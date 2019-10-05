02:22 PM - Transfer of the registered office to the Netherlands has been finalised

Log in
10/05/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

THE TRANSFER OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE IN THE NETHERLANDS HAS BEEN FINALISED: CEMENTIR HOLDING S.P.A BECOMES CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.

APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL POSITIONS IN THE BOARD - APPOINTMENT OF COMMITTEES - ESTABLISHMENT OF A SECONDARY AND OPERATIONAL OFFICE IN ITALY

NEW ISIN CODE

Amsterdam, 5 October 2019 - Further to precedent press releases, in particular on 28 June 2019, 5 July 2019, 1 August 2019 and 2 October 2019, today the transfer of the Company's registered office to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 28 June 2019, has been finalised.

Conditions precedent and assumptions stated in the shareholders' resolution of 28 June 2019 have occurred and the new Articles of Association have become effective, therefore the current name of the Company is Cementir Holding N.V.

The other shareholders' resolutions also became effective. In particular the members of the board of directors that will remain in office until the end of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending on 31 December 2019 are Francesco Caltagirone jr., sole executive director with the position as CEO and Chairman, and the non-executive directors Carlo Carlevaris, Alessandro Caltagirone, Azzurra Caltagirone, Edoardo Caltagirone, Saverio Caltagirone, Fabio Corsico, Mario Delfini, Veronica De Romanis (independent director), Paolo Di Benedetto (independent director), Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent director), Chiara Mancini (independent director) and Roberta Neri (independent director).

The newly established board of directors of Cementir Holding N.V. appointed Carlo Carlevaris as Senior Non-executive Director and Azzurra Caltagirone and Alessandro Caltagirone as Vice-Chairmen.

The board has also appointed an Audit Committee (whose members are Paolo Di Benedetto - chairman, Veronica De Romanis, Chiara Mancini, Adriana Lamberto Floristan and Mario Delfini) and a Remuneration

Cementir Holding N.V.

Registered Office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

VAT number: 02158501003

P: +31 (0) 20 799 7619

Fiscal Code: 00725950638

Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy

Share capital: € 159.120.000

P: +39 06 324931

www.cementirholding.it

and Nomination Committee (whose members are Paolo Di Benedetto - chairman, Veronica De Romanis, Chiara Mancini and Mario Delfini).

The statutory audit of the Company's accounts will be assumed, pursuant to Dutch law, by KPMG Accountants N.V., which will take over from the current independent auditors, KPMG S.p.A., until the end of the term of its office, i.e. until the approval of the financial statements with respect to the financial year 2020.

The newly established board of directors of Cementir Holding N.V. has further resolved to establish a secondary and operational office in Italy, in Corso di Francia, 200, Rome. As already communicated the tax residence of the Company will remain in Italy.

As communicated on 2 October 2019, the shares of the Company remain listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of Borsa Italiana (MTA), STAR segment, with the new ISIN code NL0013995087, active from the 7th of October 2019, without any actions to be taken by the shareholders.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. A global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,100 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

@CementirHolding | www.cementirholding.it

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 18:41:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 236 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 84,0 M
Debt 2019 246 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,65x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 928 M
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Caltagirone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Veysi Taner Aykaç President-Eastern Mediterranean Region
Mario Venezia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giovanni Luise Chief Financial Officer
Giacomo Cornetti Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING S.P.A.12.82%1 067
LAFARGEHOLCIM13.14%29 794
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED5.94%9 313
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC58.86%7 423
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-20.40%7 131
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.82%7 000
