Celyad : Registration document

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT This document constitutes Celyad's registration document 2019 (the "Registration Document") within the meaning of Article 28 of the Belgian Act of 16 June 2006 on public offers of investment instruments and on the admission of investment instruments to trading on a regulated market (the "Prospectus Act"). The English version of this Registration Document was approved by the FSMA on 11 June 2019 in accordance with Article 23 of the Prospectus Act. 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. RISK FACTORS .............................................................................................. 3 1.1 Risks Related to the Company's Financial Position and Need for Additional Capital........................................................................................................ 4 1.2 Risk related to product development, regulatory approval and commercialization ...................................................................................... 6 1.3 Risks related to the Company's reliance on third parties ........................... 21 1.4 Risk related to the Company's intellectual property .................................. 24 1.5 Risks related to the Company's organization, structure and operation ....... 29 1.6 Risks Related to Ownership of Shares ....................................................... 34 2. INTRODUCTION........................................................................................... 39 2.1. Registration Document .............................................................................. 40 3. PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THIS REGISTRATION DOCUMENT................................................................ 43 4. STATUTORY AUDITOR .............................................................................. 45 5. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION ................................................ 47 5.1. Analysis of the consolidated income statement.......................................... 48 5.2. Analysis of the consolidated statement of financial position...................... 50 5.3. Analysis of the consolidated Net cash burn ............................................... 52 6. INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY................................................ 54 6.1. Overview................................................................................................... 55 6.2. Corporate purpose ..................................................................................... 55 6.3. Group structure ......................................................................................... 56 6.4. Share capital and shares............................................................................. 56 6.5. Operating Capital Requirements................................................................ 57 6.6. Liquidity and Capital Resources ................................................................ 58 6.7. Cash and Funding Sources ........................................................................ 60 6.8. Capital Expenditures ................................................................................. 62 6.9. Warrants plans........................................................................................... 63 6.10. Description of rights and benefits attached to shares ................................. 64 7. INDUSTRY AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW ................................................. 77 7.1. Overview................................................................................................... 78 7.2. Strategy ..................................................................................................... 79 7.3. Pipeline and Approach .............................................................................. 81 7.4. Principal markets on which the Company competes .................................. 92 7.5. Licensing and Collaboration Agreements .................................................. 93 7.6. Intellectual Property .................................................................................. 96 7.7. Competition............................................................................................... 97 7.8. Government Regulation............................................................................. 98 8. MANAGEMENT AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE .......................... 118 8.1. The Company's board of directors .......................................................... 119 8.2. Executive Management Team ................................................................. 127 8.3. General Information About the Company's Directors and Members of Executive Management Team ................................................................. 131 8.4. Family Relationships ............................................................................... 132 8.5. Corporate Governance Practices.............................................................. 132 8.6. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ..................................................... 132 8.7. Conflict of Interest of directors and members of the executive team and transactions with affiliated companies .................................................... 133 8.8. Compensation of Directors and Executive Management Team ............... 136 8.9. Dividend policy ...................................................................................... 136 8.10. Absence of conviction and official public incrimination ......................... 136 9. EMPLOYEES............................................................................................... 138 10. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS...................................................................... 140 11. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : GENERAL ............................................. 143 12. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................... 145 12.1. Responsibility Statement ........................................................................ 146 12.2. Statutory Auditor's Reports For The Years Ended 31 December 2017 And 2018........................................................................................................ 147 12.3. Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2018 ................... 159 12.4. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements...................................... 162 13. STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2018 - 2017 ...................... 222 13.1. Balance Sheet ......................................................................................... 223 13.2. Income statements .................................................................................. 224 13.3. Notes ...................................................................................................... 225 13.4. Summary of valuation rules .................................................................... 230 14. MANAGEMENT REPORT....................................................................... 232 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018 ......... 233 14.1. Highlights of 2018 .................................................................................. 233 14.2. Post balance sheet events ........................................................................ 235 14.3. Financial review of the year ending 31 December 2018.......................... 235 14.4. Personnel ................................................................................................ 240 14.5. Environment ........................................................................................... 240 14.6. Going concern ........................................................................................ 240 14.7. Events and circumstances that could have a significant impact on the future ............................................................................................................... 240 14.8. Remuneration report ............................................................................... 241 15. DEFINITION AND GLOSSARY .............................................................. 247 2

