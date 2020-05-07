PRESS RELEASE CREDEM, 1Q20 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS: ALL MAIN AGGREGATES SHOWED A POSITIVE EVOLUTION. LOANS TO CUSTOMERS +4.7% YoY, TOTAL FUNDING +1.2% YoY. NET PROFIT AT €40.7 MILLION STRONG SUPPORT TO FAMILIES AND CORPORATES: OVER €3.5 BILLION GRANTED TO MORE THAN 21,000 CUSTOMERS THROUGH MORATORIA, LOANS AND STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS CAPITAL SOUNDNESS AND ASSET QUALITY AT THE TOP OF ITALIAN AND EUROPEAN INDUSTRY TO THE BENEFIT OF ALL STAKEHOLDERS Banking Group (1) CET1 Ratio at 14.8% ;

CET1 Ratio at 14.8% Credemholding CET1 Ratio (1) (prudential perimeter) at 13.3%, vs 7.56% ECB minimum requirement (2) ;

(prudential perimeter) NPL Ratio (3) at 3.8% (compared to 6.7% of average Italian banks (4) ). CONCRETE SUPPORT TO THE ITALIAN ECONOMY Loans to customers (5) +4.7% YoY at €26.2 billion (compared to +0.6% YoY of the industry (6) );

to customers +4.7% YoY at €26.2 billion (compared to +0.6% YoY of the industry ); New residential mortgages inflows at €302.5 million (+15% YoY) and stock at €7,484 million (+9% YoY). CONSTANT POINT OF REFERENCE FOR FAMILIES AND CORPORATES IN WEALTH PROTECTION AND MANAGEMENT ADVISORY Total customer's funding (5) +1.2% YoY at €67.7 billion with strong growth in direct deposits (5) (+15.7% YoY);

+1.2% YoY at €67.7 billion with strong growth in direct deposits (+15.7% YoY); over 20 thousand new customers (7) in the first quarter. GROUP SOCIAL COMMITMENT WAS REAFFIRMED WITH IMPORTANT COVID-19 EMERGENCY INITIATIVES €3.5 billion in favor of over 21 thousand customers including moratoria, loans, state-guaranteed loans and participation in ABI agreements (8) ;

in favor of over including moratoria, loans, state-guaranteed loans and participation in ABI agreements ; in April, the Group implemented initiatives for a total amount of €7 billion , in addition to government measures, to the benefit of families and corporates;

, in addition to government measures, to the benefit of families and corporates; extended insurance coverage to over 90 thousand customers (through Credemassicurazioni) for policy subscribers of daily hospitalization allowance or FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 1

PRESS RELEASE flat-rate compensation in case of hospitalization, extending the guarantee to the case of home quarantine for Coronavirus. CONTINUOUS INVESTMENTS IN PEOPLE, INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY The Group's growth continued despite the current uncertain scenario with 76 new hiring (9) in the first three months of the year, 70% of which were newly graduates from secondary schools and universities;

in the first three months of the year, 70% of which were newly graduates from secondary schools and universities; smart working extended to almost all employees;

extended to almost all employees; strong attention to the protection of the health and safety of Group's people and customers by minimizing opportunities for direct contact between customers and branch staff with meetings through digital tools (video call and web collaboration). STRONG PROFITABILITY EVEN IN THE CURRENT EMERGENCY CONTEXT Consolidated net profit of €40.7 million, after the disbursement of € 13.9 million contribution to the Single Resolution Fund ;

13.9 million contribution to the Single Resolution Fund annualized ROE (10) at 5.8%, annualized ROTE (11) at 6.9%. Today, Credem's Board of Directors, chaired by Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata, approved 1Q20 results. The Group continued to guarantee concrete support to the Italian economy with loans to customers(5) at €26.2 billion as of the end of March 2020, up by 4.7% YoY. The asset quality was reaffirmed at the top of the Industry, with an NPL Ratio(3) at 3.8% compared to an average of 6.7% among significant Italian banks(4) and with coverage ratios at the top of the Industry (coverage ratio including shortfall(12) at 62.7% on NPL and 85.9% on bad loans). Annualized cost of risk(13) remained remarkably low at 24 bps. Customers kept showing reliance on the Group's ability to protect and bring value to their savings as proved by the Group's Customers Funding(5) figure, that was up by 1.2% YoY and reached €67.7 billion, with direct deposits at +15.7% YoY. On top of that, in 1Q20, Credem was chosen by over 20 thousand new customers(7). The Group's capital soundness was confirmed at the top of the Industry, to the benefit of all stakeholders, with a CET1 ratio(1) at Credemholding level of 13.3% with a buffer vs 2020 SREP requirement of over 570 bps (including the additional Pillar 2 Requirement(2) assigned by ECB) equal to 7.56% for 2020 (the lowest among European commercial banks under direct ECB supervision). Consolidated net profit was €40.7 million, after the disbursement of €13.9 million contribution to funds for the support of distressed banks. Annualized ROTE(11) was 6.9% and annualized ROE(10) was 5.8%. FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 2

