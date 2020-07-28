Cementir : The Board of Directors approves consolidated results as of 30 June 2020 0 07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE Cementir Holding: Board of Directors approves consolidated results as of 30 June 2020 Revenue: EUR 570.4 million (EUR 591.9 million in the first half 2019)

EBITDA: EUR 97.8 million (EUR 110.1 million in the first half 2019)

Group net profit: EUR 21.9 million (EUR 29.9 million in the first half 2019)

Net financial debt: EUR 280.6 million (EUR 399.1 million at 30 June 2019)

Full Year 2020 guidance: EUR 1.2 billion Revenue, Ebitda between EUR 230-240 million and Net Debt of around EUR 180 million Rome, 28 July 2020 - The Board of Directors of Cementir Holding N.V. today examined and approved the consolidated unaudited results for the first half of 2020. Financial highlights (Euro millions) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales and services 570.4 591.9 -3.6% EBITDA 97.8 110.1 -11.2% EBITDA/Revenue from sales and services % 17.1% 18.6% EBIT 43.2 57.5 -24.8% Net financial income (expense) and share of net profits of (11.2) (15.5) 27.8% equity-accounted investees Group net profit 20.0 27.3 -26.9% Sales volumes ('000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Grey, White cement and Clinker (metric tonnes) 4,596 4,321 6.3% Ready-mixed concrete (m3) 1,914 1,998 -4.2% Aggregates (metric tonnes) 4,646 4,970 -6.5% Net financial debt (millions of euros) 30-06-2020 31-03-2020 31-12-2019 30-06-2019 Net financial debt 280.6 322.3 239.6 399.1 Cementir Holding N.V. Share capital: € 159,120,000 Registered office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, Netherlands VAT number: 02158501003 T: +31 (0) 20 799 7619 Tax number: 00725950638 Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy Netherlands Chamber of Commerce number 76026728 T: +39 06 324931 www.cementirholding.com Group employees 30-06-2020 31-03-2020 31-12-2019 30-06-2019 Number of employees 3,000 3,045 3,042 3,049 "In the first half of 2020 despite the serious pandemic that led to the closure of some production plants, the Group reported a 6.3% increase in cement volumes sold, marginally decreasing revenues and an EBITDA down by about 11% compared to in the first half of 2019" commented Francesco Caltagirone Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. During the first six months of 2020, cement and clinker sales volumes, equal to 4.6 million tonnes, recorded an increase of 6.3% compared to the same period of 2019. The increase is mainly attributable to performance in Turkey. Ready-mixed concrete volumes, equal to 1.9 million cubic meters, declined by 4.2% mainly due to the drop in Belgium, France and Norway. In the aggregates segment, sales volumes decreased to 4.6 million tonnes, down by 6.5% primarily as a result of the performance in Belgium. Group revenue reached EUR 570.4 million, down 3.6% compared to EUR 591.9 million in the first half of 2019. The drop in revenue, attributable to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, was mainly recorded in Belgium-France, in Malaysia, Norway and to a lesser extent in the United States. At constant 2019 exchange rates, revenue would have reached EUR 579.4 million, down by 2.1% on the previous year. Operating costs, equal to EUR 474.7 million, showed a decrease of 3.9% compared to 2019 (EUR 494.1 million in the first half of 2019). The contraction is due to cost containment measures implemented to deal with the impact of the pandemic. The cost of raw materials amounted to EUR 217.5 million (EUR 231.5 million in the first half of 2019), down due to the reduction in the cost of fuels and the reduction in production volumes. Personnel costs amounted to EUR 95.2 million, down compared to EUR 96.5 million in the first half of 2019. Other operating costs reached EUR 162.0 million, compared to EUR 166.1 million in the same period in 2019. EBITDA reached EUR 97.8 million, down 11.2% on EUR 110.1 million in the first half of 2019. At constant exchange rates with the previous year, EBITDA would have reached EUR 97.7 million. This figure includes EUR 5.6 million of non-recurring costs linked to the disposal of some equipment in Turkey and to the execution of a settlement agreement. The EBITDA margin was 17.1% down from 18.6% in the first half of 2019. Taking into account EUR 54.6 million of amortization, depreciation, write-downs and provisions (EUR 52.6 million in the first half of 2019), EBIT declined to EUR 43.2 million from EUR 57.5 million in the first half of the previous year. Amortization, depreciation, write-downs and provisions