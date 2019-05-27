Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CEMEX : Strengthens Its Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

  • The company has adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help build a better future for society.
  • It has called on business leaders to join this initiative and promote inclusive prosperity and sustainable development.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is strengthening its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by prioritizing five goals that are directly connected with the company’s business and represent a better opportunity to contribute to the UN 2030 Agenda. These five goals are focused on the promotion of decent employment and economic growth (SDG 8); innovation and infrastructure development (SDG 9); climate change mitigation (SDG 13); environmental and ecosystem conservation (SDG 15); and the advancement of sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

The five priority SDGs represent the greatest opportunities to contribute further and to identify new business opportunities connected with CEMEX’s business strategy, such as innovation, research and development, employability, climate change, diversity, and education, among others. In 2018, 26% of the company’s cement operations’ power supply came from renewable energy, contributing directly to four out of five of the priority SDGs. In 2019, CEMEX expects to continue embedding the UN SDGs into the business processes to create systemic change, increase engagement, promote a sense of purpose, and raise awareness among its stakeholders.

“Consistent with our commitment to the UN SDGs, we continue to contribute to these global goals and develop business opportunities for our company by creating shared value for society,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. “We invite the private sector to join this commitment and generate inclusive prosperity and sustainable development.”

CEMEX’s commitment to the UN SDGs is also highlighted by the signing of the collaboration agreement between the federal government of Mexico, the private sector, represented by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), and the local Global Compact Network in Mexico. The agreement, which was signed this Monday, May 27, 2019, aims to ensure that every company, including small and medium-sized enterprises, form a part of this joint effort to use the UN SDGs to align our resources, transform who we are and how we do business, and positively impact people and the planet.

“For 15 years, Global Compact Network Mexico has inspired Mexican companies to embed the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their core business strategies,” said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. “By laying out a clear framework for collaboration, the new agreement between Mexican businesses, government, and civil society represents a hugely important step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Those present at the signing ceremony for the collaboration agreement, held in Mexico City, included Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact as a witness of honor; Alfonso Romo, Chief of Staff of the President of Mexico; Antonio del Valle, President of the Mexican Business Council and the representative of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE); Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy for Mexico; Antonio Molpeceres, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System; and Martha Herrera, President Global Compact Mexico and Corporate Social Responsibility Director at CEMEX.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

Follow us on: facebook.com/cemex, twitter.com/cemex, instagram.com/cemex/, youtube.com/cemex

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
05:31pCEMEX : Strengthens Its Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
BU
05/23CEMEX DE CV : actively participates in German infrastructure projects
PU
05/20CEMEX DE CV : earns most WHC environmental conservation certifications in Mexico
PU
05/16CEMEX DE CV : Ventures invests in Energy Vault to support rapid deployment of en..
PU
05/16CEMEX : Ventures Invests in Energy Vault to Support Rapid Deployment of Energy S..
BU
05/13CEMEX DE CV : Signs Final Agreement to Divest Aggregates and Ready-Mix Assets in..
BU
05/02CEMEX DE CV : Continental development center expands with CEMEX concrete
PU
04/30CEMEX DE CV : participates in next-generation shopping center in Mexico
PU
04/25CEMEX DE CV : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018
BU
04/25CEMEX DE CV : Reports 1% Top-Line Growth and a 92% Increase in Net Income During..
BU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 294 B
EBIT 2019 34 930 M
Net income 2019 14 916 M
Debt 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 8,18
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 12,6  MXN
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores VP-Finance, Communication & Corporate Affairs
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV-15.49%6 385
CRH PLC20.28%25 440
ULTRATECH CEMENT19.94%18 994
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY27.78%16 677
HEIDELBERGCEMENT27.16%15 087
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS23.42%13 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About