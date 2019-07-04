Cembra Money Bank : has placed a CHF 150 million Additional Tier-1 Bond at a coupon of 2.5%

Zurich - Today, Cembra Money Bank AG has placed a CHF 150 million Additional Tier-1 perpetual Bond (AT1 Bond) at a coupon of 2.5%. The issue price is CHF 100.00 and payment will be made on 15 July 2019. The bond has a BB rating by Standard and Poor's and it will be traded on the SIX Stock Exchange.

With the AT1 Bond, Cembra Money Bank has pursued the third capital market transaction following the announcement of the acquisition of cashgate AG on 1 July 2019. Earlier this week, Cembra had successfully placed 4% of share capital and launched a CHF 250 million convertible bond. The proceeds will be used to finance a part of the acquisition of cashgate AG and for general corporate purposes.

Pascal Perritaz, Chief Financial Officer, said: ‎'We are very pleased with the placements over the last few days. Our balanced and diversified financing enables us to keep our financial flexibility for continued profitable growth.'