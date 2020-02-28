Cembra Business: new online financing product for SMEs

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer finance products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards and the insurance sold with these products, SME loans, as well as invoice financing and deposit and savings products.



We have our headquarters in Zurich-Altstetten and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches, online distribution, as well as credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.



We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 36 countries. In September 2019, we successfully completed our takeover of consumer credit provider cashgate. We have been listed as an independent Swiss Bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013.