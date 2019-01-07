Log in
CELYAD (CYAD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/07 06:52:01 am
19.54 EUR   +7.90%
2018CELYAD SA : quaterly earnings release
2018CELYAD SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018CELYAD SA : annual earnings release
Celyad : Letter to Shareholders - January 2019

01/07/2019 | 06:24am EST

Dear Shareholder,
As every new year brings forth the opportunity to achieve great things, the Celyad team is gearing up for an exciting 2019. We intend to continue to establish Celyad as a worldwide leader in CAR-T cell therapy, with a focus on treating cancer patients with poor prognosis.

Our positive outlook for the year ahead is only possible due to the momentum of our clinical programs established in 2018. I would like to take this opportunity to share with you some of the milestones we accomplished in the last 12 months, all of which could not have been achieved without your support.

Download below the full letter to shareholders

Disclaimer

Celyad SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:23:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4,73 M
EBIT 2018 -37,6 M
Net income 2018 -37,1 M
Finance 2018 29,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 39,6x
EV / Sales 2019 19,5x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart CELYAD
Duration : Period :
Celyad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELYAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 36,1 €
Spread / Average Target 99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Homsy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michel E. Lussier Chairman
Jean-Pierre Latere Chief Operating Officer
Filippo Joseph Petti Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Lehmann VP-Clinical Development & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELYAD9.16%246
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 249
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC-0.95%23 019
LONZA GROUP2.59%19 710
INCYTE CORPORATION13.65%15 380
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.5.08%9 608
