EPS upgrade (2019: +86.9%, 2020: -14.3%) (Cementir Holding)

03/24/2020 | 09:54am EDT

EPS CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2020 : € 0.56 vs 0.65 -14.3%
2021 : € 0.61 vs 0.77 -20.1%

We have updated our model with the FY19 results. The company performed better than we had anticipated, especially in Turkey, where we priced in the impact of the country's economic strains and devaluation of lira too conservatively. Despite the company's great performance in 2019, we have narrowed our estimates for 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have only marginally reduced the EPS for 2020 and 2021 because they were already low as compared to the updated 2019 level. However, the company has not communicated anything about the impact of COVID-19, except for the fact that the operations in China are already regaining momentum. Thus, for the moment, our current assumptions are based on a wet finger approach and we will make further changes once the company communicates on the impact and possibly a fresh set of targets during Q1 20 results.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 10.2 vs 12.0 -14.9%

Along with the change in earnings, we have increased the debt spread to 300bp. We have also changed the EBITDA growth to 1.5% from 2% in the out years because COVID-19 has added an extra layer of uncertainity to the earnings growth, on the already existent ETS Phase IV (Emission Trading Scheme) apprehension.

Latest news on CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
09:54aEPS UPGRADE (2019 : +86.9%, 2020: -14.3%) (Cementir Holding)
AL
03/12CEMENTIR : Publication notice of 2019 Annual Report Italian version
PU
03/12CEMENTIR N : Credem, 2019 consolidated results were affirmed
PU
03/09CEMENTIR : Notice of call for the Shareholders' Meeting and publication of 2019 ..
PU
03/06FY19 : profits higher than our conservative projections (Cementir Holding)
AL
03/04CEMENTIR N : Fitch reviewed bank rating criteria
PU
02/18FY19 : stability despite the Turkish burden (Cementir Holding)
AL
02/14CEMENTIR : Board of Directors examines preliminary consolidated results for 2019
PU
02/06CREDEM APPROVES 2019 PRELIMINARY CON : net profit +7.8% yoy, loans +4.7% yoy and..
PU
01/31CEMENTIR N : Notice of redemption - Credem early redeems its 200,000,000 tier 2..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 252 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 90,4 M
Debt 2020 174 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 7,71x
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 703 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,55  €
Last Close Price 4,42  €
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Caltagirone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Veysi Taner Aykaç President-Eastern Mediterranean Region
Paolo Zugaro Group Chief Operating Officer
Giovanni Luise Group Chief Financial Officer
Giacomo Cornetti Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.-34.29%755
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED9.78%37 467
LAFARGEHOLCIM-44.41%18 632
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-16.72%7 999
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED8.63%7 221
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.8.20%6 514
