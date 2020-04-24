Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Cementir Holding N.V.    CEM   NL0013995087

CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.

(CEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cementir : Appointment of internal positions in the Board - Appointment of Committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:08am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: Appointment of internal positions in the Board - Appointment of Committees

Rome, 24 April 2020 - Following the shareholders meeting where the Board of Directors has been renewed, as communicated in the press release of 20 April 2020, the newly established Board of directors of Cementir Holding N.V. (the "Company"), having acknowledged that Francesco Caltagirone Jr., being the sole Executive Director of the company, is the CEO and Chairman pursuant to Section

7.1.2 of the Articles of Association, appointed Paolo Di Benedetto as Senior Non-executive Director and Azzurra Caltagirone and Alessandro Caltagirone as Vice-Chair.

The board has also appointed an Audit Committee (whose members are the independent director Veronica De Romanis, as Chairwoman, Paolo Di Benedetto and Chiara Mancini) and a Remuneration and Nomination Committee (whose members are the independent directors Chiara Mancini, as Chairwoman, Paolo Di Benedetto and Veronica De Romanis).

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready -mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

www.cementirholding.com

Cementir Holding N.V.

Share capital: € 159,120,000

Registered office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, Netherlands

VAT number: 02158501003

T: +31 (0) 20 799 7619

Tax number: 00725950638

Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy

Netherlands Chamber of Commerce number 76026728

T: +39 06 324931

www.cementirholding.com

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding NV published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 11:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
07:08aCEMENTIR : Appointment of internal positions in the Board - Appointment of Commi..
PU
04/20CEMENTIR HOLDING : Shareholders' Meeting approves 2019 Financial Statements
PU
04/09CEMENTIR N : Credem complies with ECB recommendations on dividend distribution. ..
PU
04/06CEMENTIR : Information for the Shareholders' Meeting of 20 April 2020
PU
03/30CEMENTIR N : Credem, ECB recommendations on dividends will be discussed in the b..
PU
03/24CREDEM : Fitch affirmed long-term idr at ‘bbb'
PU
03/24EPS UPGRADE (2019 : +86.9%, 2020: -14.3%) (Cementir Holding)
AL
03/12CEMENTIR : Publication notice of 2019 Annual Report Italian version
PU
03/12CEMENTIR N : Credem, 2019 consolidated results were affirmed
PU
03/09CEMENTIR : Notice of call for the Shareholders' Meeting and publication of 2019 ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 149 M
EBIT 2020 141 M
Net income 2020 89,1 M
Debt 2020 176 M
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 872 M
Chart CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cementir Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,30  €
Last Close Price 5,48  €
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Caltagirone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Veysi Taner Aykaç President-Eastern Mediterranean Region
Paolo Zugaro Group Chief Operating Officer
Giovanni Luise Group Chief Financial Officer
Giacomo Cornetti Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.-18.50%944
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.43%42 635
LAFARGEHOLCIM-31.99%23 076
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.58%9 244
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-1.80%8 901
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.1.32%7 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group