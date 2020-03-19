Cembra publishes its Annual Report 2019

In addition, Cembra Money Bank issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 which is available at www.cembra.ch/agm2020. As announced on 21 February 2020, a dividend of CHF 3.75 per share will be proposed. The Board of Directors also recommends that Thomas Buess be elected as a new Board member.
The Annual General Meeting 2020 will be held on 16 April in Zurich, in a reduced format due to the strict federal rules currently in place for gatherings. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Cembra therefore asks all shareholders to vote at the Annual General Meeting 2020 by independent proxy.
Outlook
While the recent coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak is having an adverse impact on the global and Swiss economies, Cembra had a good start to the year. Thanks to multi-year contracts and based on our long-term experience, the Group currently expects to see for the year a resilient business performance with the integration of cashgate progressing as planned. Cembra Management is continuously evaluating the situation and will update on the guidance if necessary.
Contacts
Media:
Karin Broger; +41 44 439 85 12; media@cembra.ch
Investor Relations:
Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch
Key dates
16 April 2020:
20 April 2020:
23 July 2020:
Annual General Meeting 2020
Ex-Dividend date
Publication of 2020 half-year results and publication of the interim report
About Cembra Money Bank
Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer finance products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards and the insurance sold with these products, SME loans, as well as invoice financing and deposit and savings products.
We have our headquarters in Zurich-Altstetten and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches, online distribution, as well as credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 36 different countries. In September 2019, we successfully completed our takeover of consumer credit provider cashgate. We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013.
