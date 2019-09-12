Log in
CEMEX SAB DE CV

(CEMEX CPO)
CEMEX Ventures : Invests In GoFor to Improve Delivery of Building Materials

09/12/2019

  • GoFor helps customers to solve the challenge of delivering building materials, allowing them to execute quickly through a very intuitive platform and the right selection of delivery vehicle according to the requested load.
  • CEMEX strengthens its position on the forefront of innovation in the construction ecosystem with this investment focused on the final stage of the delivery process.

CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX’s open innovation and Corporate Venture Capital unit, announced today its investment in GoFor Industries, a last-mile logistics marketplace for on-demand delivery of building materials and equipment for the home improvement and construction industries.

GoFor Industries, a startup with operations in Canada and the United States, matches the delivery requirements of distributors, retailers, and contractors with the appropriate lightweight to heavy-duty vehicles of its driver community inventory. They provide reliable, affordable, and timely delivery of goods to their customer and job sites. GoFor’s flexible, on-demand services allow businesses to supplement their busy fleets or choose GoFor as their exclusive out-sourced logistics partner for local and out-of-town deliveries.

Founded in 2016 by a team with extensive experience in the construction industry, GoFor is focused on the supplier and retailer supply chain and is exploring phenomenal growth across major urban areas in Canada and the United States. Looking ahead to 2020, GoFor is poised for expansion to 20 major market areas in the United States, providing an indispensable tool for suppliers, distributors, and builders—turning the traditional cost center of delivery into a modern, customer-centric profit center.

CEMEX Ventures’ participation goes beyond its financial investment, helping GoFor to continuously strengthen its presence in the geographies in which it operates and to expand into new markets. Brad Rollo, CEO of GoFor, stated, “We are excited to work with CEMEX Ventures as they are an ideal partner; they bring deep construction industry experience, providing valuable insight and guidance as we scale our operations across North America.”

Gonzalo Galindo, CEO of CEMEX Ventures, said, “With this investment, we seek to improve a critical point in the construction value chain, ensuring the efficient on-site delivery of materials. Our open collaboration platform enables us to bring new innovative solutions and business models to CEMEX customers. We work to identify our industry’s challenges and position our company at the forefront of the construction revolution.”

For more information on GoFor, please visit www.gofordelivers.com.

Launched in 2017, CEMEX Ventures focuses on helping overcome the main challenges and capitalizing on the opportunity areas in the construction ecosystem through sustainable solutions. CEMEX Ventures has developed an open collaborative platform to lead the revolution of the construction industry, engaging startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and other stakeholders to tackle the challenges in the construction environment and shape the industry’s future. For more information on CEMEX Ventures, please visit: www.cemexventures.com.

CEMEX Ventures assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX Ventures is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
