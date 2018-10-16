Celsius Resources : Opuwo Cobalt West Zone Continues to Develop

AASSXXRREELLEEAASSEE | | 1166OFcetobbruearr2y0210817

OPUWO COBALT WEST ZONE CONTINUES TO DEVELOP

HIGHLIGHTS

• Highlights from latest resource expansion drilling in the West Zone are: o 13 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.67% Cu and 0.75% Zn, including 2 m @ 0.29% Co, 1.36% Cu and 1.26% Zn o 13 m @ 0.13% Co, 0.50% Cu and 0.83% Zn, including 3 m @ 0.27% Co, 1.14% Cu and 1.62% Zn o 14 m @ 0.11% Co, 0.73% Cu and 0.68% Zn, including 2 m @ 0.25% Co, 1.70% Cu and 1.26% Zn o 7 m @ 0.18% Co, 0.56% Cu and 0.86% Zn, including 3 m @ 0.28% Co, 0.56% Cu and 1.23% Zn o 9 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.31% Cu and 0.65% Zn

• All results outside existing JORC Mineral Resource.

• Data to be included in Mineral Resource update in Q4, 2018.

• Scoping Study remains on schedule for reporting before the end of October, 2018.

Celsius Resources Limited ("Celsius" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration activities at its 95% owned Opuwo Cobalt Project ("Project") in Namibia.

Further assays from the West Zone, located outside the existing JORC compliant Mineral Resource, continue to report strong results, pointing to the significant potential to expand the existing Mineral Resource at the Project (Figure 1).

An updated Mineral Resource, incorporating these results, is planned to be reported in Q4, 2018, once final assays from the current drilling have been received. Resource modelling and estimation will be undertaken by the Company's external consultants, DMT Kai Batla.

Celsius Managing Director, Brendan Borg commented:

"Results from the west zone at Opuwo highlight the continued discovery of significant additional mineralisation outside the large existing Mineral Resource. Our consultants are awaiting final data to allow updating of the resource model, with the release of an updated Mineral Resource scheduled for later in Q4, 2018, which will support future studies at Opuwo."

Figure 1: Latest Drilling Results - Opuwo Cobalt Project

Significant intersections from the latest batches of assays include: (see Appendix 1/Figure 1 for further details)

• 13 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.67% Cu and 0.75% Zn, from 59 m including 2 m @ 0.29% Co, 1.36% Cu and 1.26% Zn, from 67 m (DOFR0233)

• 13 m @ 0.13% Co, 0.50% Cu and 0.83% Zn, from 69 m including 3 m @ 0.27% Co, 1.14% Cu and 1.62% Zn, from 70 m (DOFR0238)

• 14 m @ 0.11% Co, 0.73% Cu and 0.68% Zn, from 73 m including 2 m @ 0.25% Co, 1.70% Cu and 1.26% Zn, from 78 m (DOFR0235)

• 7 m @ 0.18% Co, 0.56% Cu and 0.86% Zn, from 33 m, including 3 m @ 0.28% Co, 0.56% Cu and 1.23% Zn, from 36 m (DOFR0229)

• 9 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.31% Cu and 0.65% Zn, from 29 m (DOFR0236)

• 6 m @ 0.13% Co, 0.46% Cu and 0.67% Zn, from 31 m, including 2 m @ 0.21% Co, 0.40% Cu and 0.86% Zn, from 34 m (DOFR0234)

• 4.60 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.40% Cu and 0.67% Zn, from 197.50 m (DOFD0243)

• 4 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.43% Cu and 0.68% Zn, from 117 m (DOFR0248)

• 3.73 m @ 0.14% Co, 0.41% Cu and 0.70% Zn, from 248.52 m (DOFD0241)

• 3.22 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.48% Cu and 0.66% Zn, from 173.43 m (DOFD0223)

• 2.32 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.53% Cu and 0.50% Zn, from 260.74 m (DOFD0249)

• 2.10 m @ 0.09% Co, 0.47% Cu and 0.59% Zn, from 236.67 m (DOFD0251)

• 2 m @ 0.05% Co, 0.53% Cu and 0.47% Zn, from 49 m (DOFR0247)

• 1.06 m @ 0.09% Co, 0.42% Cu and 0.50% Zn, from 218.43 m (DOFD0250)

Scoping Study

Work programs for input in to the Project Scoping Study are largely complete, with remaining work relating to financial modelling for the Project nearing completion. The Scoping Study remains on schedule for reporting before the end of October, 2018.

About the Opuwo Cobalt Project

Celsius is aiming to define a long life, reliable source of cobalt at Opuwo. The Company considers the Project to have the following advantages:

• Large scale.

• Favourable mineralogy: cobalt and copper sulphide minerals.

• Low in deleterious elements: notably arsenic, cadmium and uranium.

• Mining friendly, politically stable and safe location with excellent infrastructure.

• Cobalt: best exposure to lithium ion battery boom.

The Opuwo Cobalt Project is located in northwestern Namibia, approximately 800 km by road from the capital, Windhoek, and approximately 750 km from the port at Walvis Bay (Figure 2). The Project has excellent infrastructure, with the regional capital of Opuwo approximately 30 km to the south, where services such as accommodation, fuel, supplies, and an airport and hospital are available. Good quality bitumen roads connect Opuwo to Windhoek and Walvis Bay. The Ruacana hydro power station (320 MW), which supplies a majority of Namibia's power, is located nearby, and a 66 kV transmission line passes through the eastern boundary of the Project. The Opuwo Project consists of four Exclusive Prospecting Licences covering approximately 1,470 km2.

A maiden JORC Compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource was announced on 16 April, 2018, comprising 112.4 million tonnes, grading 0.11% cobalt, 0.41% copper and 0.43% zinc, at a cut-off grade of 0.06% cobalt. (Please refer to ASX announcement of 16 April, 2018 for more details on the Mineral Resource.)

Figure 2: Location of the Opuwo Cobalt Project, Namibia

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Brendan Borg, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Managing Director of Celsius Resources. Mr. Borg has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Borg consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

Appendix 1: 2018 Drilling Results