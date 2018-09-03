Cemat A/S : 03.09.18 Managers' transactions

Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 3 September 2018

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 8/2018

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 30 August 2018.

Name: Eivind Dam Jensen Reason for filing: Insider Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 30 August 2018 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 200.000 Price: DKK 86,228.70

Cemat A/S

Abdelmottaleb Doulan CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

