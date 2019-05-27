CEMEX : Strengthens Its Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is strengthening its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by prioritizing five goals that are directly connected with the company’s business and represent a better opportunity to contribute to the UN 2030 Agenda. These five goals are focused on the promotion of decent employment and economic growth (SDG 8); innovation and infrastructure development (SDG 9); climate change mitigation (SDG 13); environmental and ecosystem conservation (SDG 15); and the advancement of sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

The five priority SDGs represent the greatest opportunities to contribute further and to identify new business opportunities connected with CEMEX’s business strategy, such as innovation, research and development, employability, climate change, diversity, and education, among others. In 2018, 26% of the company’s cement operations’ power supply came from renewable energy, contributing directly to four out of five of the priority SDGs. In 2019, CEMEX expects to continue embedding the UN SDGs into the business processes to create systemic change, increase engagement, promote a sense of purpose, and raise awareness among its stakeholders.

“Consistent with our commitment to the UN SDGs, we continue to contribute to these global goals and develop business opportunities for our company by creating shared value for society,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of CEMEX. “We invite the private sector to join this commitment and generate inclusive prosperity and sustainable development.”

CEMEX’s commitment to the UN SDGs is also highlighted by the signing of the collaboration agreement between the federal government of Mexico, the private sector, represented by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), and the local Global Compact Network in Mexico. The agreement, which was signed this Monday, May 27, 2019, aims to ensure that every company, including small and medium-sized enterprises, form a part of this joint effort to use the UN SDGs to align our resources, transform who we are and how we do business, and positively impact people and the planet.

“For 15 years, Global Compact Network Mexico has inspired Mexican companies to embed the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their core business strategies,” said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. “By laying out a clear framework for collaboration, the new agreement between Mexican businesses, government, and civil society represents a hugely important step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Those present at the signing ceremony for the collaboration agreement, held in Mexico City, included Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact as a witness of honor; Alfonso Romo, Chief of Staff of the President of Mexico; Antonio del Valle, President of the Mexican Business Council and the representative of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE); Graciela Márquez, Secretary of Economy for Mexico; Antonio Molpeceres, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System; and Martha Herrera, President Global Compact Mexico and Corporate Social Responsibility Director at CEMEX.

