Cembra Business: new online financing product for SMEs

The new product is aimed at individual enterprises, stock corporations (AG) and limited liability companies (GmbH) with annual turnover of at least CHF 100,000 and with operations of more than two years. The application process is completely digital and can be done in 15 minutes - 24x7. Once the complete documentation has been submitted, a financing decision is made within one working day. Following approval, the business loan is paid out within 48 hours.
Régis Lehmann, Head of Cembra Business, said: "Flexibility is key for small businesses. With an SME loan, we assist companies in bridging cash shortages, investment pressure or barriers to financing, through online, simple and fast support."
Cembra Business offers loans ranging from CHF 5,000 to CHF 250,000, with applications made directly online or through selected partners.
For more information, visit: www.cembrabusiness.ch
About Cembra Money Bank
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer finance products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards and the insurance sold with these products, SME loans, as well as invoice financing and deposit and savings products.
We have our headquarters in Zurich-Altstetten and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches, online distribution, as well as credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 36 countries. In September 2019, we successfully completed our takeover of consumer credit provider cashgate. We have been listed as an independent Swiss Bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013.