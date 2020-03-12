Cementir N : Credem, 2019 consolidated results were affirmed

CREDEM, 2019 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS WERE AFFIRMED Innovaon, people and sustainability at the center of the strategy;

strong growth YoY of all main aggregates: net proﬁt +7.8% ,

strong growth YoY of all main aggregates: , loans (1) +4.7% and deposits (1) +9.8% ;

soundness: Credem Group among the best European banks.

+4.7% deposits +9.8% among the best European banks. SREP (2) requirement at 8%, the lowest value among European commercial banks directly supervised by ECB. Today Credem's Board of Directors, chaired by Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata, approved 2019 individual and consolidated results, aﬃrming all the preliminary results approved last February 6. Also in 2019 Credem Group aﬃrmed constant proﬁtability and soundness among the best in the Italian and European Industry, as recently acknowledged by the European Central Bank. Such results allowed the proposal of €0.22 dividend per share to the Shareholders Meeng, up by 10% compared to the previous year. Therefore total dividends to be paid to shareholders reached about €73 million, equal to a 5.8% coupon of the current valuaon of the share(3) (opening price). Dividends distributed in the last ten years reached €500 million(4). The dividend will be payable from May 20 (it will be paid on May 18, 2020) with record date shares going ex-div on May 19. The ﬁnancial statements will be submied for approval to the Shareholders' Meeng to be held on April 30, 2020. Nazzareno Gregori, Credem's General Manager declared: "The remarkable commitment and passion of all people working in the Group allowed us to achieve once more excellent results and consistent proﬁtability. The laer creates and represents value for all stakeholders, from employees, to customers and shareholders. A sound proﬁtability, indeed, allows us to pursue our growth strategy, protecng our customers' assets, supporng their plans and granng a material remuneraon to shareholders, while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and investments in innovaon." In 2019, Credem Group reaﬃrmed a strong growth strategy, with parcular focus on investments in innovaon and technology, on the development of people as Group strategic asset and on the growing spread of sustainable acviŸes at all levels, from investment services to inivaves for environmental protecon. More in detail, the Group strengthened its bancassurance model, that proved to be essenal for the Group and parcularly eﬀecve in managing customers' needs, with insurance reserves growing by

6.8% YoY at €7.4 billion, and premiums of life and non-life protecon products at €62 million, +17% YoY. The Group also connued to support the country's economy, with loans(1) up by 4.7% YoY (compared to the industry performance(5) which performed zero growth in the same period) reaching €26.7 billion. New residenal mortgages, in parcular, showed record-highinﬂows of €1,464 million (+66% YoY). Group's Total Funding reached an increase of 9.8% YoY and amounted to €84.6 billion, while Group Customers' Funding(1) was +9.7% YoY and amounted to €71.6 billion. AUM reached €28.1 billion (+12.6% YoY). Group's mutual funds and SICAVs were parcularly posive (+14.9% YoY). In 2019, the high proﬁtability was conﬁrmed by a relevant growth of Consolidated Net Proﬁt (+7.8% YoY) at €201.3 million, also including €30.8 million (gross of ﬁscal eﬀect) to Single Resolu}on Fund and Deposit Guarantee Scheme. ROTE(6) at 9% and ROE(7) at 7.6%. Proﬁtability was also driven by the growth of the main balance sheet aggregates, preserving asset quality that remained at the top of the Industry, with NPL Rao(8) to 3.76% compared to 7.3% of the average of the signiﬁcant Italian banks(9). Finally Coverage raos stood at the highest levels in the Industry (Coverage rao including shorall(10) at 62.9% on NPL and at 85.4% on Bad Loans). Cost of Risk(11) remained remarkably low at 24 bps. The Group's capital soundness was conﬁrmed at highest levels with CET1 rao(12) at 13.5% with 553 bps buﬀer vs ECB minimum regulatory requirement (including addional SREP requirement(2) assigned by the European Central Bank) at 8% for 2019 (lowest requirement among European commercial banks under ECB direct supervision). As part of the annual Supervisory Review and Evaluaon Process - SREP, on 28 January 2020, ECB published the list of addional capital requirements (Pillar 2 Requirement) assigned to each supervised bank. Credem Group resulted as the European commercial bank with the lowest addional capital requirement (1%)(13). Such achievement proved the soundness of the business model and the Group disncvve focus on risk management, sll supporng the Italian economy and progressively increasing lending by more than 40% since the end of 2010 (€7.8 billion of total increase). Credem Group - 10 years of growth 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2010- 2019 Net Proﬁt 78 96.6 121.2 115.9 151.8 166.2 131.9 186.5 186.7 201.3 +158% (€/mln) Operang Income 962.5 968.1 971.2 995.3 1.068 1.127 1.106 1.148 1.157 1.204.5 +25.1% (€/mln) Loans 18,884 19,995 19,948 19,938 21,508 22,649 23,687 24,720 25,497 26,684 +41.3% (€/mln) Funding 57,499 53,539 52,095 55,369 62,801 69,254 73,989 79,023 76,995 84,559 +47% (€/mln)

