Cemex de CV : Announces Organizational Changes

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX), announced today changes to
its senior level organization, effective February 1, 2019.
-
Juan Romero Torres, current President of CEMEX Mexico, has been
appointed Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Development.
This new role aims to capitalize on the significant progress that
CEMEX has achieved in its Customer Centricity strategy, providing it
with a formal structure that will allow new opportunities to add value
to customers and markets.
-
Ricardo Naya Barba, current President of CEMEX Colombia, has been
appointed President of CEMEX Mexico.
-
Jaime Gerardo Elizondo Chapa, current President of CEMEX Europe, has
been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain
Development. This new role aims to evolve CEMEX´s Supply Chain
capabilities to gain additional efficiencies in end-to-end operations.
-
Sergio Mauricio Menendez Medina, current Distribution Channel Vice
President for CEMEX Mexico, has been appointed President of CEMEX
Europe.
All other Regional Presidents and Executive Vice Presidents have been
ratified in their positions.
“Strengthening capabilities and experiences in our Executive Committee
has been priority as we evolve CEMEX to continue making progress towards
our business priorities and capitalizing on new opportunities," said
Fernando A. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of CEMEX. “Our people are
our greatest asset and I have confidence that our new leaders will build
a stronger CEMEX.”
CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality
products and reliable services to customers and communities in more than
50 countries. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of
those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency
advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.
For more information on CEMEX and its senior management team, please
visit: www.cemex.com.
CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information
contained in this press release.
