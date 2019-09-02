Log in
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
Acquisition of cashgate AG completed

09/02/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Acquisition of cashgate AG completed

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG and Aduno Holding AG have agreed to complete the transaction relating to the acquisition of 100% of the shares of cashgate AG on 2 September 2019. The transaction announced on 1 July 2019 will close as planned, after fulfilment of the pre-requisites to closing, including relevant regulatory approvals.

CEO Robert Oudmayer said: "We are happy to welcome on board cashgate's highly experienced team and look forward to bringing together our expertise for the benefit of our clients."

Contacts

Media:

Rahel Lehmann; +41 44 439 85 63; media@cembra.ch

Investor Relations:

Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

Key dates

21 February 2020

18 March 2020

Publication of full-year results 2019

Publication of Annual Report 2019

16 April 2020

Annual General Meeting 2020

About Cembra Money Bank AG

Cembra Money Bank AG is a leading Swiss provider of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards and insurance sold with those products as well as invoice financing, deposit and savings products.

Headquartered in Zurich-Altstetten, the Bank has operations across Switzerland via a network of 16 branches as well as alternative sales channels such as the Internet, credit card partners, independent agents and 4,000 car dealers.

Cembra Money Bank AG is an independent Swiss bank and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. It has over 880 employees from 37 nations and 911,000 customers. 2019 Cembra announced the acquisition of the consumer finance provider cashgate.

About cashgate AG

cashgate AG specialises in personal credit and vehicle leasing, and also offers rental deposits. It is among the four largest Swiss consumer credit institutions and has around 160 employees at its locations in Zurich, St. Gallen and Lausanne, as well as at branches in Langenthal, Winterthur, Neuchatel and Geneva.

cashgate AG has some 90,000 customers (personal credit, leasing and rental deposit customers) and maintains a tight distribution network through collaborations with partner banks, garage partners, credit brokers and property management companies.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 463 M
EBIT 2019 255 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,97x
Capitalization 2 950 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 102,67  CHF
Last Close Price 100,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Oudmayer Chief Executive Officer
Felix Andreas Weber Chairman
Niklaus Mannhart Chief Operating Officer
Pascal Perritaz Chief Financial Officer
Roland Lüthi-Oetterli Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG28.97%2 981
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD10.06%52 253
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%40 324
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-8.37%22 122
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION166.04%16 184
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%8 395
