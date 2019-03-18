Cemacon : 2019-FC adjusted

Registration No.3085/ 18.03.2019

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR-2019

CEAMCON SA, in accordance with Regulation no.5/2018 of FSA and Bucharest Stock Exchange

Code-Book I, Title II, Chapter. VI -"Providing Information", Section 2, Article. 92, we submitthe

2019 Financial Communication Calendar updated due to change of the OGMS date:

Reporting Event Date Presentation of annual preliminary financial results 28-Feb-19 General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of the annual financial results 23-Apr-19 Presentation of Annual Report - Annual financial results 24-Apr-19 Presentation of Half year Report - Half year financial results; 14-Aug-19 Presentation of Quarterly Report - Quarter 1 15-May-19 Presentation of Quarterly Report - Quarter 3 15-Nov-19

The events dedicated to analyst to present the financial results will be communicated after their establishment.

Liviu Stoleru

Chief Executive Officer

