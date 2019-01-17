12:52 AM - Financial calendar 2019

PRESS RELEASE
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019
Rome, 17 January 2019 - Cementir Holding S.p.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2019.
|
14 February 2019
|
Preliminary consolidated results for 2018
|
7 March 2019
|
Approval of the 2018 Draft Financial Statements
|
17 April 2019
|
Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the 2018 Financial Statements
|
9 May 2019
|
Approval of the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2019
|
26 July 2019
|
Approval of the Half Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2019
|
7 November 2019
|
Approval of the Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2019
Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2018, as well as the half-year and interim results for 2019, Cementir Holding will organise ad-hoc conference calls with financial analysts and institutional investors.
The Company will issue, promptly and according to the current regulations, a press release for any variation on the above information.
CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, which exports to more than 70 markets worldwide. Global leader in white cement, the Group employs some 3,100 people in 18 countries across 5 continents.
|
Media Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
Tel. +39 06 45412365
|
Tel. +39 06 32493305
|
Fax +39 06 45412300
|
Fax +39 06 32493274
|
ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it
|
invrel@cementirholding.it
|
www.cementirholding.it
|
Cementir Holding SpA
|
200, corso di Francia 00191 Rome, Italy
|
T +39 06 324931 cementirholding.it
|
VAT No. 02158501003 REA C.C.I.A.A. Rome 160,498
|
Share Capital EUR 159,120,000 fully paid up
|
Tax number 00725950638
