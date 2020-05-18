Log in
Celsius Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

05/18/2020 | 04:01am EDT

18 May 2020

The Manager

Announcements

Company Announcements Office

Via: ASX online

Dear Sir/Madam,

Expiry of Unlisted Options

The Company advises that 3,000,000 unlisted options in the Company, exercisable at $0.05 expire on 18 May 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

Level 2, 22 Mount Street

P: +61 8 6188 8181

Perth WA 6000

F: +61 8 6188 8182

PO Box 7054

E: info@celsiusresources.com.au

Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850

www.celsiusresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 08:00:09 UTC
