Acquisition of cashgate AG completed

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG and Aduno Holding AG have agreed to complete the transaction relating to the acquisition of 100% of the shares of cashgate AG on 2 September 2019. The transaction announced on 1 July 2019 will close as planned, after fulfilment of the pre-requisites to closing, including relevant regulatory approvals.
CEO Robert Oudmayer said: "We are happy to welcome on board cashgate's highly experienced team and look forward to bringing together our expertise for the benefit of our clients."