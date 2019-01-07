Celyad : Letter to Shareholders - January 2019

Dear Shareholder,

As every new year brings forth the opportunity to achieve great things, the Celyad team is gearing up for an exciting 2019. We intend to continue to establish Celyad as a worldwide leader in CAR-T cell therapy, with a focus on treating cancer patients with poor prognosis.

Our positive outlook for the year ahead is only possible due to the momentum of our clinical programs established in 2018. I would like to take this opportunity to share with you some of the milestones we accomplished in the last 12 months, all of which could not have been achieved without your support.

Download below the full letter to shareholders