CEMEX SAB DE CV

(CEMEX CPO)
CEMEX Ventures launches Construction Startup Competition 2019: "Apply. Grow. Make Your Mark."

02/18/2019
CEMEX Ventures launches Construction Startup Competition 2019: 'Apply. Grow. Make Your Mark.'

February 18, 2019

  • The competition is aimed at entrepreneurs and startups that seek to innovate in the construction industry.
  • The call will be open from February 19 through April 21 to participants from around the world.

CEMEX Ventures announced today the launch of Construction Startup Competition 2019 to identify startups with the ambition to lead the transformation of the construction industry.

Under the slogan 'Apply. Grow. Make Your Mark.,' CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's open innovation and corporate venture capital unit, presents its third call, open from February 19 through April 21, 2019. It challenges entrepreneurs and startups to set their mark in the construction ecosystem, to grow, and to position their solution in the industry. The winners will be evaluated for their relationship with the six areas of opportunity set by CEMEX Ventures: intelligent buildings and cities; optimization of supply chain management; construction with innovative materials and construction methods; and optimization of the productivity, efficiency, and quality of the daily management of work on site, among others.

Those interested in participating can apply through CEMEX Ventures' website. Once all of the proposals have been evaluated, the winning startups will be invited to Monterrey, Mexico, to present their projects to an audience made up of world leaders in innovation, investment, and construction on July 18, 2019. This is only the beginning of the offering that CEMEX Ventures will present to the winners. In addition to the introduction to new investors and companies focused on innovation, CEMEX Ventures will work with the startups that best fit its needs.

'We have a large offering for startups that enter our portfolio, through which we commit to build together a tailor-made path to achieve the best results,' said Gonzalo Galindo, CEO of CEMEX Ventures. 'Beyond pure investment, we offer smart money to understand the needs of the entrepreneur and take advantage of our resources to enable them to lead the construction revolution.'

From its inception, more than four startups were selected from the two previous CEMEX Ventures competitions, enjoying its offering. Ipsum and Prysmex, finalists of the first competition in 2017, are part of the investment portfolio and continue an eminent process of expansion to new geographies. Some finalists from its Construction Startup Competition 2018 continue to work closely with CEMEX, opening markets in new countries, piloting their technology, and exploring investment possibilities.

Launched in 2017, CEMEX Ventures leverages CEMEX's knowledge of the business with new, leading-edge technologies and platforms, focusing on solving the main challenges in the construction ecosystem through sustainable solutions. CEMEX Ventures has created an open, collaborative platform to lead the construction industry's revolution, engaging startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and other stakeholders to tackle current challenges in the industry and shape tomorrow's value ecosystem.

To know more about CEMEX Ventures 2019 Construction Startup Competition open call, please visit:

www.cemexventures.com/construction-startup-competition

For more information on CEMEX Ventures, please visit: www.cemexventures.com

Follow CEMEX Ventures on:

Facebook: CEMEX Ventures
Twitter: @CEMEXVentures
Linkedin: CEMEX Ventures
Instagram: @cemex_ventures

CEMEX Ventures assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.

CEMEX Ventures Media Relations

Cristina Aparicio

+34 91 377 9248

aparicio.cristina@cemexventures.com

CEMEX Media Relations

Jorge Pérez

+52(81) 8888-4334

mr@cemex.com

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 23:22:00 UTC
