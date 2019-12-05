Cembra Money Bank and Migros Bank intend to launch a new credit card

Cembra Money Bank is a leading Swiss providers of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards and insurance sold with these products, as well as invoice financing, deposit and savings products.

Headquartered in Zurich-Altstetten, the Bank has operations across Switzerland via a network of branches as well as alternative sales channels such as the Internet, credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has around 1 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 1,000 people from 37 nations. In September 2019, Cembra successfully concluded the takeover of the consumer credit provider cashgate. Cembra Money Bank AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013.