PRESS RELEASE "The results we approved today show once again the resilience and soundness of our Group, thanks to a complete and diversified business model that is proving to be able to face a very challenging scenario, as it has already done in the past," said Nazzareno Gregori, Credem General Manager. "Customers continue to show trust towards the Group, asking us to protect and bring value to their assets and savings and it is our duty to reward such trust with commitment, dedication and responsibility, in order to create value together over time. The Country has been experiencing strong health and economic challenges", continued Mr. Gregori "families and businesses in the upcoming months will face numerous uncertainties but it is our specific commitment to be by their side with concrete and prompt actions. We want to be direct actors, together with them, of the Italian economic upturn", added Mr. Gregori, "and we will be able to do it only thanks to the commitment and expertise of the People working in the Group, who kept guaranteeing, especially in the branches, support and assistance to all our customers: they have done excellent work, in conditions that are certainly not easy, and I really want to thank them for their job". In the current Italian and European emergency, Credem Group has constantly been at the forefront alongside families and companies thanks to the commitment and work of all the People working in branches and offices on the territory, in the central structures and in the Group companies. The institute has already made available, immediately after the beginning of the emergency, €3.5 billion euros in favor of over 21 thousand customers including moratoria, loans, state- guaranteed loans and accession to Abi agreements(8). In April, the Group implemented, in addition to government measures, some initiatives for a total amount of €7 billion to deal with the emergency (pre-approved loans for SMEs, personal loans to finance consumption, credit lines on credit cards, accession to the ABI Credit Agreement for SME companies voluntarily extended by the Group to all companies, joining the solidarity fund for mortgage holders). In addition, the Group has: activated a remote service for the collection of requests for suspension of loans, mortgages or loans provided for by the "DL Cura Italia" or by the ABI Agreement via email or PEC;

for the collection of requests for suspension of loans, mortgages or loans provided for by the "DL Cura Italia" or by the ABI Agreement via email or PEC; Has expanded the coverage free of charge to 90 thousand customers who subscribed Credemassicurazioni policies, the non-life company (owned 50% by Credem Group and 50% by Reale Mutua Assicurazioni) which provide for the daily allowance for hospitalization or the compensation in case of hospitalization, extending the guarantee, without any formality from the customer and automatically, also in the case of quarantine imposed following a positive test of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), starting from the beginning of the emergency;

expanded the coverage free of charge Credemassicurazioni promoted a fundraising FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 3

PRESS RELEASE intensive care throughout the country; the institute will double the total amount coming from Credem group accounts, up to €1 million (on top of the other donations carried out by the Group independently and privately). EMPLOYMENT SUPPORT, INNOVATION, PEOPLE AND SUSTAINABILITY Investments in people, innovation and sustainability continued despite the current emergency scenario with 76 new hirings(9) in the first three months of the year, 70% of which were newly graduates from college and universities. The huge investments in technology and innovation made in recent years, allowed to considerably expand the access to smart working, from 2 thousand people at the end of 2019 to over 5,400 at the end of March (over 85% of employees) even for 5 days a week, to almost all staff at the end of April. Through Internet banking, remote working, video calls and the contact center, all customer services were ensured remotely, while ensuring safety in branches, that were used only for urgent matters. The Credem Group at a glance 1910 Foundation year 615 Branches, corporate centers, small business centers, financial stores 19 Italian regions covered with a physical presence 6,237Employees Financial advisors with mandate Avvera agents and collaborators Consolidated income statement(14 ) (*) At the end of March 2020, the Operating Income grew by 3.8% YoY and reached €298.3 million, compared to €287.4 million in the same period of the previous year. Within the aggregate, Net Interest Income(15) reached €111.9 million compared to €122.5 million at the end of March 2019, -8.7% YoY, following the further reduction of interest rates decided by the ECB. Non Interest Margin(16)(17) was €186.4 million, +13% YoY compared to €164.9 million in the same period of the previous year. In detail, Net Commissions amount to €144 million (+13.2% YoY) of which €94.2 million of management and brokerage fees (+12.9% YoY ) and €49.8 million of commissions from banking fees (+13.7% YoY). The contribution from financial activity was €27.8 million (+91.7% YoY). Insurance income was €10.2 million euro (-40.4% YoY). Operating Costs(17) amounted to €184.1 million, up by 0.5% YoY from €183.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. In detail, administrative expenses were €51.8 million, +0.8% YoY, whereas Payrolls amounted to €132.3 million (+0.5% YoY). Cost/income ratio(18) was 61.7% compared to 63.7% at the end of the first quarter of 2019. FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 4

