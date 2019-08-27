Cembra Money Bank and Fnac are extending their partnership to 2024

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG and Fnac have extended their cooperation agreement for the credit card Fnac Mastercard to the end of 2024. This early renewal of the agreement will allow the contractual parties to continue the success story of their cooperation in credit cards and secure their strategic cooperation in the long term.

Oscar Maglie, Director Credit Card Partnerships at Cembra, about the partnership with Fnac, "We are proud of our cooperation with Fnac. It began in 2016 and we are glad that we can now carry on this very successful cooperation. Fnac is a responsible and reliable partner."



Aurélie Penot, Head Marketing & Communication of Fnac, is satisfied with the extension of the cooperation. "We are very pleased with this long-term cooperation with Cembra Money Bank. We intend to offer our members and clients the best possible service and make their shopping experience as easy, pleasant and secure as possible."

The retail chain Fnac has eight sales outlets in Switzerland and for the most part, sells books, sound recording media and entertainment electronics. Fnac was established in France in 1954 and today operates 780 sales outlets in nine countries. The company is the market leader in its field in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Brazil.