Celsius Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

16 April 2020
Expiry of Unlisted Options
The Company advises that 2,000,000 unlisted options in the Company expire on 16 April 2020 as follows:
1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.13
1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.16
Melanie Ross
Company Secretary
Level 2, 22 Mount Street
P: +61 8 6188 8181
Perth WA 6000
F: +61 8 6188 8182
PO Box 7054
E: info@celsiusresources.com.au
Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850
www.celsiusresources.com.au