PRESS RELEASE Gross operating profit amounted to €114.2 million euros compared to 104.3 million euros in the same period of the previous year (+9.5% YoY). D&A amounted to €21 million compared to €19.1 million euro at the end of first quarter 2019 (+9.9% YoY) also increased as a result of the Group's strong investment policy, confirmed despite the difficult current situation. Operating Profit was €93.2 million compared to €85.2 million at the end of March 2019 (+9.4% YoY). Provisions for risks and charges amounted to €2.8 million compared to €0.1 million in the same period of the previous year. Net adjustments to loans amounted to €16.1 million. Net extraordinary income/charges(17) is equal to -€14.2 million (-€13.6 million in the same period of 2019) and includes, inter alia, €13.9 million, gross of the fiscal effect, of contribution to the Single Resolution Fund. Profit before tax was €60.2 million compared to €66.2 million at the end of first quarter 2019 (- 9.1% YoY), while Income Taxes for the period amounted to €19.5 million (€21.3 million in the same period of 2019, -8.5% YoY). Net consolidated profit amounted to €40.7 million, compared to €44.9 million in the same period the previous year (-9.4% YoY). Annualized ROTE(11) was 6.9%, annualized ROE(10) stands at 5.8%. Consolidated Balance Sheet (5) (*) Group customer's funding at the end of March 2020 reached €67.68 billion, +1.2% YoY compared to €66.885 million in 1Q19. Group's total funding amounted to €79,640 million, +0.6% YoY compared to €79,132 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. In particular, direct deposits from customers was up by 15.7% YoY and reached €27,336 million compared to €23,626 million in the same period of the previous year. Group direct deposit amounted to €30,201 million, +15.3% YoY compared to €26,192 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Insurance Reserves amounted to €7,008 million compared to €7,068 million at the end March 2019 (-0.8% YoY). Premiums of life and non-life protection products amounted to €16 million (+10% YoY). Indirect deposits from clientele was €33,336 million compared to €36,191 million at the end of first quarter 2019 (-7.9% YoY). In detail, AUM was €24,852 million compared to €26,152 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019 (-5% YoY). Within this aggregate, portfolio management accounts equalled €4,983 million (-13.7% YoY), mutual funds and SICAVs amount to €11,489 million (-2.2% YoY), third parties products and other AUM was €8,380 million (-2.9% YoY). Loans to customers were up by 4.7% YoY (compared to the industry(6) which marks +0,6% in the same period) and amounted to €26.181 million compared to €24.995 million at the end of first quarter 2019, keeping a strong focus on asset quality. In detail, residential mortgages inflows were €302.5 million (+ 15% YoY) with a stock of €7,484 million (+9% YoY). FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 5

PRESS RELEASE Net bad loans ratio was 0.64% (compared to 0.91% at the end of the first quarter of 2019) which is significantly lower than the average of the industry(6). At 1.53%. Bad loans coverage was 70.5% (67.4% at the end of the first quarter of 2019), this figure, including shortfall(12), is equal to 85.9%. Net non performing loans amounted to €488.7 million, down by 11.3% from €551.1 million at the end of first quarter 2019. Gross non performing loans amounted to €1,028.8 million down by 10% from €1,143.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019. NPL coverage was 52.5% (51.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2019); this figure, including shortfall(12), reached 62.7%. Gross NPL Ratio(3) was 3.84% (4.46% at the end of the first quarter of 2019) compared to an average of the significant Italian banks(4) at 6.7%. The cost of risk(13) stood remarkably low at 24 bps at the end of March 2020. Capital ratios CET1 ratio(1) fully phased calculated on Credemholding was 13.3%, among the highest in the Industry. Tier 1 capital ratio(1) was 13.63% and Total capital ratio(1) was 14.65%. For 2020 the CET1 Ratio minimum (SREP)(2) assigned to the Group was 7.56%, the lowest requirement among Italian banks supervised by ECB. Forecast on operating trend and evolution of the business The preventive measures adopted in Italy to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 are having important effects on industrial production, tourism and transports. Such effects may be mitigated by the interventions of governments, the European Union and the monetary authorities. In this context, banking sector will therefore be influenced both by the dynamics of the world economic scenario and by the more specifically Italian one. In particular, it will be necessary to verify the magnitude of the economic contraction and the impacts of the related support policies, also in terms of dynamics of public finance and the related evolution of the BTP-Bund spread. These aspects will show their impacts also with reference to the trend customer spread in the banking Industry, the evolution of credit risk and the performance of the financial and equity markets. Regarding the Group, the main guidelines are the pursuit of a commercial development strategy for deposits and, in particular, for the asset management sector. The further strengthening of the insurance sector is also expected, the selective progress of credit, as well as the revision of the service model oriented towards omnichannel and digitalization. The distribution and production business of Wealth Management will also be enhanced. Significant investments in regulatory compliance and for the evolution of the information system were confirmed, as well as the activation of systematic initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of processes and structures. In this context, the objective will be to support the recovery of the Italian economic context, also confirming a solid risk profile and capital soundness. FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 6

