Cementos Pacasmayo A : Pacasmayo Announces the Placement of S/ 570 Million in Local Market Bonds for Debt Refinancing

Yesterday Pacasmayo placed S/ 570 million in bonds in the local market, in two issuances: The first one for S/ 260 million with a 10 year maturity and a 6.6875% interest rate, and the second one for S/ 310 million with a 15 year maturity and a 6.84375% interest rate. These funds will go towards the payment of the bridge loan obtained in December 2018, after the Company did a tender offer for a similar amount of the dollar-denominated debt outstanding. This new issuance allows for less exposure to exchange rate fluctuations, longer maturity and a lower cost of capital.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a Peruvian cement company located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 61 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Cementos Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe

