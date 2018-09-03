Pascal Perritaz appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Cembra Money Bank

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank appoints Pascal Perritaz as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will assume the position on 1 October 2018 and become a member of the Bank's Management Board. Pascal Perritaz will succeed Rémy Schimmel who joined Cembra Money Bank on 1 August 2016 and who will pursue a new professional challenge outside the Bank.

Pascal Perritaz is a proven finance expert with more than 22 years of experience at Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. He has served as Chief Financial Officer Global Corporate for the last four years, after holding various senior management positions in Switzerland and abroad, including Chief Financial Officer for the Middle East Africa region from 2010 to 2013.

The 46-year-old Swiss citizen holds a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Fribourg and a Swiss Federal Diploma as Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Furthermore, Pascal Perritaz obtained the INSEAD Certificate in Corporate Governance and graduated from the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard Business School in Boston (USA).

"We are absolutely pleased that an experienced expert such as Pascal Perritaz has decided to join our Bank for the CFO position", says Robert Oudmayer, Chief Executive Officer of Cembra Money Bank. "With his impressive track record, Pascal Perritaz will be a valuable addition to the Management Board of Cembra Money Bank. At the same time I would like to thank Rémy Schimmel for his contribution and commitment to the Bank over the past two years and wish him all the best for the future."