PRESS RELEASE In a pre-Covid-19 scenario, it would have been reasonable for the Group to show linear revenues trends, with an increasing incidence of fee contribution able to offset a lower Interest Income performance, negatively affected by low interest rates. In light of the current scenario, a higher pressure on revenues is to be expected, mainly driven by a greater volatility in financial markets and by their sharp drop, mostly occurred towards the end of the quarter. With regard to credit adjustments on performing loans, a forward-looking risk parameter updating process has been activated considering the information available at the time, the high level of uncertainty on future macroeconomic projections and the related operational implications. The process of updating the IFRS9 models will continue and will be further refined for the half- year report. In this field, updated macroeconomic forecasts will be available and will be published by the ECB on June, 4. In an external context prior to Covid-19, a linear trend for the stable component of revenues could have been hypothesised for the group, with an increasing incidence of the commission component against a financial component penalized by the trend in the interest rate curve. Finally, it should be underlined that the remote networking that the Group has introduced in the path of innovation, both technological and cultural, are proving to be extraordinarily useful today. Credem Group was ready for remote working, allowing many people to work safely from home, and many customers to contact the bank even without going to the branch. Significant events after the end of the period On 30 of April, Credem Group informed that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Cassa di Risparmio di Cento Foundation with a view to acquiring its controlling stake in Cassa di Risparmio di Cento (Caricento). Caricento, as at the end of 2018, was characterized by a network of 49 branches, mainly widespread throughout the provinces of Ferrara, Modena and Bologna, a Total Customer Funding of €3.5 billion and Loans to Customers as at €1.9 billion. A potential acquisition of the controlling stake into Cassa di Risparmio di Cento would allow the Credem Group to confirm the significant Caricento's market shares in Ferrara province, while reinforcing its own presence in the provinces of Modena and Bologna, also exploiting the growth initiatives already set up by Caricento. On the other hand, Cassa di Risparmio di Cento, entering within Credito Emiliano Banking Group, would benefit from the wide and competitive range of services offered by the Group, strengthening its commercial development and further improving its customers satisfaction. Finally, where carried out, the deal would benefit all the stakeholders involved, generating value for shareholders, customers and people working in both financial institutions, laying the foundations for a further support to the local economy development. In the ongoing discussions, the Credem Group is supported by Vitale, as financial advisor, and by the law firm LMCR / La Torre Morgese Cesàro Rio, as legal advisor. *** In accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (D. Lgs. 58/98 "Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di intermediazione finanziaria"), the Financial Reporting Manager Paolo Tommasini declares that the accounting information, both individual and consolidated, contained in this press release corresponds to document results, books and accounting records. FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 7

PRESS RELEASE *** Find here attached the consolidated balance sheet and income statement as well as the reclassified consolidated P&L. The consolidated 1Q20 report, not subject to independent audit, will be soon available to the public in due terms. A presentation that illustrates 1Q20 consolidated Group results will be soon available in the section "Investor Relations" of Credem's website www.credem.it (*) ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Credem Group adopts a set of Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") in order to enhance a deeper comprehension of the information regarding the economic and financial trends. At this linkis available a table illustrating the definition and the calculation of each APM used by the Group, as well as a reconciliation with the lines in the financial reports and related comments. NOTES: By article 11(2), 11(3), and 13(2) of the EU Regulation No. 575/2013 (CRR), banks controlled by a financial holding shall meet the requirements set by such Regulation on the basis of the consolidated statements of the financial holding. In light of these rules on capital ratios, the consolidation perimeter of the Group changed, within the framework set by the prudential supervision. Therefore, capital ratios were calculated on Credemholding, which holds 77.7% of Credem Spa share capital. Pursuant to art. 26(2) of EU Regulation No. 575/2013 of 26 June 2013 (CRR), interim profits were not included into the calculation of own funds. Credem

