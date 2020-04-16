Cembra shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Zurich - The Annual General Meeting 2020 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. Due to the federal rules currently in place for public gatherings, shareholders did not attend the meeting in person. They transferred their rights to the independent voting proxy, who represented 18,550,084 registered shares and 61.83% of the issued share capital, respectively.

All current members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further one-year term of office: Felix Weber (Chairman), Peter Athanas, Urs Baumann, Denis Hall, Katrina Machin and Monica Mächler. Thomas Buess was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The shareholders approved an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.75 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings, starting 22 April 2020.

The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2019 and the consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2019.

Contacts Media: Karin Broger; +41 79 773 68 89; media@cembra.ch Investor Relations: Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch Key dates 20 April 2020 Ex-Dividend date 21 April 2020 Dividend record date 22 April 2020 Dividend payment date 23 July 2020 Publication of half-year results 2020