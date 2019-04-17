Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Cementir Holding SpA    CEM   IT0003126783

CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA

(CEM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

06:13 PM - Shareholders' Meeting approves 2018 financial statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: Shareholders' Meeting approves 2018 Financial Statements

EUR 0.14 dividend per share approved, up 40% (EUR 0.10 in 2017)

Rome, 17 April 2019 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Cementir Holding S.p.A. was held today in ordinary session chaired by Francesco Caltagirone Jr.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved 2018 financial statements and the distribution of EUR 0.14 dividend per ordinary share (EUR 0.10 in 2017), using for EUR 4.3 million the retained earnings for the years until 31 December 2007, and for EUR 18.0 million the goodwill arising on merger reserve, created by income-related reserves allocated in the years ending after 31 December 2007 and until 31 December 2016.

The dividend will be paid on 22 May 2019 with dividend coupon no. 18 dated 20 May 2019 (record date as of 21 May 2019).

The Shareholders' Meeting has also voted favorably with regard to the first section of the Remuneration Report drawn up by the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders Meeting minute will be published in the manner and within the deadline required by current regulations.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. The global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,100 people in 18 countries on 5 continents.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

www.cementirholding.it

Cementir Holding SpA

200, corso di Francia 00191 Rome, Italy

T+39 06 324931 cementirholding.it

VAT no. 02158501003 REA C.C.I.A.A. Rome 160,498 Share capital EUR 159,120,000 fully paid-in

Tax number 00725950638

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA
12:23p06 : 13 PM - Shareholders' Meeting approves 2018 financial statements
PU
03/08CEMENTIR : The Board of Directors of Cementir Holding approves the results for 2..
AQ
01/1712 : 52 AM - Financial calendar 2019
PU
201804 : 19 PM - Appointment of Director responsible for company financial reporting
PU
201806 : 11 PM - Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relator
PU
2018CEMENTIR : Board of Directors approves consolidated results at 30 September 2018
AQ
201804 : 04 PM - Board of Directors approves consolidated results at 30 September 20..
PU
2018CEMENTIR : Board of Directors approves consolidated results for the first half o..
AQ
2018CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 253 M
EBIT 2019 150 M
Net income 2019 99,7 M
Debt 2019 218 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 10,41
P/E ratio 2020 9,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 1 033 M
Chart CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA
Duration : Period :
Cementir Holding SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,20 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Caltagirone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Veysi Taner Aykaç President-Eastern Mediterranean Region
Giovanni Luise Chief Financial Officer
Giacomo Cornetti Chief Information Technology Officer
Carlo Carlevaris Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA26.02%1 168
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY47.75%34 187
LAFARGEHOLCIM29.04%31 489
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED13.89%9 819
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-1.95%8 878
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED23.79%7 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About