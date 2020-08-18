Celsius Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x2

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Celsius Resources Limited ABN 95 009 162 949 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director William Alan Oliver Date of last notice 4 January 2019 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle (including registered holder) Norman Oliver Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant A/C> (Trustee/Beneficiary) interest. William Alan Oliver & Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver (Trustee/Beneficiary) Date of change 18 August 2020 No. of securities held prior to change a) 699,501 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares b) 6,000,000 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020 Class Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020 Number acquired Nil Number disposed 6,000,000 Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice No. of securities held after change a) 699,501 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Nature of change Expiry of unlisted options Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which N/A interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Celsius Resources Limited ABN 95 009 162 949 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Brendan Borg Date of last notice 21 June 2018 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr Brendan James Borg & Mrs Erin (including registered holder) Belinda Borg <> Family Super A/C> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (Trustee/Beneficiary) interest. Borg Geoscience Pty Ltd Date of change 18 August 2020 No. of securities held prior to change a) 22,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares b) 4,000,000 Unlisted Options exercise price $0.05 expiry date 18 August 2020 Class Unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 expiring 18 August 2020 Number acquired Nil Number disposed 4,000,000 Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change a) 22,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Nature of change Expiry of unlisted options Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which N/A interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011