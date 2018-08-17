Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Cemat A/S    CEMAT   DK0010271584

CEMAT A/S (CEMAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 04:59:33 pm
0.405 DKK   -4.48%
06:01pCEMAT A/S : 17.08.18 Managers' transactions
PU
01:52pCEMAT A/S : No. 6/2018 - Managers’ transactions
AQ
08/09CEMAT A/S : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cemat A/S : 17.08.18 Managers' transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 16 August 2018

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 6/2018

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 16 August 2018.

Name:

Frede Clausen

Reason for filing:

Insider

Company name:

Cemat A/S

Identification code and name:

ISIN DK0010271584

Transaction type:

Purchase

Date:

16 August 2018

Market:

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Number of traded shares:

1.249.380

Price:

0,417200

Cemat A/S

Abdelmottaleb Doulan CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

SELSKABSMEDDELELSE

CEMAT A/S • C/O DLA PIPER DENMARK P/S, RÅDHUSPLADSEN 4 1550 KØBENHAVN V • DENMARK • TEL. +45 47 36 56 00 • FAX +45 47 36 56 01 • E-

MAIL:cemat@cemat.dk• www.cemat.dk • CVR-nr. 24932818

Side 1 af 1

Disclaimer

Cemat A/S published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 16:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMAT A/S
06:01pCEMAT A/S : 17.08.18 Managers' transactions
PU
01:52pCEMAT A/S : No. 6/2018 - Managers’ transactions
AQ
08/09CEMAT A/S : half-yearly earnings release
04/27PANASONIC : Is Exhibiting Latest Connected Supply Chain Solutions for Industry 4..
AQ
04/13CEMAT A/S : Forklift tyre to mitigate static build-up set for Cemat 2018 launch
AQ
03/19CEMAT A/S : 4/2018 - Course of annual general meeting
AQ
02/20CEMAT A/S : No 3/18 - Notice to convene annual general meeting
AQ
02/20CEMAT A/S : No 2/18 - Annual Report 2017
AQ
01/05CEMAT A/S : 05.01.18 Financial calendar 2018/2019
PU
01/05CEMAT A/S : No 1/18 - Financial Calendar 2018/2019
AQ
More news
Chart CEMAT A/S
Duration : Period :
Cemat A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMAT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Abdelmottaleb Doulan Chief Executive Officer
Jens Borelli-Kjær Chairman
Eivind Dam Jensen Deputy Chairman
Joanna L. Iwanowska-Nielsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMAT A/S-1.40%15
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-3.52%16 595
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%13 326
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.-33.01%10 944
GLOBALWAFERS CO LTD--.--%5 755
UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION-32.61%5 604
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.