67% Zn, from 197.50 m (DOFD0243)

  • 4 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.43% Cu and 0.68% Zn, from 117 m (DOFR0248)

  • 3.73 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.41% Cu and 0.70% Zn, from 248.52 m (DOFD0241)

  • 3.22 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.48% Cu and 0.66% Zn, from 173.43 m (DOFD0223)

  • 2.32 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.53% Cu and 0.50% Zn, from 260.74 m (DOFD0249)

  • 2.10 m @ 0.09% Co, 0.47% Cu and 0.59% Zn, from 236.67 m (DOFD0251)

  • 2 m @ 0.05% Co, 0.53% Cu and 0.47% Zn, from 49 m (DOFR0247)

  • 1.06 m @ 0.09% Co, 0.42% Cu and 0.50% Zn, from 218.43 m (DOFD0250)

Scoping Study

Work programs for input in to the Project Scoping Study are largely complete, with remaining work relating to financial modelling for the Project nearing completion. The Scoping Study remains on schedule for reporting before the end of October, 2018.

About the Opuwo Cobalt Project

Celsius is aiming to define a long life, reliable source of cobalt at Opuwo. The Company considers the Project to have the following advantages:

  • Large scale.

  • Favourable mineralogy: cobalt and copper sulphide minerals.

  • Low in deleterious elements: notably arsenic, cadmium and uranium.

  • Mining friendly, politically stable and safe location with excellent infrastructure.

  • Cobalt: best exposure to lithium ion battery boom.

The Opuwo Cobalt Project is located in northwestern Namibia, approximately 800 km by road from the capital, Windhoek, and approximately 750 km from the port at Walvis Bay (Figure 2). The Project has excellent infrastructure, with the regional capital of Opuwo approximately 30 km to the south, where services such as accommodation, fuel, supplies, and an airport and hospital are available. Good quality bitumen roads connect Opuwo to Windhoek and Walvis Bay. The Ruacana hydro power station (320 MW), which supplies a majority of Namibia's power, is located nearby, and a 66 kV transmission line passes through the eastern boundary of the Project. The Opuwo Project consists of four Exclusive Prospecting Licences covering approximately 1,470 km2.

A maiden JORC Compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource was announced on 16 April, 2018, comprising 112.4 million tonnes, grading 0.11% cobalt, 0.41% copper and 0.43% zinc, at a cut-off grade of 0.06% cobalt. (Please refer to ASX announcement of 16 April, 2018 for more details on the Mineral Resource.)

Figure 2: Location of the Opuwo Cobalt Project, Namibia

Celsius Resources Contact Information

Level 2, 22 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850

P: +61 8 6188 8181

F: +61 8 6188 8182

E:info@celsiusresources.com.auwww.celsiusresources.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Brendan Borg, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Managing Director of Celsius Resources. Mr. Borg has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Borg consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

Appendix 1: 2018 Drilling Results

Hole ID

Easting

(UTM Zone 33S)

Northing

(UTM Zone 33S)

Planned Dip (deg)

Planned Azimuth (grid)

Final Depth (m)

Intercept from (m)

Intercept to (m)

Interval

(m)

Cobalt (%)

Copper

(%)

Zinc (%)

