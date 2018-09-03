Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Cembra Money Bank    CMBN   CH0225173167

CEMBRA MONEY BANK (CMBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pascal Perritaz appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Cembra Money Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

Pascal Perritaz appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Cembra Money Bank

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank appoints Pascal Perritaz as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume the position on 1 October 2018 and become a member of the Bank's Management Board. Pascal Perritaz will succeed Rémy Schimmel who joined Cembra Money Bank on 1 August 2016 and who will pursue a new professional challenge outside the Bank.

Pascal Perritaz is a proven finance expert with more than 22 years of experience at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. He has served as Chief Financial Officer Global Corporate for the last four years, after holding various senior management positions in Switzerland and abroad, including Chief Financial Officer for the Middle East Africa region from 2010 to 2013.

The 46-year-old Swiss citizen holds a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Fribourg and a Swiss Federal Diploma as Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Furthermore, Pascal Perritaz obtained the INSEAD Certificate in Corporate Governance and graduated from the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School in Boston (USA).

"We are absolutely pleased that an experienced expert such as Pascal Perritaz has decided to join our Bank for the CFO position", says Robert Oudmayer, Chief Executive Officer of Cembra Money Bank. "With his impressive track record, Pascal Perritaz will be a valuable addition to the Management Board of Cembra Money Bank. At the same time I would like to thank Rémy Schimmel for his contribution and commitment to the Bank over the past two years and wish him all the best for the future."

Contacts

Media:

Andreas Werz; +41 79 702 02 04; andreas.werz@cembra.ch

Investor Relations:

+41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

Key dates

21 February 2019

20 March 2019

17 April 2019

23 July 2019

Publication of full-year 2018 results

Publication of Annual Report 2018

Annual General Meeting 2019

Publication of half-year results 2019 and interim report 2019

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank is a leading Swiss provider of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards and insurance sold with these products as well as invoice financing, deposit and savings products.

Headquartered in Zurich-Altstetten, the Group has operations across Switzerland via a network of 18 branches as well as alternative sales channels such as the Internet, credit card partners, independent agents and more than 3,600 car dealers.

Cembra Money Bank is an independent Swiss bank and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. It has over 800 employees from 38 nations and about 830,000 customers.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMBRA MONEY BANK
08:05pPascal Perritaz appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Cembra Money Bank
TE
08:01pCEMBRA MONEY BANK : Pascal Perritaz appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Cem..
AQ
07/24CEMBRA MONEY BANK : Net income up 12 % to new record level of CHF 77.7 million i..
PU
07/24Net income up 12 % to new record level of CHF 77.7 million in the first half-..
TE
07/24CEMBRA MONEY BANK : Net income up 12 % to new record level of CHF 77.7 million i..
AQ
06/29Jörg Fohringer appointed B2B Leader of Cembra Money Bank
TE
06/29CEMBRA MONEY BANK : Jörg Fohringer appointed B2B Leader of Cembra Money Bank
AQ
04/27Niklaus Mannhart appointed Chief Operating Officer of Cembra Money Bank
TE
04/27CEMBRA MONEY BANK : Niklaus Mannhart appointed Chief Operating Officer of Cembra..
AQ
04/18Cembra Money Bank shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 418 M
EBIT 2018 251 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 17,15
P/E ratio 2019 16,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capitalization 2 721 M
Chart CEMBRA MONEY BANK
Duration : Period :
Cembra Money Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMBRA MONEY BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 93,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Oudmayer Chief Executive Officer
Felix Andreas Weber Chairman
Niklaus Mannhart Chief Operating Officer
Rémy Schimmel Chief Financial Officer
Roland Lüthi-Oetterli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMBRA MONEY BANK-0.17%2 827
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD13.47%46 253
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%36 875
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.13%27 252
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%9 387
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.63%7 905
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.