Group's Periodic Financial Reporting was not subject to external auditing; following the ECB press release of 12th March 2020 , the minimum CET1 Ratio component required to comply with SREP requirement, Credem - 2020 Srep requirement , is 56,25% of Pillar 2 requirement, therefore the minimum Srep requirement pass from 8% to 7,56%; calculated as the ratio between Total Gross NPLs (€1,028.8 million) and Gross Loans to customers (€26,770.6 million); Source: Supervisory Banking Statistics - Fourth Quarter 2019 loans do not include repos, in the technical form of repurchase agreements, to the Compensation and Guarantee Fund, and in March 2020 the securities valued at amortized cost, equal to €3,684 million. Repurchase agreements are excluded from total direct deposits, while the contribution of the companies belonging to the banking group is included. Insurance deposits include technical provisions and financial liabilities valued at the fair value of Credemvita. For customer deposits, bond issued on institutional markets and indirect funding of a financial nature are deducted for all reference periods. Insurance reserves are also included in total customer deposits; finally, from 2019 the counterpart to the capitalization of properties and cars for rent (IFRS16) is excluded for approximately €165.1 million; Source ABI Monthly Outlook April 2020 ; the figure for net non-performing loans on net system investments was updated in February 2020; data referred to Credem Spa only; data updated at 24/04/2020; data referred to Credem Spa only. Net of intragroup and other movements; annualized figure. ROE for the period of 1.5%. roe = net profit/[(previous year's equity + equity)/ 2]. Equity: algebraic sum of valuation reserves (item 120 + item 125), redeemable shares (item 130), reserves (item 150), share premiums (item 160), capital (item 170) - treasury shares (item 180), consolidated profit net of dividends distributed (or approved) by the parent company or in any case by the consolidation company (item 200); Rote calculated as net profit/[(tangible equity previous year + tangible equity)/2]. Tangible equity: algebraic sum of valuation reserves (item 120 + item 125), redeemable shares (item 130), reserves (item 150), share premiums (item 160), capital (item 170) - treasury shares (item 180) , consolidated profit net of dividends distributed (or approved) by the parent company or in any case by the consolidation company (item 200) - intangible assets (item 100); shortfall is calculated as the difference between ELBE - Expected Loss Best Estimate (which represents the best estimate of the expected loss for each credit exposure, given its stage and the current economic environment) and Net Adjustments to Loans. The shortfall amount is considered in the calculation of comprehensive coverages on Non Performing Loans both in the "Addendum to the ECB Guidance to banks on Non Performing Loans" and in the draft law proposed by the European Commission aimed at introducing minimum coverage on Non Performing Loans; calculated as rao between "Net value adjustments/write-backs due to impairment of Loans" (net of those included in the Non Interest Income) and "Loans to Customers-net of repos" (calculated as the average between the value at the end of the previous financial year and the value at the end of the last accounting period); P&L reclassified figures. The reclassification was performed also considering management accounting figures that could not be directly taken from the financial statements and from the explanatory notes; includes cash-flows from assets at fair value and "Profit/Loss from Equity Investments"; includes Credemvita Operating Income and "Other operating income/charges" net of extraordinary income/expenses; the component of indirect taxes and taxes recovered from customers (€24.5 million in March 2020; €25.3 million in March 2019) was deducted from Non interest Margin and Operating Costs; contributions to national resolution funds of €11.8 million (€10.0 million in March 2019) was deducted from expenses; the contribution to the Resolution Fund (€2.1 million in March 2020, €1.8 million in March 2019) allocated to the Provision for Risks and Charges is included in extraordinary charges; in March 2020, impairment losses on loans relating to financial assets measured at amortized cost relating to securities (-€0.9 million) and those relating to financial assets measured at fair value with an impact on profitability (€0.4 million) are included in Non Interest margin; calculated as rao between operating costs and operating income. Reggio Emilia, May 7, 2020 CREDITO EMILIANO SPA (Chairman) Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 8

PRESS RELEASE CONTACTS Media relations Credem Investor relations Credem +39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202 +39.0522.3611 rel@credem.it investor@ credem.it www.credem.it FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 9

