CEMEX B de C : Resumes Operations in Mexico

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that, in accordance with the technical guidelines published today in the official Mexican gazette, the company will resume operations in Mexico to support the development and the economy of the country during the COVID-19 contingency.

CEMEX will fully comply with all the measures indicated by the Ministry of Health, as well as other best practices to operate in a safe and responsible environment. The health and safety of employees, contractors, suppliers, customers, and communities is a top priority for CEMEX, and the company will continue to enforce its health protocols to maintain a safe and clean working environment.

