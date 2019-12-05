Log in
Cembra Money Bank and Migros Bank intend to launch a new credit card

0
12/05/2019 | 01:05am EST

Cembra Money Bank and Migros Bank intend to launch a new credit card

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG and Migros Bank AG intend to launch a new joint credit card. The new service is currently being developed in a joint project and will be offered to Migros Bank customers by the end of 2020. The attractive credit card will also include the advantages of the Migros Cumulus credit card.

Migros Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss retailer, Migros. As a universal bank, primarily active in the retail and private customer business, as well as with SMEs, it is one of the ten largest banks in terms of total assets.

Contacts

Media:

Carolin Schulze; +41 44 439 85 23; media@cembra.ch

Investor Relations:

Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank is a leading Swiss providers of consumer finance products and services. Its product range includes personal loans, auto leases and loans, credit cards and insurance sold with these products, as well as invoice financing, deposit and savings products.

Headquartered in Zurich-Altstetten, the Bank has operations across Switzerland via a network of branches as well as alternative sales channels such as the Internet, credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

Cembra has around 1 million customers in Switzerland and employs around 1,000 people from 37 nations. In September 2019, Cembra successfully concluded the takeover of the consumer credit provider cashgate. Cembra Money Bank AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013.