include EUR 0.5 million for impairment of fixed assets EUR 0.2 million for provisions for risks. There are no inventory impairment losses or provisions for risks as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cementir Holding N,V, | 2 At constant exchange rates with the previous year, EBIT would have reached EUR 42.6 million. The share of net profits of equity-accounted investees was negative for EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.1 million in the first half of 2019). Net financial expense was EUR 11.1 million (EUR 15.6 million in the first half 2019). The result includes the net negative impact of exchange rate changes of EUR 2.1 million compared to the negative change of EUR 3.7 million recorded last year and the impact of the measurement of some hedging derivatives. Profit before taxes was EUR 32.0 million (EUR 42.0 million in the first half of 2019). Profit from continuing operations reached EUR 21.9 million (EUR 29.9 million in the first half of 2019), after taxes amounting to EUR 10.1 million (EUR 12.0 million in the previous year). Group net profit, once non-controlling interests were accounted for, amounted to EUR 20.0 million (EUR 27.3 million in the first half of 2019). Net financial debt as at 30 June 2020 was EUR 280.6 million, a decline of EUR 118.5 million compared to EUR 399.1 million as at 30 June 2019. Cash flow for the period reached EUR 122.7 million, considering that Net Debt as of 30 June 2020 included EUR 85.0 million due to IFRS 16 application, compared to EUR 80.8 million as of 30 June 2019. It should be remembered that the distribution of EUR 22.2 million of dividends took place in May, as per the 2019 AGM resolution. The negative variance compared to the net financial debt as at 31 December 2019, equal to EUR 41 million, was due to business seasonality, net working capital dynamics and annual plant maintenance, as well as the settlement of previous transactions, as reported in the first quarter of the year. In the first half of 2020, investments amounted to EUR 42.1 million (EUR 38.1 million in the first half of 2019), of which EUR 15.7 million accounted according to IFRS16 (EUR 7.5 million in the first half of 2019), with a cash outflow of Euro 26,4 million. Total equity at 30 June 2020 amounted to EUR 1,148.9 million (EUR 1,181.6 million at 31 December 2019 and 1,124.4 at 30 June 2019). Performance in the second quarter of 2020 In the second quarter of 2020, sales volumes of cement and clinker, equal to 2.6 million tonnes, were up 2.3%. The increase is mainly attributable to the performance in Turkey, a marked recovery compared to the same period of 2019. Sales volumes of ready-mixed concrete, equal to 1.0 million cubic meters, fell by 7.9% due to the negative performance in Belgium, France and the Nordic countries, partly offset by the performance in Turkey. In the aggregates segment, sales volumes amounted to 2.5 million tonnes, down by 9.9% as a result of the performance in Belgium. Revenues reached EUR 303.4 million, down 7.4% compared to EUR 327.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The reduction in revenue caused by the spread of Covid-19 affected almost all geographic segments and mainly Belgium (-15.2%), Norway (-27.7%) and Malaysia (-37.6%). On the contrary, performance in Denmark showed an increase of 1.6% and China an increase of 11%. Operating costs amounted to EUR 236.8 million (EUR 256.1 million in the second quarter of 2019), down 7.5%. The fall is attributable to the aforementioned cost containment measures implemented following the spread of Covid-19. EBITDA stood at EUR 65.6 million, down 14.1% on the second quarter of 2019 (EUR 76.4 million). Cementir Holding N,V, | 3 EBIT was EUR 38.0 million (EUR 49.7 million in the second half of 2019). The share of net profits of equity-accounted investees was EUR 0.2 million (EUR 0.2 million in the same period of 2019). Net financial expense was negative for EUR 1.2 million (negative for EUR 7.6 million in the second quarter of 2019). Profit before taxes came to EUR 37.0 million, down on the second quarter of 2019 (EUR 42.3 million). In the second quarter of 2020, investments amounted to EUR 13,9 million (EUR 21,7 million in the second quarter of 2019), of which EUR 3,7 million accounted according to IFRS16 (EUR 7,2 million in the second quarter of 2019). Performance by geographical segment Nordic and Baltic (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 271,698 279,125 (2.7%) Denmark 187,610 181,167 3.6% Norway / Sweden 83,795 98,981 (15.3%) Others (1) 27,683 29,108 (4.9%) Eliminations (27,390) (30,131) EBITDA 67,255 58,416 15.1% Denmark 59,172 47,084 25.7% Norway / Sweden 7,054 9,984 (29.3%) Others (1) 1,029 1,348 (23.7%) EBITDA Margin % 24.8% 20.9% Investments 15,314 18,594 Iceland, Poland, Russia and white cement operating activities in Belgium and France Denmark Revenue in the first half of 2020 reached EUR 187.6 million, an increase of 3.6% compared to EUR 181.2 million in the first half of 2019, mainly due to the increase in domestic cement sales of around 8%) thanks to the increase in activity in the country in almost all market segments.. Significant infrastructure projects and favorable weather conditions contained the negative impact of Covid-19 on the ready-mixed concrete sector, instead generating an increase in sales in some segments. On the other hand, the export volume of white cement fell by about 10% compared to the first half of 2019, due to the various timing of shipments to the United States and lower volumes to the United Kingdom and France, due to the effects of Covid-19. Even exports of grey cement fell. Ready mixed concrete volumes in Denmark were in line with the domestic cement trend, with differentiated patterns in the various regions of the country. Prices were in line with inflation. EBITDA in the first quarter 2020 amounted to EUR 59.2 million (EUR 47.1 million in the first half 2019), an increase of EUR 12.1 million compared to 2019. The increase is largely attributable to the cement business, which benefited from the impact of higher volumes and lower fuel costs. Cementir Holding N,V, | 4 Total investments amounted to EUR 12.6 million and included EUR 2.0 million accounted according to IFRS 16. Norway and Sweden In Norway, ready mixed concrete sales volumes fell by around 15% compared to the first half of 2019, due to decline in oil prices and the impact of Covid-19 in the April - June quarter, as well as delays in the progress of some important infrastructure projects. Prices were positively affected by better the product/customer mix, as well as the provision of additional services. It is important to underline that Norwegian krone lost 10% against the Euro compared to 2019 average half year exchange rate. In Sweden, volumes of ready-mixed concrete and aggregates increased by 5% compared to the previous year thanks to favorable weather conditions and robust construction market trend as some projects started earlier than expected. Average ready-mixed concrete prices suffered a decline due to a different sales mix compared to 2019, aggregates prices were also down due to the product/project mix. The Swedish krona lost 1.3% against the Euro compared to average exchange rate for the same period in 2019. In the first half of 2020, total revenues in Norway and Sweden reached EUR 83.8 million (EUR 99 million in 2019) while EBITDA fell to EUR 7.1 million (EUR 10 million in the same period of 2019). The reduction is mainly attributable to Norway, due to lower sales volumes, higher raw material and cement costs, as well as currency depreciation. Investments amounted to EUR 2.7 million equally distributed between Norway and Sweden of which EUR 0.8 million accounted for in accordance with IFRS 16. Belgium (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 134,467 (10.6%) 120,163 EBITDA 31,038 (25.1%) 23,237 EBITDA Margin % 23.1% 19.3% Investments 8,879 13,838 In the first half of 2020, sales volumes of grey cement fell by 10% compared to 2019, with a decline in the French market of over 15%. In the months of March, April and May volumes declined by around 30%. In June sales returned to an increasing trend with an increase of 7% compared to June 2019. Average prices showed an upward trend in line with inflation in both domestic and exports markets, despite considerable market competition. In the ready-mixed concrete sector both in Belgium and France most plants closed during the lockdown period, operations reopened in the first half of May and in June sales strongly recovered (+9% compared to June 2019). In the first six months of 2020 sales volumes fell by 20% in both countries with sales prices in line with inflation, despite competition in all regions thanks to additional services and special products with greater added value. Cementir Holding N,V, | 5 In the aggregate sector sales volumes fell by 30% in the three-month period from March to May while in June volumes grew by 6% compared to the same month in 2019. In the first six months of 2020 sales volumes of aggregates declined by 14%, with a more pronounced fall in France, where there was a complete lockdown for Covid-19, and more contained in Belgium where there was only reduced activity. The selling prices showed a positive trend mainly due to the mix of product, customer and destination. Overall in the first half of 2020, revenues