Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Cemex SAB de CV    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX SAB DE CV

(CEMEX CPO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cemex de CV : Announces Divestment of Assets in the Baltics and Nordics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:16am EST

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has signed an agreement for the sale of assets in the Baltics and Nordics to the German building materials group SCHWENK, for approximately €340 million.

The Baltic assets being divested consist of 1 cement production plant in Broceni with a production capacity of approximately 1.7 Mt, 4 aggregates quarries, 2 cement quarries, 6 ready-mix plants, 1 marine terminal and 1 land distribution terminal in Latvia. The assets divested also include CEMEX’s approximate 38% indirect interest in 1 cement production plant in Akmene in Lithuania, with a production capacity of approximately 1.8 Mt. In addition, the exports business to Estonia is also included as part of the divestment.

The Nordic assets being divested consist of 3 import terminals in Finland, 4 import terminals in Norway and 4 import terminals in Sweden.

Consolidated operating EBITDA generated by the divested assets was approximately €27.3 million in 2018.

The proceeds expected to be obtained from this divestment will be used mainly for debt reduction and for general corporate purposes.

The closing of this transaction is subject to the satisfaction of standard conditions for this type of transactions, which includes authorization by regulators. We currently expect to finalize this divestment during the first quarter of 2019.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.

For more information on CEMEX, please visit: www.cemex.com

For more information on SCHWENK, please visit: www.schwenk.de

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of CEMEX or the transaction herein described to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release, including not satisfying all closing conditions required to close this divestment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and operating amortization. Free Cash Flow is defined as Operating EBITDA minus net interest expense, maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, change in working capital, taxes paid, and other cash items (net other expenses less proceeds from the disposal of obsolete and/or substantially depleted operating fixed assets that are no longer in operation). Net debt is defined as total debt minus the fair value of cross-currency swaps associated with debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Consolidated Funded Debt to Operating EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing Consolidated Funded Debt at the end of the quarter by Operating EBITDA for the last twelve months. All of the above items are presented under the guidance of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Operating EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (as defined above) are presented herein because CEMEX believes that they are widely accepted as financial indicators of CEMEX's ability to internally fund capital expenditures and service or incur debt. Operating EBITDA and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as indicators of CEMEX's financial performance, as alternatives to cash flow, as measures of liquidity or as being comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CEMEX SAB DE CV
06:16aCEMEX DE CV : Announces Divestment of Assets in the Baltics and Nordics
BU
02/18CEMEX VENTURES LAUNCHES CONSTRUCTION : “Apply. Grow. Make Your Mark.&rdquo..
PU
02/14CEMEX DE CV : Rebuilds Jamaica Airport
PU
02/12CEMEX DE CV : Announces Call for 2019 Building Award
PU
02/07CEMEX DE CV : Reports Top-Line Growth of 6%, Free Cash Flow Generation in Excess..
BU
01/31CEMEX DE CV : plant in Panama receives Concrete Sustainability Council's Certifi..
PU
01/30CEMEX DE CV : contributes to renovation of iconic promenade in Veracruz, Mexico
PU
01/24CEMEX DE CV : Joins All4YOUth to Strengthen Employability of Youth
BU
01/15CEMEX DE CV : Announces Organizational Changes
BU
2018CEMEX DE CV : supplies concrete for largest development in Coral Gables, Florida
PU
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2019 298 B
EBIT 2019 35 714 M
Net income 2019 16 395 M
Debt 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 8,76
P/E ratio 2020 7,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,7  MXN
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores VP-Finance, Communication & Corporate Affairs
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV0.63%7 455
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS9.97%0
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY14.51%0
HEIDELBERGCEMENT16.49%0
CRH PLC14.97%0
SUMMIT MATERIALS INC32.98%0
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.