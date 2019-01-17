12:52 AM - Financial calendar 2019

PRESS RELEASE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

Rome, 17 January 2019 - Cementir Holding S.p.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2019.

14 February 2019 Preliminary consolidated results for 2018 7 March 2019 Approval of the 2018 Draft Financial Statements 17 April 2019 Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the 2018 Financial Statements 9 May 2019 Approval of the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2019 26 July 2019 Approval of the Half Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2019 7 November 2019 Approval of the Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2019

Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2018, as well as the half-year and interim results for 2019, Cementir Holding will organise ad-hoc conference calls with financial analysts and institutional investors.

The Company will issue, promptly and according to the current regulations, a press release for any variation on the above information.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, which exports to more than 70 markets worldwide. Global leader in white cement, the Group employs some 3,100 people in 18 countries across 5 continents.