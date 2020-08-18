Log in
CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

CELSIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(CLA)
  Report
News 
News

Celsius Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2

08/18/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN

95 009 162 949

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

William Alan Oliver

Date of last notice

4 January 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

William

Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle

(including registered holder)

Norman Oliver

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

A/C> (Trustee/Beneficiary)

interest.

William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle

Norman

Oliver

(Trustee/Beneficiary)

Date of change

18 August 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

a)

699,501 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

b)

6,000,000 Unlisted Options

exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 August

2020

Class

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05

expiring 18 August 2020

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

6,000,000

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

a) 699,501 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Expiry of unlisted options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Celsius Resources Limited

ABN

95 009 162 949

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brendan Borg

Date of last notice

21 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr

Brendan

James

Borg

& Mrs

Erin

(including registered holder)

Belinda Borg

<>

Family

Super

A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Trustee/Beneficiary)

interest.

Borg Geoscience Pty Ltd

Date of change

18 August 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

a)

22,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

b)

4,000,000

Unlisted Options exercise

price $0.05 expiry date 18 August 2020

Class

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05

expiring 18 August 2020

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

4,000,000

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

a)

22,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Expiry of unlisted options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 11:00:07 UTC
