CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG

Cembra shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

04/16/2020 | 11:40am EDT

Cembra shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

Zurich - The Annual General Meeting 2020 of Cembra was held in Zurich today. Due to the federal rules currently in place for public gatherings, shareholders did not attend the meeting in person. They transferred their rights to the independent voting proxy, who represented 18,550,084 registered shares and 61.83% of the issued share capital, respectively.

All current members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further one-year term of office: Felix Weber (Chairman), Peter Athanas, Urs Baumann, Denis Hall, Katrina Machin and Monica Mächler. Thomas Buess was newly elected to the Board of Directors.

The shareholders approved an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.75 per share. The dividend will be paid from retained earnings, starting 22 April 2020.

The Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of all other agenda items, including the Annual Report 2019 and the consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2019.

Contacts

Media:

Karin Broger; +41 79 773 68 89; media@cembra.ch

Investor Relations:

Marcus Händel; +41 44 439 85 72; investor.relations@cembra.ch

Key dates

20 April 2020

Ex-Dividend date

21 April 2020

Dividend record date

22 April 2020

Dividend payment date

23 July 2020

Publication of half-year results 2020

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra is a leading Swiss provider of financing solutions and services. Our product range includes consumer finance products such as personal loans and auto leases and loans, credit cards and the insurance sold with these products, SME loans, as well as invoice financing and deposit and savings products.

We have our headquarters in Zurich-Altstetten and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches, online distribution, as well as credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.

We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ more than 1,000 people from 36 countries. In September 2019, we successfully completed our takeover of consumer credit provider cashgate. We have been listed as an independent Swiss Bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2013.




