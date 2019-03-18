Log in
Cemacon : 2019-FC adjusted

03/18/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Registration No.3085/ 18.03.2019

To,

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Department of operations for issuers on regulated markets

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR-2019

CEAMCON SA, in accordance with Regulation no.5/2018 of FSA and Bucharest Stock Exchange

Code-Book I, Title II, Chapter. VI -"Providing Information", Section 2, Article. 92, we submitthe

2019 Financial Communication Calendar updated due to change of the OGMS date:

Reporting Event

Date

Presentation of annual preliminary financial results

28-Feb-19

General Meeting of Shareholders for approval of the annual financial results

23-Apr-19

Presentation of Annual Report - Annual financial results

24-Apr-19

Presentation of Half year Report - Half year financial results;

14-Aug-19

Presentation of Quarterly Report - Quarter 1

15-May-19

Presentation of Quarterly Report - Quarter 3

15-Nov-19

The events dedicated to analyst to present the financial results will be communicated after their establishment.

Liviu Stoleru

Chief Executive Officer

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Cemacon SA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 11:44:03 UTC