CET1 Rao 8.6% 8.7% 9.4% 9.9% 11.1% 13.5% 13.2% 13.7% 12.7% 13.5% ---- Dividend 0.1 0.1 0.12 0.12 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.2 0.2 0.22 +120% (€ per share) People 5,544 5,519 5,604 5,609 5,763 5,899 6,068 6,140 6,195 6,202 +11.9% Forecast on operang trends and evoluoon of the business At the system level, the projecons for 2020, which were already inﬂuenced by some factors such as geopolical tensions, trade conﬂicts and the trend of the economic acvity of our major European partners, must now be reviewed considering the recent spread of the epidemic Covid-19. In parcular, the prevenve measures to migate the spread of Covid-19 are having important eﬀects on industrial producon, tourism and transportaon. More in general, the banking sector might be inﬂuenced by dynamics and risks coming from: world economic scenario, Italian polical scenario, BTP-Bund spread evoluoon, economic growth, low interest rates and ECB monetary policies, credit risk evoluoon, potenal criŒcal situaons of individual customers and from ﬁnancial market trends. Similarly, relevant impacts might occur on structure and capital raos, as well as on proﬁtability evoluoon of ﬁnancial services, cash receipts and payments and on numerous regulatory measures that are aﬀecng the European ﬁnancial system. Finally, the spread of new technology entails a raonalizaon of the distribu]on network and material investments in physical and human capital are required to expand and innovate the services oﬀered to customers. Finally, a strong focus will also be maintained on the reducon of NPLs. Focusing on the Group, main business guidelines are the maintenance of a signiﬁcant growth pace of funding and, speciﬁcally, AUM. Moreover, further Insurance Reserves expansion is forecasted, as well as selecve credit growth and a new service model aimed at enhancing digitalizaon and an omni-channel approach. Addionally, the Wealth Management business will be strengthened, both with regard to producon and distribu]on. Signiﬁcant investments on regulatory compliance and IT evoluoon will be made, as well as to put in place inivaves to improve the processes and structures eﬃciency. In such scenario, the main goal will be conﬁrming a sound risk proﬁle and capital posion, as well as furtherly diversifying securies por}olio to minimize volality on capital. Diversiﬁed and stable revenues will necessarily lead to consider expansion of product oﬀering and sales channels, as well as new lines of business. The increase of product oﬀering will also be integrated with the development of ESG products (Environmental, Social, Governance). Within a pre-Covid-19 scenario, it would have been reasonable to forecast a linear evoluoon of revenues, with a growing incidence of fee income, oﬀseng negave impacts on the interest income due to low interest rates. However, the sudden change of external scenario of the last few weeks and the above-menoned potenal impacts lead to greater cauon on future projecons of economic and ﬁnancial results.

Signiﬁcant events aer the end of the period On 27 February 2020, the Bank of Italy, as the Naonal Competent Authority, noﬁed the Group with the binding MREL requirement that shall be met at the consolidated level on Credito Emiliano S.p.A., and the relave Subordinaon requirement (considering a "senior allowance" equal to 2.2% of RWA). Such requirements are subject to a transional period unl December 31, 2021. The expected funding plan will allow the Group to be compliant with the given requirements. Coronavirus Iniva]ves Credem set the full and quick compliance with government regulaons as a priority, keeping strong focus on prevenon and protecon of people's health, both employees and customers. In order to contain the risk of contagion, physical contacts have been reduced to the essenal both within the company (internal meengs, meengs with consultants, training, events) and with customers (exploiong video-call systems). The Group has also been working to assure containment measures in branches. Wherever feasible, material eﬀorts have been made in order to grant access to smart working to as many people as possible by providing, if necessary, the supply of new portable PCs. Thanks to all the welfare inivaves that the Group has been promoung for years, smart working was already adopted by 2,000 people (2 days per week). During the emergency, this number reached more than 3,500 (5 days out of 5), represenng more than 55% of the workforce. Furthermore, Credem has responsively acvated speciﬁc inivaves to ﬁnancially sustain customers, both retail and corporate, and it will keep doing so throughout all the emergency period. Remuneravon plans based on ﬁnancial instruments Today, the Board of Directors agreed to propose the remuneraon system based on ﬁnancial instruments called "Piano Incenvante 2020" to the Shareholders' meeng, which will take place on April 30, 2020. The purpose of the "Piano Incenvante" is to incenvize and loyalize the "key people" of the Group in compliance with the regulatory framework of the banking sector. The plan will involve 4 execuve oﬃcers, the General Manager, 16 execuves with speciﬁc strategic dues and other 28 managers recognized as "key people" for the company. The plan provides for a free of charge assignment of Credito Emiliano S.p.A.'s ordinary shares (shares' total amount consists of 50% of the incenves and is deferred on a meframe of at least ﬁve years). The assignment would take place whilst in employment and subject to the achievement of pre-deﬁned set of individual and collecve goals, as detailed in the "Documento Informavo" related to the plan. Being the trigger of the plan subordinated to the achievement of future targets, the informaon regarding the maximum number of ﬁnancial instruments that must be allocated will be disclosed, in compliance with the regulaon, only aer they will become available for the company