DOFD0161

364749

8026895

-55

175

206.26

191.21

195.64

4.43

0.11

0.48

0.61

DOFD0162

364548

8026823

-55

175

194.37

184.00

189.33

5.33

0.14

0.49

0.50

DOFD0163

364350

8026498

-55

180

38.12

21.90

27.00

5.10

0.11

0.41

0.45

DOFD0164

364552

8026600

-55

180

50.07

38.00

43.00

5.00

0.13

0.50

0.49

DOFD0165

364350

8026599

-55

177

90.10

80.00

84.00

4.00

0.11

0.37

0.51

DOFD0166

364346

8026698

-55

175

167.36

136.00

140.35

4.35

0.11

0.31

0.43

DOFD0167

364551

8026699

-55

177

116.38

103.00

108.00

5.00

0.10

0.40

0.42

DOFD0168

364748

8026792

-55

177

143.35

132.00

137.35

5.35

0.11

0.54

0.57

DOFD0169

364747

8026694

-55

180

83.5

65.00

71.38

6.38

0.11

0.42

0.39

DOFD0170

368899

8026454

-55

180

68.22

55.00

60.00

5.00

0.07

0.45

0.40

DOFD0171

368902

8026550

-55

177

170.54

153.25

157.00

3.75

0.10

0.48

0.61

DOFD0172

366148

8026502

-54

180

59.06

Metallurgical Testwork Hole

DOFD0173

368903

8026648

-55

175

302.48

237.53

240.34

2.81

0.11

0.48

0.50

DOFD0174

365755

8026553

-53

180

44.55

Metallurgical Testwork Hole

DOFD0175

365546

8026652

-54

180

62.06

Metallurgical Testwork Hole

DOFD0176

364949

8026700

-54

180

56.04

Metallurgical Testwork Hole

DOFD0177

368699

8026655

-55

175

245.48

232.00

235.60

3.60

0.10

0.51

0.58

DOFD0178

368502

8026650

-55

175

323.36

No Significant Intersection

DOFD0179

368700

8026554

-55

177

149.48

135.00

138.00

3.00

0.11

0.41

0.55

DOFD0180

368702

8026450

-55

180

53.24

18.92

21.54

2.62

0.06

0.49

0.36

DOFD0181

368504

8026552

-55

177

158.35

No Significant Intersection above 500ppm cutoff

DOFD0182

368151

8026407

-55

175

203.48

186.27

189.83

3.56

0.14

0.48

0.52

DOFD0183

368148

8026302

-55

177

122.47

112.00

114.66

2.66

0.11

0.32

0.49

DOFD0184

365349

8026659

-55

180

44.24

Metallurgical Testwork Hole

DOFD0185

368151

8026198

-55

180

41.20

18.20

25.00

6.80

0.09

0.45

0.46

DOFD0186

368700

8026200

-55

177

38.14

Hole Abandoned

DOFD0186B

368698

8026191

-55

177

83.25

Hole Abandoned

DOFD0187

370500

8026273

-55

180

59.17

27.97

33.25

5.28

0.11

0.55

0.54

including

31.10

32.53

1.43

0.20

0.55

0.62

DOFD0188

368506

8026356

-55

180

197.25

187.14

190.84

3.70

0.11

0.62

0.31

DOFD0189

368497

8026479

-55

177

367.54

Extension of DOFR020 - No further significant intersection

DOFD0190

368346

8026202

-55

180

53.06

40.90

46.80

5.90

0.10

0.50

0.36

DOFD0191

368352

8026301

-55

177

137.35

126.00

130.17

4.17

0.09

0.40

0.57

DOFD0192

368354

8026396

-55

175

245.34

203.21

206.40

3.19

0.14

0.48

0.51

DOFD0193

367542

8026804

-55

170

461.47

431.00

436.25

5.25

0.12

0.48

0.51

DOFD0194

368352

8026497

-55

170

335.34

314.67

319.94

5.27

0.14

0.48

0.67

including

316.51

319.09

2.58

0.21

0.69

0.76

DOFD0195

368348

8026601

-55

170

560.35

No Significant Intersection

DOFD0196

367949

8026452

-55

177

311.00

286.32

290.18

3.86

0.12

0.46

0.39

DOFD0197

366188

8026898

-55

180

137.54

118.00

127.03

9.03

0.12

0.71

0.60

DOFD0198

366198

8026996

-55

177

206.54

183.64

190.00

6.36

0.12

0.59

0.67

DOFD0199

366147

8027097

-55

170

278.37

259.26

265.55

6.29

0.12

0.44

0.59

including

262.22

263.69

1.47

0.17

0.40

1.26

DOFD0200

364749

8027100

-55

172

347.54

330.32

337.22

6.90

0.13

0.65

0.39

DOFD0201

364747

8027302

-55

170

281.35

No Significant Intersection - requires deepening

DOFD0202

364750

8027502

-55

170

359.43

590.85

594.00

3.15

0.12

0.34

0.50

DOFD0203

364546

8027298

-55

180

359.36

No Significant Intersection - requires deepening

DOFD0204

364350

8027300

-55

180

554.43

535.71

544.80

9.09

0.12

0.51

0.66

including

535.71

538.00

2.29

0.15

1.04

0.84

DOFD0205

364149

8026588

-55

180

133.27

119.00

124.00

5.00

0.11

0.39

0.53

DOFD0206

363949

8026416

-55

180

128.41

116.00

119.72

3.72

0.14

0.38

0.56

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 01:57:03 UTC
