Celsius Resources : Release from Voluntary Escrow

09/14/2018 | 08:53am CEST

14 September 2018

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements Australian Securities Exchange LimitedDear Sir/Madam,

RELEASE FROM VOLUNTARY ESCROW

Celsius Resources Limited (Celsius or the Company) (ASX:CLA) confirms the following securities have been released from voluntary escrow on 13 September 2018:

Ordinary shares fully paid

21,875,000

The above shares were previously issued as part of the acquisition of the Opuwo Cobalt Project completed in September 2017.

Yours faithfully Celsius Resources Ltd

Melanie Ross Company Secretary

Level 2, 22 Mount Street Perth WA 6000

P: +61 8 6188 8181 F: +61 8 6188 8182

PO Box 7054

Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850

E:info@celsiusresources.com.auwww.celsiusresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 06:52:03 UTC