itself. Also considering the recommendaon of the Remuneraon Commiuee held on March 10, 2020, in the same session the Board of Directors checked the need requirements for acvang the "Piano Incenvante 2019", for a maximum number of Credito Emiliano S.p.A.'s ordinary shares assigned amounng to 569,008. Further details related to the above-menoned plans are illustrated in tables No 2 and 8 aached to the "Relazione annuale all'assemblea degli azionis relava alle poliche di Remunerazione di Gruppo". The following documents: "Documento informavo relavo al Piano Incenvante 2020 basato su azioni" and "Relazione Illustrava del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Credito Emiliano per l'Assemblea convocata per deliberare sulla proposta di autorizzazione all'acquisto di azioni proprie" will be made available to shareholders on corporate website www.credem.it - page "Chi Siamo - Assemblee" from March 20, 2020; "Relazione annuale all'assemblea degli azionis relava alle poliche di remunerazione e incenvazione di Gruppo" issued as recommended by the current regulaon for the discipline about this maer will be made available on the same website on April 9, 2020. *** In accordance with paragraph 2 of Arcle 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance (D. Lgs. 58/98 "Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di intermediazione ﬁnanziaria"), the Financial Reporng Manager Paolo Tommasini declares that the accounng informaon, both individual and consolidated, contained in this press release corresponds to document results, books and accounng records. *** For addional informaon about Credem and the other companies in the Group, please visit www.credem.it. On the Investor Relaons page it is available the presentaon of 2019 consolidated results. (*) ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Credem Group adopts a set of Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") in order to enhance a deeper comprehension of the information regarding the economic and financial trends. At this linkis available a table illustrating the definition and the calculation of each APM used by the Group, as well as a reconciliation with the lines in the financial reports and related comments. NOTES: Loans to Customers did not include repos with "Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia" and, as of December 2019, securies at amorzed cost (€2,956 million). Group's Direct Deposits include the contribuon from all companies belonging to the banking group, while Insurance Reserves include

calculated as rao between "Net value adjustments/write-backs due to impairment of Loans" (net of those included in the Non Interest Income) and "Loans to Customers-net of repos" (calculated as the average between the value at the end of the previous ﬁnancial year and the value at the end of the last accounng period); by arcle 11(2), 11(3), and 13(2) of the EU Regulaon No. 575/2013 (CRR), banks controlled by a ﬁnancial holding shall meet the requirements set by such Regulaon on the basis of the consolidated statements of the ﬁnancial holding. In light of these rules on capital raos, the consolidaon perimeter of the Group changed, within the framework set by the prudenal supervision. Therefore, capital raos were calculated on Credemholding, which holds 77.7% of Credem Spa share capital; within the overall panel of 108 main European banks that were authorized by ECB to publish their addional capital requirement (out of the 117 supervised banks), only two other foreign banks reported lower pillar 2 requirements (0.75% vs. 1%). Addionally, such banks are not commercial banks and are respecvely specialized in investments, controlled directly by the State, and in reﬁnancing residenal mortgages. Reggio Emilia, 12 March 2020 CREDITO EMILIANO SPA (Chairman) Lucio Igino Zanon di Valgiurata CONTACTS Media relaons Credem Investor relaons Credem +39.0522.582075 - +39.02.77426202 +39.0522.582580 - 3611 rel@credem.it investor@credem.it www.credem.it -------------------------------------- Page 6 of 6