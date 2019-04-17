06:13 PM - Shareholders' Meeting approves 2018 financial statements

PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: Shareholders' Meeting approves 2018 Financial Statements

EUR 0.14 dividend per share approved, up 40% (EUR 0.10 in 2017)

Rome, 17 April 2019 - The Shareholders' Meeting of Cementir Holding S.p.A. was held today in ordinary session chaired by Francesco Caltagirone Jr.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved 2018 financial statements and the distribution of EUR 0.14 dividend per ordinary share (EUR 0.10 in 2017), using for EUR 4.3 million the retained earnings for the years until 31 December 2007, and for EUR 18.0 million the goodwill arising on merger reserve, created by income-related reserves allocated in the years ending after 31 December 2007 and until 31 December 2016.

The dividend will be paid on 22 May 2019 with dividend coupon no. 18 dated 20 May 2019 (record date as of 21 May 2019).

The Shareholders' Meeting has also voted favorably with regard to the first section of the Remuneration Report drawn up by the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders Meeting minute will be published in the manner and within the deadline required by current regulations.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. The global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,100 people in 18 countries on 5 continents.