PRESS RELEASE CREDEM - CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (€,000) Assets 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 10. Cash and cash equivalents 112,728 156,020 20. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 189,807 132,076 a) Financial assets held for trading 178,346 120,933 c) Other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 11,461 11,143 30. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,783,503 6,143,042 35. Financial assets pertaining to insurance companies measured at fair value pursuant to IAS 39 5,783,889 6,210,769 40. Financial assets at amortized cost 33,650,287 31,672,592 a) Loans to banks 3,109,772 2,032,634 b) Loans to customers 30,540,515 29,639,958 45. Financial assets pertaining to insurance companies measured at amortized cost pursuant to IAS 39 1,237,229 1,071,964 50. Hedging derivatives 310,316 260,521 60. Remeasurement of financial assets backed by general hedging (+/-) 123,907 107,754 70. Equity investments 39,359 39,169 80. Technical reserves attributable to reinsurers 17,254 16,859 90. Tangible assets 446,332 455,592 100. Intangible assets 428,088 435,669 Of which: - Goodwill 288,130 288,130 110. Tax assets 458,082 377,549 a) Current 155,087 157,506 b) Deferred 302,995 220,043 130. Other assets 681,038 550,410 Total assets 48,261,819 47,629,986 Liabilities 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 10. Financial liabilities at amortized cost 35,873,058 35,336,715 a) due to banks 5,103,370 5,428,923 b) due to customers 27,955,591 26,877,908 c) outstanding securities 2,814,097 3,029,884 15. Financial liabilities pertaining to insurance companies measured at amortized cost pursuant to IAS 39 52,731 53,121 20. Financial liabilities held for trading 173,080 96,486 35. Financial liabilities pertaining to insurance companies measured at fair value pursuant to IAS 39 3,098,072 3,450,625 40. Hedging derivatives 336,515 326,808 50. Remeasurement of financial liabilities backed by general hedging (+/-) 191,924 155,168 60. Tax liabilities 242,364 219,631 a) current 75,816 73,196 b) deferred 166,548 146,435 80. Other liabilities 1,374,506 970,544 90. Provisions for staff termination indemnities 69,804 77,745 100. Provisions for risk and charges: 159,575 149,939 a) commitments and guarantees given 4,149 4,544 b) pensions and similar commitments 1,646 1,729 c) other provisions 153,780 143,666 110. Technical reserves 3,909,574 3,909,406 120. Valuation reserves 16,635 96,217 125. Valuation reserves pertaining to insurance companies pursuant to IAS 39 (83,159) (19,194) 150. Reserves 2,200,533 1,999,600 160. Share premium reserves 283,052 283,052 170. Share capital 332,392 332,392 180. Treasury shares (-) (9,583) (9,583) 190. Minority interests (+/-) 4 4 200. Profit (loss) for the period (+/-) 40,742 201,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 48,261,819 47,629,986 FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 10

PRESS RELEASE CREDEM - CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€,000) Voci 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 10. Interest income and similar revenues 137,689 145,947 Of which: interests income calculated with effective interest method 128,116 134,172 20. Interest expense and similar charges (26,991) (24,598) 30. Interest margin 110,698 121,349 40. Commission income 175,572 157,950 50. Commission expense (37,207) (38,877) 60. Net commissions 138,365 119,073 80. Net result from trading activities 5,857 5,434 90. Net result from hedging activities 3,483 (5,048) 100. Profit (loss) from sale or repurchase of: 17,914 13,710 a) Financial assets at amortized cost 12,417 11,301 b) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 5,494 2,364 c) Financial liabilities 3 45 110. Net result from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (135) 4 b) Other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value (135) 4 115. Net result from financial assets and liabilities pertaining to insurance companies pursuant to IAS 39 28,646 39,505 120. Operating income 304,828 294,027 130. Net value adjustments/write-backs due to impairment of: (16,860) (5,832) a) Financial assets at amortized cost (17,259) (5,657) b) Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 399 (175) 135. Net value adjustments/write-backs pertaining to insurance companies pursuant to IAS 39 - 175 140. Profit/loss from contractual changes without cancellations (172) (32) 150. Net income from financial activities 287,796 288,338 160. Net premiums 93,308 116,004 170. Other income/expenses from insurance activities (112,769) (128,319) 180. Net income from financial activities 268,335 276,023 190. Administrative costs: (220,380) (218,492) a) Personnel costs (132,286) (131,729) b) Other administrative costs (88,094) (86,763) 200. Net provisions for risk and charges (4,449) (1,639) a) commitments and guarantees given 396 189 b) Other net provisions (4,845) (1,828) 210. Net value adjustments/write-backs to tangible assets (10,161) (10,298) 220. Net value adjustments/write-backs to intangible assets (10,841) (8,808) 230. Other operating income/charges 36,646 28,358 240. Operating costs (209,185) (210,879) 250. Profit (loss) from equity investments 1,068 1,005 280. Profit (loss) from disposal of investments (25) 9 290. Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations 60,193 66,158 300. Taxes on income from continuing operations (19,451) (21,270) 310. Profit (loss) after-tax from continuing operations 40,742 44,888 330. Profit (loss) for the period 40,742 44,888 350. Profit (loss) attributable to the parent company 40,742 44,888 FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 11

