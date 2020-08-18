Celsius Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Celsius Resources Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
95 009 162 949
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
William Alan Oliver
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 January 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
William
|
Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle
|
(including registered holder)
|
Norman Oliver
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
A/C> (Trustee/Beneficiary)
|
interest.
|
|
William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle
|
|
Norman
|
Oliver
|
|
(Trustee/Beneficiary)
|
Date of change
|
18 August 2020
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
a)
|
699,501 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
|
|
b)
|
6,000,000 Unlisted Options
|
|
|
exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 August
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05
|
|
expiring 18 August 2020
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
6,000,000
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
No. of securities held after change
|
a) 699,501 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Expiry of unlisted options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
|
Name of entity
|
Celsius Resources Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
95 009 162 949
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Brendan Borg
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
21 June 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Mr
|
Brendan
|
James
|
Borg
|
& Mrs
|
Erin
|
(including registered holder)
|
Belinda Borg
|
<>
|
Family
|
Super
|
A/C>
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
(Trustee/Beneficiary)
|
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
|
Borg Geoscience Pty Ltd
|
|
|
Date of change
|
18 August 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
a)
|
22,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
b)
|
4,000,000
|
Unlisted Options exercise
|
|
|
price $0.05 expiry date 18 August 2020
|
|
|
Class
|
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05
|
|
expiring 18 August 2020
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
4,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
a)
|
22,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Nature of change
|
Expiry of unlisted options
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
