CEMEX : Provides Agile Solution for German Automotive Company’s R&D Center

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it participated in the expansion of BMW Group’s Research and Innovation Center in Germany. Located in northern Munich, the new building offers an innovative working environment where approximately 5,000 BMW Group employees will develop hardware and software for the company’s future vehicles.

CEMEX participated in the first phase of the expansion project, supplying over 105,000 cubic meters of concrete through an agile solution: a mobile on-site mixing plant. The large building project, with a gross floor area of more than 150,000-square-meter, required the delivery of large quantities of concrete in a relatively short period, for which CEMEX utilized a special twin-shaft compulsory mixer that enabled the company to produce an uninterrupted supply of approximately 90 cubic meters of concrete per hour.

“At CEMEX, we constantly strive to deliver a superior customer experience. In an overloaded market such as Munich, we had to guarantee that the concrete was available just in time at the place of installation, with minimum to no disruption in the area around the construction site,” said Uwe Lange, Director Key Accounts Materials Central Europe of CEMEX in Germany. “Our on-site mixing plants enable us to ensure targeted economic concrete supply for large construction sites, while offering the same quality and wide range of materials as in our fixed concrete plants.”

Sustainability also played a key role when choosing a mobile-plant over a fixed concrete plant for the BMW Group’s project. Mobile plants not only allow for shorter transportation routes, reducing CO 2 emissions, but also reduce traffic congestion significantly around the construction site, minimizing the impact of such a large-scale project.

