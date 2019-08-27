Log in
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

(CMBN)
Cembra Money Bank and Fnac are extending their partnership to 2024

08/27/2019

Cembra Money Bank and Fnac are extending their partnership to 2024

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG and Fnac have extended their cooperation agreement for the credit card Fnac Mastercard to the end of 2024. This early renewal of the agreement will allow the contractual parties to continue the success story of their cooperation in credit cards and secure their strategic cooperation in the long term.

Oscar Maglie, Director Credit Card Partnerships at Cembra, about the partnership with Fnac, "We are proud of our cooperation with Fnac. It began in 2016 and we are glad that we can now carry on this very successful cooperation. Fnac is a responsible and reliable partner."

Aurélie Penot, Head Marketing & Communication of Fnac, is satisfied with the extension of the cooperation. "We are very pleased with this long-term cooperation with Cembra Money Bank. We intend to offer our members and clients the best possible service and make their shopping experience as easy, pleasant and secure as possible."

The retail chain Fnac has eight sales outlets in Switzerland and for the most part, sells books, sound recording media and entertainment electronics. Fnac was established in France in 1954 and today operates 780 sales outlets in nine countries. The company is the market leader in its field in France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Brazil.

Contacts

Media:

Rahel Lehmann; +41 44 439 85 63; rahel.lehmann@cembra.ch

Investor Relations:

Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG is a leading Swiss provider of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards and insurance sold with those products as well as invoice financing, deposit and savings products.

Headquartered in Zurich-Altstetten, the Bank has operations across Switzerland via a network of 16 branches as well as alternative sales channels such as the Internet, credit card partners, independent agents and 4,000 car dealers.

Cembra Money Bank AG is an independent Swiss bank and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013. It has over 880 employees from 37 nations and 911,000 customers. On 1 July 2019 Cembra announced the acquisition of the consumer finance provider cashgate.