PRESS RELEASE CCREDEM - RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (€ MILLION) 1Q20 1Q19 % FY19 Interest margin 111.9 122.5 -8.7 484.8 Non interest margin (*) (****) 186.4 164.9 13.0 719.7 Operating income 298.3 287.4 3.8 1,204.5 Personnel costs -132.3 -131.7 0.5 -510.3 Other administrative costs (*) (**) -51.8 -51.4 0.8 -209.3 Operating costs -184.1 -183.1 0.5 -719.6 Gross operating profit 114.2 104.3 9.5 484.8 Amortization & depreciation -21.0 -19.1 9.9 -81.9 Net operating profit 93.2 85.2 9.4 402.9 Provisions for risk and charges (***) -2.8 -0.1 n.s. -13.0 Extraordinary income/charges (**) (***) -14.1 -13.6 3.7 -30.0 Net adjustments to loans (****) -16.1 -5.3 203.8 -63.5 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 60.2 66.2 -9.1 296.4 Income taxes for the period -19.5 -21.3 -8.5 -95.1 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 40.7 44.9 -9.4 201.3 ROE 1.5% 1.8% 7.6% P&L reclassified figures. The reclassification was performed also considering management accounting figures that could not be directly taken from the financial statements and from the explanatory notes. the component of indirect taxes and taxes recovered from customers (€24.5 million in March 2020; €25.3 million in March 2019) was deducted from Non interest Margin and Operating

Costs;

(**) contributions to national resolution funds of €11.8 million (€10.0 million in March 2019) was deducted from expenses;

(***) the contribution to the Resolution Fund (€2.1 million in March 2020, €1.8 million in March 2019) allocated to the Provision for Risks and Charges is included in extraordinary charges; (****) in March 2020, impairment losses on loans relating to financial assets measured at amortized cost relating to securities (-€0.9 million) and those relating to financial assets measured at fair value with an impact on profitability (€0.4 million) are included in Non Interest margin; KEY: Net Interest Income Item 30 Net interest income

Item 70 Dividends and similar income (only the portion related to equity dividends of HTC and HTCS securities)

Item 250 Gains (losses) on investments excluding gains/losses on disposals/valuations Credemvita net interest income

Non-Interest Margin

+ Item 60 Net fee and commission income + Item 80 Net profit (loss) from trading

+ Item 90 Net profit (loss) from hedging

+ Item 100 Profit (loss) on disposal or purchase excluding only gains/losses on equity securities component + Item 110 Net profit (loss) from financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value

+ Voce 115 Net results from financial assets and liabilities pertaining to insurance companies pursuant to IAS 39

+ Voce 130 a) Net value adjustments/write-backs due to impairment of a) financial assets at amortised cost (limited to securities classified among such accounting category)

+ Voce 130 b) financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income + Voce 160 Net premiums

+ Item 170 Net other operating income/charges from insurance activities

+ Item 230 Other operating income/charges (net of extraordinary items and recoveries of indirect taxation)

+ Item 70 Dividends and similar income (net of the portion related to equity dividends classified in HTC and HTCS) + Credemvita net interest income

Operating Profit

+ Operating Income

+ Item 190 Administrative costs (personnel costs and other administrative costs) + Item 210 Net adjustments to (recoveries on) tangible assets

+ Item 220 Net adjustments to (recoveries on) intangible assets

Profit before tax + Operating Profit

+ Item 130 Net value adjustments/write-backs due to impairment of Loans (net of those included in the Non Interest Income) + Item 140 Profit (loss) from contractual changes without cancellations

+ Item 200 Net provisions for risks and charges + Extraordinary income/charges:

+ Item 230 Other operating income/charges (only extraordinary items - imbalance of extraordinary items) + Item 270 Goodwill impairment

+ Item 280 Gains (losses) on disposals of investments

+ Item 310 Profit (loss) after tax from discontinued operations FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 12