reached EUR 120.2 million (EUR 134.5 million in the same period of 2019) and EBITDA reached EUR 23.2 million (EUR 31 million in the first half of 2019)., The reduction in EBITDA due to the drop in volumes was only partially offset by higher selling prices and savings on fixed costs following cost containment plans implemented to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. Investments in the first three months of 2020 amounted to EUR 13.8 million, of which EUR 7.1 million due to IFRS 16. North America (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 75,304 76,761 (1.9%) EBITDA 11,031 (8.3%) 10,119 EBITDA Margin % 14.4% 13.4% Investments 1,900 2,387 Sales volumes of white cement declined by 4.7%, mostly between April and May, following the spread of Covid-19 and the delayed start of some important projects in Florida. Volumes, on the other hand, are in line with last year in relation to the areas of Waco (Texas) and York (Pennsylvania) and slightly higher than in 2019 in the Riverside area (California), despite the spread of Covid-19 and strong competition. Lower overall volumes, despite moderately higher sales prices, resulted in slightly lower revenue compared to the corresponding six months of 2019, and an EBITDA down 8.3% to EUR 10.1 million compared to EUR 11 million in 2019). Investments in the first half of 2020 amounted to approximately EUR 2.4 million, including the portion deriving from the application of IFRS 16 for EUR 1.3 million. Turkey (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 57,174 53,191 7.5% EBITDA (6,032) (46.5%) (8,837) EBITDA Margin % -15.5% -11.3% Investments 6,117 2,649 Increased domestic demand led to a 40% increase in overall cement and clinker sales volumes and to a 25% increase in cement revenue. In the domestic market sales volumes grew by 25% thanks in part to the launch of infrastructure projects in the Elazig area, hit by the earthquake on January 24, and in the areas of Trakya and Kars. Cement and clinker exports almost doubled compared to the same half of 2019, thanks to opportunities in new markets in Africa and Europe. Cementir Holding N,V, | 6 Due to strong competition, prices on the domestic market declined with different trends in the various plants. Export prices are substantially in line with the previous year. Ready-mixed concrete volumes increased by 11.2% compared to the first half of 2019 driven by some big scale projects start-up and to the opening of new plants, while prices in local currency decreased slightly. In the waste management business, the subsidiary Sureko, which processes industrial waste, booked lower revenue with respect to 2019, due to volume decrease in the landfilled waste and materials trading business, while the volumes of waste collected for the preparation of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and the sale of RDF were substantially at the level of previous year. During the month of June the disposal of some equipment determined a one-off EBITDA impact of EUR 3.1 million. Revenue reached EUR 57.2 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to the first three months of 2019 (EUR 53.2 million), despite the devaluation of the Turkish lira against the Euro (-12% compared with the average exchange rate in the first half of 2019) and the general economic situation. Overall EBITDA was negative by EUR 8.8 million worsening in comparison to the previous year (negative EUR 6.0 million in the first six months of 2019). Investments in the first six months of 2020 reached EUR 6.1 million including EUR 3.9 million accounted for in accordance with IFRS 16. Egypt (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 19,798 17,262 14.7% EBITDA 3,756 3,193 17.6% EBITDA Margin % 19.0% 18.5% Investments 788 766 The lockdown measures introduced by the Government to limit the spread of Covid-19 led to logistical limitations and a contraction in volumes of around 10% in the domestic market, combined with an increase competitive pressure from foreign operators. The significant recovery in June partially offset previous months' lower activity. Overall sales benefited from higher export volumes, growing by around 13% in all the main destinations, in particular Russia and some European destinations. Domestic prices are rising in line with the country's inflation, while export prices are decreasing mainly due to depreciation of the US dollar against the Egyptian pound. Revenue reached to EUR 19.8 million (EUR 17.3 million in the first half of 2019), while EBITDA rose to EUR 3.8 million (EUR 3.2 million in the first half of 2019), thanks to higher overall volumes and lower fuel costs, apart from the effect of revaluation of the