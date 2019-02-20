Cemex de CV : Announces Divestment of Assets in the Baltics and Nordics

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it has
signed an agreement for the sale of assets in the Baltics and Nordics to
the German building materials group SCHWENK, for approximately €340
million.
The Baltic assets being divested consist of 1 cement production plant in
Broceni with a production capacity of approximately 1.7 Mt, 4 aggregates
quarries, 2 cement quarries, 6 ready-mix plants, 1 marine terminal and 1
land distribution terminal in Latvia. The assets divested also include
CEMEX’s approximate 38% indirect interest in 1 cement production plant
in Akmene in Lithuania, with a production capacity of approximately 1.8
Mt. In addition, the exports business to Estonia is also included as
part of the divestment.
The Nordic assets being divested consist of 3 import terminals in
Finland, 4 import terminals in Norway and 4 import terminals in Sweden.
Consolidated operating EBITDA generated by the divested assets was
approximately €27.3 million in 2018.
The proceeds expected to be obtained from this divestment will be used
mainly for debt reduction and for general corporate purposes.
The closing of this transaction is subject to the satisfaction of
standard conditions for this type of transactions, which includes
authorization by regulators. We currently expect to finalize this
divestment during the first quarter of 2019.
CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality
products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than
50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of
those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency
advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.
For more information on CEMEX, please visit: www.cemex.com
For more information on SCHWENK, please visit: www.schwenk.de
This press release contains forward-looking statements and
information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and
assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance,
or achievements of CEMEX or the transaction herein described to be
materially different from those expressed or implied in this release,
including not satisfying all closing conditions required to close this
divestment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described herein. CEMEX assumes
no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this
press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any
third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this
press release.
Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and
operating amortization. Free Cash Flow is defined as Operating EBITDA
minus net interest expense, maintenance and expansion capital
expenditures, change in working capital, taxes paid, and other cash
items (net other expenses less proceeds from the disposal of obsolete
and/or substantially depleted operating fixed assets that are no longer
in operation). Net debt is defined as total debt minus the fair value of
cross-currency swaps associated with debt minus cash and cash
equivalents. The Consolidated Funded Debt to Operating EBITDA ratio is
calculated by dividing Consolidated Funded Debt at the end of the
quarter by Operating EBITDA for the last twelve months. All of the above
items are presented under the guidance of International Financial
Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards
Board. Operating EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (as defined above) are
presented herein because CEMEX believes that they are widely accepted as
financial indicators of CEMEX's ability to internally fund capital
expenditures and service or incur debt. Operating EBITDA and Free Cash
Flow should not be considered as indicators of CEMEX's financial
performance, as alternatives to cash flow, as measures of liquidity or
as being comparable to other similarly titled measures of other
companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005293/en/