PRESS RELEASE CREDEM - INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (€) Assets 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 10. Cash and cash equivalents 112,324,880 155,522,571 20. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 202,591,286 137,846,862 a) financial assets held for trading 192,001,629 127,382,277 c) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss 10,589,657 10,464,585 30. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 4,659,307,022 6,019,405,106 40. Financial assets at amortized cost 32,738,092,439 30,803,904,568 a) loans to banks 3,075,632,104 2,018,376,890 b) loans to customers 29,662,460,335 28,785,527,678 50. Hedging derivatives 302,079,304 259,550,988 60. Remeasurement of financial asset backed by general hedging (+/-) 121,130,705 105,511,456 70. Equity investments 354,766,677 354,766,677 80. Tangible assets 378,931,663 386,037,883 90. Intangible assets 361,145,407 368,325,675 Of which: - goodwill 240,060,423 240,060,423 100. Tax assets 204,315,951 168,281,988 a) current 1,743,412 2,138,509 b) anticipated 202,572,539 166,143,479 120. Other assets 553,912,986 439,223,136 Total assets 39,988,598,320 39,198,376,910 Liabilities 03/31/2020 12/31/2019 10. financial liabilities at amortized cost 35,571,133,784 35,281,507,183 a) due to banks 6,137,205,749 6,559,303,996 b) due to customers 26,619,830,365 25,691,718,505 c) outstanding securities 2,814,097,670 3,030,484,682 20. Financial liabilities held for trading 186,947,904 103,128,508 40. Hedging derivatives 330,884,344 321,135,002 50. Remeasurement of financial liabilities backed by general hedging (+/-) 191,924,091 155,167,998 60. Tax liabilities 121,617,098 119,459,703 a) current 10,902,406 8,997,504 b) deferred 110,714,692 110,462,199 80. Other liabilities 1,191,356,926 764,950,778 90. Provisions for staff termination indemnities 63,061,921 70,403,591 100. Provisions for risk and charges 132,683,554 125,901.313 a) commitments and guarantees given 4,125,186 4,484,068 b) pensions and similar commitments 1,541,828 1,618,475 c) other provisions 127,016,540 119,798,770 110. Valuation reserves 7,503,214 86,000,194 140. Reserves 1,565,363,591 1,487,946,123 150. Share premium reserves 283,052,330 283,052,330 160. Share capital 332,392,107 332,392,107 170. Treasury shares (-) (9,582,785) (9,582,785) 180. Profit (loss) for the period (+/-) 20,260,241 76,914,865 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 39,988,598,320 39,198,376,910 FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 13

PRESS RELEASE CREDEM - INDIVIDUAL INCOME STATEMENT (€) 03/31/2020 03/31/2019 10. Interest income and similar revenues 123,466,029 131,619,168 of which: interests income calculated with effective interest method 114,539,179 119,599,897 20. Interest expense and similar charges (27,371,542) (24,906,135) 30. Interest margin 96,094,487 106,713,033 40. Commission income 129,209,322 114,632,154 50. Commission expense (20,933,548) (18,711,348) 60. Net commissions 108,275,774 95,920,806 80. Net result from trading activities 5,845,781 5,426,090 90. Net result from hedging activities 3,458,355 (4,885,997) 100. Profit (loss) from sale or repurchase of: 17,879,119 13,710,576 a) financial assets at amortized cost 12,417,218 11,300,907 b) financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 5,459,197 2,364,431 c) financial liabilities 2,704 45,238 110. Net result from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (129,570) 646 b) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value (129,570) 646 120. Operating income 231,423,946 216,885,154 130. Net value adjustments/write-backs due to impairment of: (15,655,728) (7,344,745) a) financial assets at amortized cost (16,054,976) (7,190,609) b) financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 399,248 (154,136) 140. Profit/loss from contractual changes without cancellations (173,527) (42,369) 150. Net income from financial activities 215,594,691 209,498,040 160. Administrative costs: (188,618,480) (187,300,802) a) personnel costs (110,940,865) (111,950,497) b) other administrative costs (77,677,615) (75,350,305) 170. Net provisioning for risk and charges (4,212,121) (1,576,671) a) commitments and guarantees given 358,882 170,970 b) other net provisions (4,571,003) (1,747,641) 180. Net value adjustments/write-backs to tangible assets (8,714,896) (8,921,014) 190. Net value adjustments/write-backs to intangible assets (9,463,848) (7,769,182) 200. Other operating income/charges 26,449,236 26,390,368 210. Operating costs (184,560,109) (179,177,301) 250. Profit (loss) from disposal of investments (25,330) 7,579 260. Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations 31,009,252 30,328,317 270. Taxes on income from continuing operations (10,749,011) (10,864,504) 280. Profit (loss) after-tax from continuing operations 20,260,241 19,463,813 300. Profit (loss) for the period 20,260,241 19,463,813 FUNDRAISING FOR ITALIAN CIVIL PROTECTION Credem has activated an open fundraising.The institute will double the total amount coming from Group accounts, up to €1 million. Donations on c/c IT84 Z030 6905 0201 0000 0066 387. For further informations CLICK HERE 14