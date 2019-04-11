CEMEX : Ventures Invests in LINKX, a Software for Optimizing the Delivery of Construction Materials

CEMEX Ventures announced today its investment in LINKX, a company that
offers specialized software to optimize goods delivery. The company’s
software solution allows control of deliveries and vehicles in real
time, allowing for data-based decision-making and facilitating
communication and information among all involved parties: shipper,
carrier, and receiver. Within the increasingly busy technological world
of logistics, LINKX stands out for its user-friendly interface,
robustness and convenient integration, and customer-centric focus.
With LINKX, shippers or freight generators plan deliveries in a simple
way, allowing them to assign operations to their own carriers or third
parties. In addition, to enable visibility of shipment status and
vehicles’ location in real time, LINKX digitizes delivery vouchers,
provides administrative advantages, and fosters fluidity in the billing
process. Another distinguishing function of this delivery optimization
software is its analytical reports that offer data-based conclusions
about its logistic operation.
Another segment that benefits from this platform are drivers. LINKX
allows drivers to schedule their performed services and functions as a
co-pilot that optimizes their routes. This tool is able to collect
signatures and offer graphic evidence for proof of digital delivery.
Through LINKX, customers receive merchandise very easily, are informed
at all times of the delivery process, and receive the same digital
receipt. The platform allows them to assess the service, improve trust,
and provide feedback to shippers and carriers.
CEMEX Ventures’ portfolio grows. "This investment is a clear example of
our offer. LINKX came to us at a very early stage, and together, we
worked on continuous improvements by reinforcing their minimum viable
product and offering continuous feedback on our knowledge of industry
and technology. After numerous optimizations, we have piloted this
solution with several CEMEX clients to achieve a very robust solution
for the supply chain management challenge," said Gonzalo Galindo, CEO of
CEMEX Ventures.
LINKX, which currently operates in the Mexican and Spanish markets,
explores new sectors beyond construction. It is expected that its
results’ efficiency, confidence, and visibility position it close to
generating important sales, transforming it into a leading software
solution specializing in delivery optimization.
Launched in 2017, CEMEX Ventures focuses on helping to solve the main
challenges and areas of opportunity for the construction ecosystem
through sustainable solutions. CEMEX Ventures has created an open and
collaborative platform to lead the construction industry revolution by
engaging startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and other relevant
stakeholders to address the industry's toughest challenges and shape
tomorrow's value ecosystem. For more information on CEMEX Ventures,
please visit: www.cemexventures.com.
