Cementos Pacasmayo A : Pacasmayo Announces the Placement of S/ 570 Million in Local Market Bonds for Debt Refinancing

Yesterday Pacasmayo placed S/ 570 million in bonds in the local market,
in two issuances: The first one for S/ 260 million with a 10 year
maturity and a 6.6875% interest rate, and the second one for S/ 310
million with a 15 year maturity and a 6.84375% interest rate. These
funds will go towards the payment of the bridge loan obtained in
December 2018, after the Company did a tender offer for a similar amount
of the dollar-denominated debt outstanding. This new issuance allows for
less exposure to exchange rate fluctuations, longer maturity and a lower
cost of capital.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a Peruvian cement company located in the
Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were
listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol
"CPAC". With more than 61 years of operating history, the Company
produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials,
such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Cementos Pacasmayo’s
products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the
fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The
Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.
For more information, please visit: http://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These
statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based
on management’s current view and estimates of future economic
circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial
results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures
comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”,
“estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate
to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements
regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of
principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure
plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends
affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are
examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect
the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events,
trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based
on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market
conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any
changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to
differ materially from current expectations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005350/en/