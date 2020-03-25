CEMEX B de C : Announces Organizational Changes

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today changes to its senior level organization, effective March 27, 2020.

Sergio Mauricio Menendez Medina, current President for CEMEX in Europe, has been appointed President for CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia (EMEAA). Sergio will oversee the business in The Philippines, Israel, Egypt and United Arab Emirates, in addition to his current responsibilities.

“I would like to thank our current President of our Asia, Middle East and Africa region, Joaquin Estrada, for his contribution and commitment to CEMEX during his 29 years of service in the company, and wish him success in his new endeavors,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX.

Jesus Vicente Gonzalez Herrera, current President for CEMEX in South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCAC), will also oversee CEMEX’s Global Trading activities, in addition to his current responsibilities.

