CEMEX SAB DE CV (CEMEX CPO)
News

Cemex de CV : Announces Organizational Changes

01/15/2019 | 09:04pm EST

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX), announced today changes to its senior level organization, effective February 1, 2019.

  • Juan Romero Torres, current President of CEMEX Mexico, has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Development. This new role aims to capitalize on the significant progress that CEMEX has achieved in its Customer Centricity strategy, providing it with a formal structure that will allow new opportunities to add value to customers and markets.
  • Ricardo Naya Barba, current President of CEMEX Colombia, has been appointed President of CEMEX Mexico.
  • Jaime Gerardo Elizondo Chapa, current President of CEMEX Europe, has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain Development. This new role aims to evolve CEMEX´s Supply Chain capabilities to gain additional efficiencies in end-to-end operations.
  • Sergio Mauricio Menendez Medina, current Distribution Channel Vice President for CEMEX Mexico, has been appointed President of CEMEX Europe.

All other Regional Presidents and Executive Vice Presidents have been ratified in their positions.

“Strengthening capabilities and experiences in our Executive Committee has been priority as we evolve CEMEX to continue making progress towards our business priorities and capitalizing on new opportunities," said Fernando A. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of CEMEX. “Our people are our greatest asset and I have confidence that our new leaders will build a stronger CEMEX.”

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.

For more information on CEMEX and its senior management team, please visit: www.cemex.com.

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 279 B
EBIT 2018 32 617 M
Net income 2018 11 732 M
Debt 2018 186 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,45
P/E ratio 2019 8,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart CEMEX SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Cemex SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,4  MXN
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Jose Antonio González Flores VP-Finance, Communication & Corporate Affairs
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX SAB DE CV4.85%7 642
CRH PLC5.41%22 861
ULTRATECH CEMENT-5.37%14 606
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY2.85%13 472
HEIDELBERGCEMENT6.14%12 900
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS4.27%11 239