Egyptian pound against the Euro by around 11%. Investments in the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 0.8 million. Cementir Holding N,V, | 7 Asia Pacific (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 37,799 43,657 (13.4%) China 23,096 24,280 (4.9%) Malaysia 14,917 19,377 (23.0%) Eliminations (214) - EBITDA 8,159 9,006 (9.4%) China 6,630 5,973 11.0% Malaysia 1,529 3,033 (49.6%) EBITDA Margin % 21.6% 20.6% Investments 2,533 4,121 China In the first six months of 2020, white cement and clinker sales volumes decreased of around 10%. It should be noted that all factory activities were stopped between 24 January and 21 February, while production restarted only on 27 March. From March, thanks in part to measures taken by the Chinese government such as an increase in infrastructure investments, there was a significant recovery in sales, which were higher than last year in May and June. Local currency selling prices were affected by the favorable mix, despite strong competition. Revenues reached EUR 23.1 million, a slight drop compared to EUR 24.3 million in the first half of 2019, the contraction is due to a significant reduction in activity in the first months of the year due to the Covid- 19 pandemic. EBITDA rose to EUR 6.6 million (EUR 6.0 million in the same period of 2019), mainly thanks to higher selling prices, lower variable costs for fuel and electricity and lower fixed costs following the plans to deal with the virus crisis. These positive effects were only partially offset by lower sales volumes. Investments in the first six months of 2020 amounted to EUR 0.8 million. Malaysia Domestic white cement volumes declined by around 40% due to restrictions imposed by the Government on sales and production, effective from 17 March to curb the spread of the Covid-19. Average selling prices in local currency on the rise in line with inflation also due to the customer and product mix. Exports also fell by around 20% compared to 2019, due to lower clinker sales to Australia, linked to timing issues with deliveries compared to the previous half year. Average export sales prices recorded an increase generated by the country mix and exchange rate trends. Revenues amounted to EUR 14.9 million (EUR 19.4 million in 2019 corresponding first half). At EUR 1.5 million, EBITDA declined compared to the first six months of 2019 (EUR 3.0 million) mainly due to the significant fall in sales volumes and higher fixed costs. In the first half of 2020, investments amounted to EUR 1.8 million of which EUR 0.4 million was attributable to the application of IFRS 16. Cementir Holding N,V, | 8 Italy (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2020 2019 % Revenue from sales 45,210 32,401 39.5% EBITDA 3,412 (273.9%) (5,933) EBITDA Margin % -13.1% 10.5% Investments 1,088 1,154 This grouping includes the parent company, Cementir Holding, the trading company, Spartan Hive, and other minor companies. The increase in revenue is attributable to Spartan Hive, which recorded a 75% growth for higher sales volumes of cement, clinker, raw materials, fuels and transport services. The parent company, on the other hand, recorded a decrease in revenues as a result of the lower services rendered to Group companies. EBITDA was negative for EUR 5.9 million (positive EUR 3.4 million in the first half of 2019), also due to the impact of non-recurring costs of EUR 2.5 million for the execution of a settlement agreement and costs related to reorganization of certain intercompany services. Significant events during the half year The first half of 2020 ended with an EBITDA of EUR 97.8 million (EUR 110.1 million in the first half of 2019), 11% lower than previous year. The result was affected by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected with different intensity all geographic segments where the Group operates. The spread of the pandemic led to the following temporary plant closures: China in the period 24 January / 21 February

Malaysia in the period 18 March / 17 April During the second quarter, in conjunction with the reopening of all plants, activities gradually returned to normal. At Group level, profitability protective measures were put in place alongside the identification of cost containment activities and investments deferral, which amounted to around EUR 9.4 million and EUR 20.4 million in the first six months, respectively. In the first half of 2020 the receipt of government aid for Covid-19 emergency were not material in income statement terms, limited to around EUR 1.7 million and mainly relating to labor costs . In many operational units, on the contrary, permitted deferrals in contributions and taxes payments have