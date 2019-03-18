Cemacon : 2019-FC adjusted

Registration No.3085/ 18.03.2019
To,
Bucharest Stock Exchange
Department of operations for issuers on regulated markets
FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR-2019
CEAMCON SA, in accordance with Regulation no.5/2018 of FSA and Bucharest Stock Exchange
Code-Book I, Title II, Chapter. VI -"Providing Information", Section 2, Article. 92, we submitthe
2019 Financial Communication Calendar updated due to change of the OGMS date:
|
Reporting Event
|
Date
|
Presentation of annual preliminary financial results
|
28-Feb-19
|
General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of the annual financial results
|
23-Apr-19
|
Presentation of Annual Report - Annual financial results
|
24-Apr-19
|
Presentation of Half year Report - Half year financial results;
|
14-Aug-19
|
Presentation of Quarterly Report - Quarter 1
|
15-May-19
|
Presentation of Quarterly Report - Quarter 3
|
15-Nov-19
The events dedicated to analyst to present the financial results will be communicated after their establishment.
Liviu Stoleru
Chief Executive Officer
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Cemacon SA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:44:03 UTC