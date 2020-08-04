CEMEX B de C : closes divestment of certain assets in the UK

CEMEX closes divestment of certain assets in the UK

August 3, 2020

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of certain assets in the United Kingdom to Breedon Group ('Breedon'), for a total consideration of approximately U.S.$230 million, which includes approximately U.S.$30 million of debt. The assets generated approximately U.S.$29 million of EBITDA in 2018.

CEMEX remains committed to the United Kingdom and maintains a significant footprint in key geographies. It retains the core of its integrated business, encompassing cement production, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, asphalt, and paving solutions, among others.

With the closing of this transaction, CEMEX has met its stated asset sales target of between U.S.$1.5 billion and U.S.$2.0 billion, under its 'A Stronger CEMEX' plan that runs from June 2018 until the end of 2020. Proceeds from this divestment will be applied for debt reduction and for general corporate purposes.