resulted in benefits of approximately EUR 12.8 million, which will almost entirely be settled during the third quarter of the current year. There have been no breach situations of the covenants linked to financing facilities granted to the Group. Despite the situation, cash flow generated by operating activities, working capital control and reduction of investments underpinned a EUR 122.7 million contraction of Net Debt compared to 30 June 2019, reaching EUR 280.6 million at the end of H1 2020. Cementir Holding N,V, | 9 During May, dividends of EUR 22.2 million were paid as per the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting when the 2019 financial statements were approved. Significant events after the close the half year On 2 July 2020, the extraordinary shareholders' meeting authorized the Board of Directors to carry out a treasury share purchase program with a duration of 18 months and a maximum investment of EUR 60 million. During July, the parent company proceeded to repay liquidity lines, the use of which had been decided on during the previous months in order to counteract a possible liquidity crisis on the markets and remained unused. Outlook for 2020 e outlook Group priority is to preserve the health and safety of our employees, their families and all stakeholders. We have undertaken all necessary measures to minimize contagion risks while ensuring the operational continuity and we have scrupulously complied with the extraordinary law provisions of the different jurisdictions. With the current industrial perimeter, it is expected to reach full year consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 1.2 billion and an EBITDA of between EUR 230 and 240 million. Net financial debt at the end of 2020 is expected to be around EUR 180 million, including capex of around EUR 60 million. No substantial changes in the workforce are expected. This forward-looking indication does not include any new outbreaks of the Covid 19 pandemic in the coming months. The foregoing exclusively reflects the point of view of the company's management, and does not represent a guarantee, a promise, an operational suggestion or even just an investment advice. Therefore, it should not be taken as a forecast support on the future trend of the markets and financial instruments concerned * * * The Half-year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020, unaudited, will be published in the manner and within the deadline required by current regulations. * * * The results of the first half of 2020 will be presented to the financial community in a conference call to be held today, Tuesday 28 July, at 5.30 pm (CET). Dial-in numbers are as follows: Italy: +39 02 802 09 11 USA: +1 718 7058796 UK: + 44 1 212 81 8004 USA (freephone): 1 855 2656958 The first half 2020 presentation will be made available on the website www.cementirholding.com in the Investors section before the start of the conference call. Cementir Holding N,V, | 10 * * * The unaudited consolidated financial statement figures are attached. They are provided to offer additional information on the performance and financial, equity and economic position of the Group. Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and projections of the Group regarding future events and, by their very nature, are exposed to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future. Accordingly, readers should not to place undue reliance on them. Actual results may differ materially from those stated due to multiple factors, including: the volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, changes in atmospheric conditions, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in the regulatory and institutional framework (both in Italy and abroad), production difficulties, including constraints on the use of plants and supplies and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside the Group's control. In addition to conventional financial indicators under IFRS, the Cementir Holding Group also uses a number of alternative performance indicators to allow a better assessment of earnings and financial performance. In line with Consob Communication 92543/2015 and the ESMA Guidelines (ESMA/2015/1415), the meaning and content of the indicators used in this press release are provided below. EBITDA: an indicator of operating performance calculated by adding together "EBIT" and "Amortisation, depreciation, impairment losses and provisions";

Net financial debt: an indicator of financial structure calculated according to Consob Communication 6064293/2006, as the sum of the items:

o current financial assets;

o cash and cash equivalents;

o Current and non-current liabilities.

