Celyad : Transparency notification of Victory Capital Management Inc. (Article 14 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that it has received a transparency notification from Victory Capital Management Inc., dated 25 September 2018.

In the notification, Victory Capital Management Inc. has noted that, following an acquisition of Celyad shares, its total holding has increased and has crossed upward the 5% threshold to 5.03%.

Victory Capital Management Inc. now holds 600,376 of Celyad's currently outstanding 11,942,344 shares. The full transparency notice is available on the Celyad's website.

