Celyad : Transparency notification of Victory Capital Management Inc. (Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

09/28/2018 | 07:12am CEST

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it has received a transparency notification from Victory Capital Management Inc., dated 25 September 2018.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it has received a transparency notification from Victory Capital Management Inc., dated 25 September 2018.

In the notification, Victory Capital Management Inc. has noted that, following an acquisition of Celyad shares, its total holding has increased and has crossed upward the 5% threshold to 5.03%.

Victory Capital Management Inc. now holds 600,376 of Celyad's currently outstanding 11,942,344 shares. The full transparency notice is available on the Celyad's website.

***END***

Disclaimer

Celyad SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:11:03 UTC
