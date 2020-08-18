Log in
Celsius Resources : Expiry of Unlisted Options

08/18/2020 | 07:01am EDT

18 August 2020

The Manager

Announcements

Company Announcements Office

Via: ASX online

Dear Sir/Madam,

Expiry of Unlisted Options

The Company advises that 16,000,000 unlisted options in the Company, exercisable at $0.05 expire on 18 August 2020.

Yours faithfully,

Melanie Ross

Company Secretary

Level 2, 22 Mount Street

P: +61 8 6188 8181

Perth WA 6000

F: +61 8 6188 8182

PO Box 7054

E: info@celsiusresources.com.au

Cloisters Square Perth WA 6850

www.celsiusresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Celsius Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,97 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2019 6,66 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
P/E ratio 2019 -22,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 11,2 M 11,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 72,9%
Managers
NameTitle
William Oliver Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Borg Non-Executive Director
Ashley Keith Hood Non-Executive Director
Melanie Ross Secretary
Pienaar-Schalk van Wyk Project Director
Sector and Competitors