o current financial assets; o cash and cash equivalents; o Current and non-current liabilities. Net capital invested: calculated as the total amount of non -financial assets, net of non-financial liabilities. CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries. Media Relations Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 Tel. +39 06 32493305 Fax +39 06 45412300 Fax +39 06 32493274 ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it invrel@cementirholding.it www.cementirholding.com Cementir Holding N,V, | 11 CEMENTIR HOLDING GROUP Consolidated statement of financial position (Before profit appropriation) (EUR'000) ASSETS Intangible assets with a finite useful life Intangible assets with an indefinite useful life (goodwill) Property, plant and equipment Investment property Equity-accounted investments Other equity investments Non-current financial assets Deferred tax assets Other non-current assets TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS Inventories Trade receivables Current financial assets Current tax assets Other current assets Cash and cash equivalents TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital Share premium reserve Other reserves Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Reserves attributable to non-controllinginterests Profit (loss) attributable to non-controllinginterests Equity attributable to non-controlling interests TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Employee benefits Non-current provisions Non-current financial liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Current provisions Trade payables Current financial liabilities Current tax liabilities Other current liabilities TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES TOTAL LIABILITIES TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 206,938 214,388 339,028 349,047 839,521 860,385 82,679 90,602 3,792 3,879 278 285 1,098 1,643 51,197 49,695 5,992 6,800 1,530,523 1,576,724 171,262 172,365 174,563 150,475 1,433 1,192 8,217 5,172 28,090 29,218 436,806 330,948 820,371 689,370 2,350,894 2,266,094 159,120 159,120 35,711 35,711 798,146 766,227 19,975 83,569 1,012,952 1,044,627 134,052 130,080 1,912 6,860 135,964 136,940 1,148,916 1,181,567 35,918 35,745 26,897 27,521 507,726 515,772 143,275 146,001 3,382 3,833 717,198 728,872 4,893 15,733 185,586 219,025 211,081 55,997 22,731 15,423 60,489 49,477 484,780 355,655 1,201,978 1,084,527 2,350,894 2,266,094 Cementir Holding NV | Annex CEMENTIR HOLDING GROUP (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half 2020 2019 REVENUE 570,361 591,937 Change in inventories (5,267) 4,742 Increase for internal work 3,471 3,574 Other income 3,897 3,920 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 572,462 604,173 Raw materials costs (217,484) (231,528) Personnel costs (95,197) (96,454) Other operating costs (162,025) (166,127) EBITDA 97,756 110,064 Amortisation and depreciation (53,884) (52,084) Additions to provision (182) (215) Impairment losses (503) (302) Total amortisation, depreciation, impairment losses and provisions (54,569) (52,601) EBIT 43,187 57,463 Share of net profits of equity-accounted investees (91) 58 Financial income 2,911 2,862 Financial expense (11,881) (14,708) Net exchange rate losses (2,126) (3,708) Net financial income (expense) (11,096) (15,554) NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) AND SHARE OF NET (11,187) (15,496) PROFITS OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTEES PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 32,000 41,967 Income taxes (10,113) (12,037) PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 21,887 29,930 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 21,887 29,930 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 1,912 2,598 Owners of the Parent 19,975 27,332 (EUR) Earnings per ordinary share Basic earnings per share 0.126 0.172 Diluted earnings per share 0.126 0.172 (EUR) Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations Basic earnings per share 0.126 0.172 Diluted earnings per share 0.126 0.172 Cementir Holding NV | Annex Attachments Original document

