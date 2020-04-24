Cementir : Appointment of internal positions in the Board - Appointment of Committees

PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: Appointment of internal positions in the Board - Appointment of Committees

Rome, 24 April 2020 - Following the shareholders meeting where the Board of Directors has been renewed, as communicated in the press release of 20 April 2020, the newly established Board of directors of Cementir Holding N.V. (the "Company"), having acknowledged that Francesco Caltagirone Jr., being the sole Executive Director of the company, is the CEO and Chairman pursuant to Section

7.1.2 of the Articles of Association, appointed Paolo Di Benedetto as Senior Non-executive Director and Azzurra Caltagirone and Alessandro Caltagirone as Vice-Chair.

The board has also appointed an Audit Committee (whose members are the independent director Veronica De Romanis, as Chairwoman, Paolo Di Benedetto and Chiara Mancini) and a Remuneration and Nomination Committee (whose members are the independent directors Chiara Mancini, as Chairwoman, Paolo Di Benedetto and Veronica De Romanis).

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready -mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 Tel. +39 06 32493305 Fax +39 06 45412300 Fax +39 06 32493274 ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it invrel@cementirholding.it www.cementirholding.com