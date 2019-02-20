Cemex de CV : Announces Divestment of Assets in the Baltics and Nordics

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has signed an agreement for the sale of assets in the Baltics and Nordics to the German building materials group SCHWENK, for approximately €340 million.

The Baltic assets being divested consist of 1 cement production plant in Broceni with a production capacity of approximately 1.7 Mt, 4 aggregates quarries, 2 cement quarries, 6 ready-mix plants, 1 marine terminal and 1 land distribution terminal in Latvia. The assets divested also include CEMEX’s approximate 38% indirect interest in 1 cement production plant in Akmene in Lithuania, with a production capacity of approximately 1.8 Mt. In addition, the exports business to Estonia is also included as part of the divestment.

The Nordic assets being divested consist of 3 import terminals in Finland, 4 import terminals in Norway and 4 import terminals in Sweden.

Consolidated operating EBITDA generated by the divested assets was approximately €27.3 million in 2018.

The proceeds expected to be obtained from this divestment will be used mainly for debt reduction and for general corporate purposes.

The closing of this transaction is subject to the satisfaction of standard conditions for this type of transactions, which includes authorization by regulators. We currently expect to finalize this divestment during the first quarter of 2019.

