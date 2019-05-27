CEMEX : Strengthens Its Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is
strengthening its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) by prioritizing five goals that are directly
connected with the company’s business and represent a better opportunity
to contribute to the UN 2030 Agenda. These five goals are focused on the
promotion of decent employment and economic growth (SDG 8); innovation
and infrastructure development (SDG 9); climate change mitigation (SDG
13); environmental and ecosystem conservation (SDG 15); and the
advancement of sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).
The five priority SDGs represent the greatest opportunities to
contribute further and to identify new business opportunities connected
with CEMEX’s business strategy, such as innovation, research and
development, employability, climate change, diversity, and education,
among others. In 2018, 26% of the company’s cement operations’ power
supply came from renewable energy, contributing directly to four out of
five of the priority SDGs. In 2019, CEMEX expects to continue embedding
the UN SDGs into the business processes to create systemic change,
increase engagement, promote a sense of purpose, and raise awareness
among its stakeholders.
“Consistent with our commitment to the UN SDGs, we continue to
contribute to these global goals and develop business opportunities for
our company by creating shared value for society,” said Fernando A.
González, CEO of CEMEX. “We invite the private sector to join this
commitment and generate inclusive prosperity and sustainable
development.”
CEMEX’s commitment to the UN SDGs is also highlighted by the signing of
the collaboration agreement between the federal government of Mexico,
the private sector, represented by the Business Coordinating Council
(CCE), and the local Global Compact Network in Mexico. The agreement,
which was signed this Monday, May 27, 2019, aims to ensure that every
company, including small and medium-sized enterprises, form a part of
this joint effort to use the UN SDGs to align our resources, transform
who we are and how we do business, and positively impact people and the
planet.
“For 15 years, Global Compact Network Mexico has inspired Mexican
companies to embed the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into
their core business strategies,” said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive
Director of the UN Global Compact. “By laying out a clear framework for
collaboration, the new agreement between Mexican businesses, government,
and civil society represents a hugely important step towards achieving
the Sustainable Development Goals.”
Those present at the signing ceremony for the collaboration agreement,
held in Mexico City, included Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of
the UN Global Compact as a witness of honor; Alfonso Romo, Chief of
Staff of the President of Mexico; Antonio del Valle, President of the
Mexican Business Council and the representative of the Business
Coordinating Council (CCE); Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy for
Mexico; Antonio Molpeceres, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations
System; and Martha Herrera, President Global Compact Mexico and
Corporate Social Responsibility Director at CEMEX.
