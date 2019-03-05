Log in
CEMAT A/S : 05.03.19 Managers' transactions
PU
CEMAT A/S : No. 3/2019 - Managers' transactions
AQ
CEMAT A/S : 21.02.19 Notice convening annual general meeting 2019
PU
Cemat A/S : 05.03.19 Managers' transactions

03/05/2019 | 07:40am EST

Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 5 March 2019

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 3/2019

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 4 March 2019.

Name:

Frede Clausen

Reason for filing:

Insider

Company name:

Cemat A/S

Identification code and name:

ISIN DK0010271584

Transaction type:

Purchase

Date:

4 March 2019

Market:

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Number of traded shares:

1,301,452

Price:

0.3787000

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

SELSKABSMEDDELELSE

CEMAT A/S • C/O DLA PIPER DENMARK P/S, RÅDHUSPLADSEN 4 1550 KØBENHAVN V • DENMARK • TEL. +45 47 36 56 00 • FAX +45 47 36 56 01 • E-

MAIL:cemat@cemat.dk• www.cemat.dk • CVR-nr. 24932818

Side 1 af 1

Disclaimer

Cemat A/S published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 12:39:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jaroslaw Lipinski Chief Executive Officer
Jens Borelli-Kjær Chairman
Eivind Dam Jensen Deputy Chairman
Joanna L. Iwanowska-Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
