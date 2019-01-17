Log in
CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA
01/17 08:59:05 am
5.695 EUR   +0.44%
2018CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
2017CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
2014CEMENTIR HOLDING SPA : quaterly earnings release
12:52 AM - Financial calendar 2019

01/17/2019 | 08:44am EST

PRESS RELEASE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

Rome, 17 January 2019 - Cementir Holding S.p.A. announces the financial calendar for the year 2019.

14 February 2019

Preliminary consolidated results for 2018

7 March 2019

Approval of the 2018 Draft Financial Statements

17 April 2019

Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the 2018 Financial Statements

9 May 2019

Approval of the Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2019

26 July 2019

Approval of the Half Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2019

7 November 2019

Approval of the Interim Financial Report as of 30 September 2019

Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2018, as well as the half-year and interim results for 2019, Cementir Holding will organise ad-hoc conference calls with financial analysts and institutional investors.

The Company will issue, promptly and according to the current regulations, a press release for any variation on the above information.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, which exports to more than 70 markets worldwide. Global leader in white cement, the Group employs some 3,100 people in 18 countries across 5 continents.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

www.cementirholding.it

Cementir Holding SpA

200, corso di Francia 00191 Rome, Italy

T +39 06 324931 cementirholding.it

VAT No. 02158501003 REA C.C.I.A.A. Rome 160,498

Share Capital EUR 159,120,000 fully paid up

Tax number 00725950638

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 13:43:03 UTC
