Cembra publishes its Annual Report 2019

Zurich - Cembra Money Bank AG published its Annual Report 2019 today. It is available at www.cembra.ch/financialreports . The report provides comprehensive information about the Group's financial performance, risk management, sustainability, governance and compensation in 2019. An online report and a business review are also available.

In addition, Cembra Money Bank issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2020 which is available at www.cembra.ch/agm2020. As announced on 21 February 2020, a dividend of CHF 3.75 per share will be proposed. The Board of Directors also recommends that Thomas Buess be elected as a new Board member.

The Annual General Meeting 2020 will be held on 16 April in Zurich, in a reduced format due to the strict federal rules currently in place for gatherings. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Cembra therefore asks all shareholders to vote at the Annual General Meeting 2020 by independent proxy.

Outlook

While the recent coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak is having an adverse impact on the global and Swiss economies, Cembra had a good start to the year. Thanks to multi-year contracts and based on our long-term experience, the Group currently expects to see for the year a resilient business performance with the integration of cashgate progressing as planned. Cembra Management is continuously evaluating the situation and will update on the guidance if necessary.