1. RISK FACTORS 3

The risks and uncertainties that the Company believes are material are described below. However, these risks and uncertainties may not be the only ones faced by the Company and are not intended to be presented in any assumed order of priority. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known, or that management currently believes to be immaterial, may also affect the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. The registration document also contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of the risks described below actually occurs, the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects could be adversely affected and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern could even be endangered. In that case, the value of the Company's shares could decline and Shareholders could lose all or part of their investment. The Company has taken - and will continue to take - measures to control these risks as most efficiently as possible. However, there is no guarantee that these measures are adequate and complete to deal with all eventualities. Therefore, it cannot be completely excluded that some of these risks will occur and could affect, among others, the Company's business, turnover, financial position and results. 1.1 Risks Related to the Company's Financial Position and Need for Additional Capital Celyad has incurred net losses in each period since its inception and anticipate that the Company will continue to incur net losses in the future. The Company is not profitable and has incurred losses in each period since its inception. For the years ended 31 December 2018, 2017 and 2016, the Company incurred a loss for the year of €38.5 million, €56.4 million and €23.6 million, respectively. As of 31 December 2018, the Company had a retained loss of €218.6 million. The Company expects these losses to increase as it continues to incur significant research and development and other expenses related to its ongoing operations, continues to advance its drug product candidates through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, seek regulatory approvals for its drug product candidates, scale-up manufacturing capabilities and hire additional personnel to support the development of its drug product candidates and to enhance its operational, financial and information management systems. The main assets of the Company are intellectual property rights concerning technologies that have not led to commercialization of any product. Celyad has never been profitable and has never commercialized any (pharmaceutical) product. Even if the Company succeeds in commercializing one or more of its drug product candidates, it will continue to incur losses for the foreseeable future relating to its substantial research and development expenditures to develop its technologies. The Company anticipates that its expenses will increase substantially if and as the Company: continues its research, pre-clinical and clinical development of its drug product candidates;

pre-clinical and clinical development of its drug product candidates; expands the scope of therapeutic indications of its current clinical studies for its drug product candidates;

initiates additional pre-clinical studies or additional clinical trials of existing drug product candidates or new drug product candidates;

pre-clinical studies or additional clinical trials of existing drug product candidates or new drug product candidates; further develops the manufacturing process for its drug product candidates;

changes or adds additional manufacturers or suppliers;

seeks regulatory and marketing approvals for its drug product candidates that successfully complete clinical studies; 4

establishes a sales, marketing and distribution infrastructure to commercialize any products for which the Company may obtain marketing approval, in the European Union and the United States;

makes milestone or other payments under any in-license agreements; and

in-license agreements; and maintains, protects and expands its intellectual property portfolio. The Company may encounter unforeseen expenses, difficulties, complications, delays and other unknown factors that may adversely affect its business. The size of its future net losses will depend, in part, on the rate of future growth of its expenses and its ability to generate revenue. Its prior losses and expected future losses have had and will continue to have an adverse effect on its shareholders' equity and working capital. Further, the net losses the Company incurs may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and year to year, such that a period to period comparison of its results of operations may not be a good indication of its future performance. The Company may need substantial additional funding, which may not be available on acceptable terms when needed, if at all. The Company's operations have required substantial amounts of cash since inception. The Company expects to continue to spend substantial amounts to continue the clinical development of its drug product candidates, including its ongoing and planned clinical trials for CAR-T NKG2D and any future drug product candidates. If one or several product candidates are approved by the relevant competent authority, the Company will require significant additional amounts in order to launch and commercialize its drug product candidates. On 31 December 2018, the Company had €40.5 million in cash and cash equivalent and €9.2 million in short term investments. On 22 May 2018 the Company secured a share capital increase of €46,1 million through a global offering on both US and European markets (see section 14.1 of this document). The Company believes that such resources will be sufficient to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of this registration document. However, changing circumstances may cause it to increase its spending significantly faster than it currently anticipates, and the Company may need to spend more money than currently expected because of circumstances beyond its control. The Company may require additional capital for the further development and commercialization of its drug product candidates and may need to raise additional funds sooner if the Company chooses to expand more rapidly than it presently anticipates. The Company's ability to raise additional funds will depend on financial, economic and market conditions and other factors, over which it may have no or limited control, and the Company cannot guarantee that additional funds will be available to it when necessary on commercially acceptable terms, if at all. If the necessary funds are not available, the Company may need to seek funds through collaborations and licensing arrangements, which may require it to reduce or relinquish significant rights to its research programs and product candidates, to grant licenses on its technologies to partners or third parties or enter into new collaboration agreements, the terms could be less favourable to the Company than those it might have obtained in a different context. If adequate funds are not available on commercially acceptable terms when needed, the Company may be forced to delay, reduce or terminate the development or commercialization of all or part of its research programs or product candidates or it may be unable to take advantage of future business opportunities. 5

