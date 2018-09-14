Celsius Resources : Release from Voluntary Escrow

14 September 2018
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange LimitedDear Sir/Madam,
RELEASE FROM VOLUNTARY ESCROW
Celsius Resources Limited (Celsius or the Company) (ASX:CLA) confirms the following securities have been released from voluntary escrow on 13 September 2018:
Ordinary shares fully paid
21,875,000
The above shares were previously issued as part of the acquisition of the Opuwo Cobalt Project completed in September 2017.
Yours faithfully Celsius Resources Ltd
Melanie Ross Company Secretary
