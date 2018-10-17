CEMEX : Provides Agile Solution for German Automotive Company’s R&D Center

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it
participated in the expansion of BMW Group’s Research and Innovation
Center in Germany. Located in northern Munich, the new building offers
an innovative working environment where approximately 5,000 BMW Group
employees will develop hardware and software for the company’s future
vehicles.
CEMEX participated in the first phase of the expansion project,
supplying over 105,000 cubic meters of concrete through an agile
solution: a mobile on-site mixing plant. The large building project,
with a gross floor area of more than 150,000-square-meter, required the
delivery of large quantities of concrete in a relatively short period,
for which CEMEX utilized a special twin-shaft compulsory mixer that
enabled the company to produce an uninterrupted supply of approximately
90 cubic meters of concrete per hour.
“At CEMEX, we constantly strive to deliver a superior customer
experience. In an overloaded market such as Munich, we had to guarantee
that the concrete was available just in time at the place of
installation, with minimum to no disruption in the area around the
construction site,” said Uwe Lange, Director Key Accounts Materials
Central Europe of CEMEX in Germany. “Our on-site mixing plants enable us
to ensure targeted economic concrete supply for large construction
sites, while offering the same quality and wide range of materials as in
our fixed concrete plants.”
Sustainability also played a key role when choosing a mobile-plant over
a fixed concrete plant for the BMW Group’s project. Mobile plants not
only allow for shorter transportation routes, reducing CO2 emissions,
but also reduce traffic congestion significantly around the construction
site, minimizing the impact of such a large-scale project.
